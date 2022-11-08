Read full article on original website
Deadline Nov. 11 to complete Edmonds School District’s superintendent search survey
The Edmonds School District is in the process of an extensive search — in partnership with GB Recruiting — to find its next superintendent and invites the community to share its input via this Superintendent Search Survey. The Edmonds School Board is leading the search with the support...
Edmonds School Board hears pleas for improved safety in district’s schools
School safety was the main concern raised by public commenters at the Edmonds School District Board of Directors meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8. Many commenters said their concerns stemmed not only from the Tuesday morning shooting at Seattle’s Ingraham High School that killed one student, but also from a recent incident where a gun was found on a student at Edmonds-Woodway High School in September.
Snohomish County Council adopts 2023 county budget
The Snohomish County Council on Wednesday unaninimously passed a $1.5 billion operating budget for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year. “As council chair, it has been an honor to lead the process to pass the 2023 county budget with unanimous support,” said Council Chair Megan Dunn. “During deliberations I prioritized transparency and open collaboration and appreciate discussions with fellow councilmembers to work towards a balanced budget that reflects our shared values and goals. Many thanks to our analysts, clerks, staff and our legal support to help move the process forward along the most efficient timeline in recent county history.”
Edmonds scenic: Evening reflections
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.
Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Nov. 14, 2022
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit) A. Approval of Resolution No. 22-04, Establishing the Amount of Tax to be Levied. B. Approval of Resolution No. 22-05, Adopting the 2023 Budget. VI. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT. VII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT. VIII. COMMISSIONER’S...
Deadline extended for Edmonds Diversity Commission applications
Edmonds residents interested in working on issues, programs and activities associated with the diverse demographics of the community and enhancing an environment of mutual respect and understanding are encouraged to apply to fill open positions on the Edmonds Diversity Commission. The application deadline has been extended to 4 p.m. Monday,...
Application deadline Dec. 2 for Cascadia Art Museum teen ambassadors program
Cascadia Art Museum has extended the deadline to apply for its Cascadia Teen Ambassadors program to Dec. 2, 2022. Cascadia Teen Ambassadors (CTA) is a group of high school students in grades 9-12 from Snohomish and North King counties who provide insight on Cascadia programming, help create and facilitate new initiatives, and raise awareness for Cascadia. CTA members will be able to gain professional museum experience and be mentored by museum professionals.
Scene in Edmonds: Finishing touches on the holiday tree
City of Edmonds crews place the ornaments on the holiday tree Thursday morning in downtown Edmonds. The tree, located in Centennial Plaza at 5th and Bell, will be officially lit during the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 26. Learn more about that event here. —...
Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $5K Sprouts Neighborhood Grant to support nutritious food access
The Foundation for Edmonds School District has been awarded a $5,000 Neighborhood Grant by the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, an organization dedicated to nutrition education and fresh food access. The foundation is one of only 108 organizations across the U.S. to receive the award that will help provide access to healthy food to children in the Edmonds School District.
County encourages residents to use yard debris recyling businesses following windstorm
Recent windstorms have brought down trees and branches, creating excess yard debris for Snohomish County residents. There are many local composting businesses ready to accept yard debris. Due to ongoing rail and container issues, Snohomish County Solid Waste transfer stations and drop boxes are temporarily not accepting these items. This change does not affect curbside pickup.
Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for October 2022
Community Service: Tutoring/helping kids in non-profit organizations. Clubs & Activities: Leadership with Joseph Erikson; President Battle of the Books with Christina Miles. Athletics: Premier Soccer Washington RUSH; Captain & Varsity X-Country, Mountlake Terrace High. Awards: Qualified for State in Cross Country; Coach’s Award Cross Country; Most Valuable Player Cross Country;...
Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center of Edmonds College students complete first tiny home build
Nearly four weeks ago, students in Edmonds College’s Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program learned they were going to build a tiny house for their core project. They were excited to apply their new skills in action, especially since it will also provide a transitional home to someone in need.
Woman taken to hospital for evaluation after smoke fills Edmonds condo unit
South County Fire responded to a report of smoke inside The Woods condominiums in the 21000 block of 76th Avenue West Thursday morning. A woman inside the affected unit was transported a hospital for evaluation. “This was smoldering combustible materials that filled the apartment with smoke,” South County Fire spokesperson...
Art Beat: Author talks and Art Movie Nite — plus Gallery North and Edmonds Waterfront Center exhibits
I would love some reader feedback on this issue. Thus far, I’ve been including opportunities for the upcoming week and any future events that are selling quickly. Would you prefer further notice for scheduling? The Art Beat is here to help readers make plans, so please let me know what works best!
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
If you know where this is located, submit your answer in the comments below.
Local incumbents leading in early general election returns
Incumbents in local legislative districts were leading in early general election returns posted by the Snohomish County Elections Office Tuesday night. In the 21st Legislative District, which includes portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood, Sen. Marko Liias, a Democrat, had 21,533 of the vote — or 64% — compared to 12,317 votes — or 36% — for Republican challenger Janelle Cass.
Edmonds-Woodway Players to perform ‘The Visit’ Nov. 17-19
The Edmonds-Woodway Players are presenting The Visit: a drama of love and justice, by German playwright Friedrich Dürrenmatt, Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 17-19, in the EWHS Theater. The production is directed by Bruce Mindt of the EWHS Drama Department. Claire Zachinassian returns to the small town of Gullen after...
A thank you for diaper donations
Meadowdale High School’s Key Club offered thanks to all those who donated to its recent diaper drive in support of Washington Kids in Transition. “The donated diapers and monies will assist many families,” club advisor Jenae Kirby said.
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Pacific Fried Oysters
This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Fresh Pacific Fried Oysters. The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. Looking for something to warm you up this week? Try a bowl of Scotty’s clam chowder or other...
Veterans Day event at Edmonds Veterans Plaza Nov. 11
VFW Post 8870 and other local veterans are hosting a Veterans Day event at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 11. Keynote speakers will be artist and U.S. Marine veteran Michael Reagan and veteran Mike Schindler of Operation Military Family. Civic leaders are expected to share a few remarks as well. Bagpiper Kyle Gaul and bugler Chris Edwards will perform.
