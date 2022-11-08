Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
NBA
Dwight Howard signs deal to play for team in Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in the island’s top division. “I can’t wait to see the fans, eat the food and have the best time ever … and bring a championship,” the 36-year-old center said in a social media post.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls
Larry Nance Jr. (left knee; hyperextension) was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls while four players were ruled out: Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee; ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee; ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League Two-Way) and Garrett Temple (personal reasons). New Orleans...
NBA
POWER RANKINGS >> Trail Blazers Remain High In The Ranks Heading Into Week 4
In a week where the Trail Blazers were hindered with injuries to starting guards Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons, Portland finished 1-2. Coming back from a five-day break from games, Portland welcomed in the Memphis Grizzlies one Wednesday. In a game in which the Trail Blazers never led and trailed by as much as 17-points, Portland dropped its second game of the season 106-111.
NBA
Rival Report: Portland winning again behind Damian Lillard return, Josh Hart boost
To help preview Thursday’s Western Conference matchup between Portland and New Orleans (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM), we caught up with Trail Blazers writer/reporter/podcaster Casey Holdahl, who broke down some of the reasons behind the club’s fast start. Portland-New Orleans features numerous intriguing storylines, including veteran backcourt stars facing each other as NBA opponents for the first time and a gritty former Pelicans guard/forward returning to the Crescent City.
NBA
LeBron James downplays injury concerns after Lakers' loss
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James walked into the interview room without showing a noticeable limp. Moments later, the Lakers’ star expressed optimism about his health. “I feel good, besides the injury,” James said. The Lakers said James has left leg soreness after he missed the final 5:41,...
NBA
Hornets Drop Game Of Runs To Visiting Blazers
Scoring Issues Continue, Charlotte Finishes With 23 PTS in Final 19 Minutes of Loss. A pair of quarter-closing runs by the Portland Trail Blazers combined with a late scoring drought of their own proved to be the deciding factors for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night at Spectrum Center, leading to a 105-95 defeat and sixth consecutive loss.
NBA
"He's A Really Smart Player" | Conley Thriving As The Man Leading Utah's Potent Offense
Before Utah faced off with Atlanta on Wednesday in a showdown between two of the hottest teams in the league, I tabbed the battle between Mike Conley and Dejounte Murray as the key matchup. Both are talented players, but their true greatness lies in their ability to be a calming...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Trail Blazers 106, Pelicans 95
Trail Blazers (9-3), Pelicans (6-6) For a second straight home game, New Orleans faced a visiting team missing its best player, a perennial All-Star backcourt performer. After Golden State’s Steph Curry rested last week in the Smoothie King Center, this time it was Portland franchise player Damian Lillard getting a DNP. Like the Warriors six days ago, though, the shorthanded Trail Blazers did not give an inch to the Pelicans, resulting in a road victory. Coming off a three-game road trip, New Orleans dropped the first game of a six-game homestand that continues Saturday vs. Houston.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.10.22
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: New Orleans 115, Bulls 111. (Bulls 6-7, 4-3 at home) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33pts. Pelicans: Ingram: 22pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 7. Pelicans: Valanciunas : 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 6. Pelicans: McCollum: 5. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Brandon Ingram and Zion Williams...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Clippers 11-9-22
The Lakers (2-8) face the Clippers (6-5) as the visiting team and look to get back to their winning ways after dropping three straight games. The game tips off at 7:00 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. INJURY UPDATE.
NBA
Memphis’ Desmond Bane Fined
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of...
NBA
Lakers Lose Game to the Clippers, LeBron to Injury in Disappointing Night
In what has been a familiar formula this season, the Lakers hung tight in the 1st half on the strength of a blistering 2nd quarter run, but a 3rd quarter takeover by the Clippers carried over into the final frame and the Lakers fell 114-101 to drop to 2-9 on the season.
NBA
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball into stands
NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-106...
NBA
Trail Blazers Launch ‘Uniquely Portland’ Airport Carpet-Themed 2022-23 Nike Nba City Edition Uniform
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 10, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled the 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform, paying homage to the original Portland International Airport carpet pattern that has developed a passionate following. The uniform has a familiar look to it with a black base and the signature Blazers sash featured across the chest – this time filled with the teal and geometric-shape pattern locals will recognize from their travels. Learn more about the new uniform at Trailblazers.com/city.
NBA
Hornets Suffer Heart-Breaking Overtime Defeat In Miami
Charlotte Overcomes 15-PT Deficit, But Late Travel Violation Proves to Be Costly. The Charlotte Hornets have now dropped seven consecutive games and none of the previous six defeats were as big a gut punch as Thursday night’s 117-112 overtime road loss to the Miami Heat down in South Beach.
NBA
VanVleet Looking Like His All-Star Self
When Fred VanVleet spoke to the media at last season’s end, he was asked to review Vision 6’8” and was as candid as ever. He described the season-long experiment as a tool in the toolbox, a style of play that could prove effective but he also warned of the need to ensure there were other tools available to Toronto’s disposal so they had more than one way of winning.
NBA
Jacque Vaughn the “Right Choice” for Sean Marks as Brooklyn Nets Head coach
A week ago, the Brooklyn Nets turned to Jacque Vaughn to step into the head coach’s seat for the second time since he joined the organization in an assistant’s role in 2016. This time, it’s for keeps. The team made it official Wednesday in announcing that Vaughn...
NBA
LeBron James returns vs. Clippers, leaves late with sore left leg/groin
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James returned to action Wednesday against the LA Clippers but was forced to leave late with what appears to be another nagging injury. James missed the Lakers’ last game, a 139-116 road loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, because of a foot injury. The 18-time All-Star scored 30 points on 12-for-22 shooting against the Clippers, but it wasn’t enough to avert a 114-101 loss that dropped the Lakers to 2-9, just 1/2 game out of last place in the Western Conference.
NBA
Boston Celtics 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Champions of Gold
The 2022-23 Boston Celtics City Edition uniform pays homage to a true “champion of gold,” Bill Russell. Russell’s legacy spanned the “Golden Era” of Celtics basketball, an era with an unmatched and unstoppable 11 championships in 13 years. However, it was the barriers that Russell...
NBA
Preview: Wizards host Mavericks Thursday, set to debut Cherry Blossom look
It's Cherry Blossom night for the Wizards. That means fans will get to see the squad donning new Cherry Blossom-inspired jerseys while playing on a Cherry Blossom-themed court. It'll be a fun matchup as the Wizards (5-6) take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks (6-4) at 7PM at Capital One Arena.
Comments / 0