Atlanta, GA

Porterville Recorder

Buffalo hosts James Madison following Edwards' 21-point game

James Madison Dukes (2-0) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Buffalo Bulls after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 106-58 win against the Hampton Pirates. Buffalo finished 9-3 at home a season ago while going 19-11 overall. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 72.3...
BUFFALO, NY
Miami hosts Charlotte following overtime win against Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (3-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (5-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Charlotte Hornets following the Miami Heat's 117-112 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat have gone 2-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 2-4 against opponents over...
MIAMI, FL
Utah puts road win streak on the line against Washington

Utah Jazz (10-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Washington looking to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Wizards are 3-3 on their home court. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Sabres play the Bruins following Thompson's 2-goal showing

Boston Bruins (12-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-7-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Boston Bruins after Tage Thompson's two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Sabres' 7-4 loss. Buffalo is 2-3-0 against the Atlantic Division and 7-7-0...
BOSTON, MA
Georgia 77, Alabama St. 47

GEORGIA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.9, FT .438. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Battles 1-6, Warren 1-4, Flournoy 0-3, Henderson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (B.Smith 2, Battles 2, Bates 2, Nicholson 1) Turnovers: 13 (Chapman 3, B.Smith 2, Warren 2, Bates 2, Z.Smith 2, Battles 1, Henderson 1) Steals: 9 (B.Smith 3,...
ATHENS, GA
Trinity Benson returns to Lions after brief 2nd stint with Broncos

Trinity Benson is once again leaving the Denver Broncos to join the Detroit Lions. Benson, who joined the Broncos as a college free agent out of East Central in 2019, spent the first two years of his career on Denver’s practice squad. The Broncos then traded the receiver and a sixth-round pick to the Lions in 2021 in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round draft picks.
DENVER, CO
Jets bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Flames

Winnipeg Jets (8-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Calgary Flames trying to extend a three-game win streak. Calgary is 5-6-2 overall and 4-4-1 in home games. The Flames have a 2-1-0 record in games...
USC 96, ALABAMA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .333, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Coleman 2-4, Madlock 2-4, McCoy 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Knox 0-1, McCray 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Parker 0-1, Posey 0-1, Range 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman, Madlock, O'Neal). Turnovers: 18 (McCray 5, Madlock 3, Range 3, Coleman...
MONTGOMERY, AL
SAN FRANCISCO 60, CAL POLY 48

Percentages: FG .370, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Pierce 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Koroma 1-2, Sanders 0-2, Stevenson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor 2, Stevenson). Turnovers: 23 (Koroma 5, Fleming 3, Hunter 3, Sanders 3, Stevenson 3, Taylor 3, Pierce 2, Prukop). Steals: 6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 95, FLORIDA NATIONAL 74

Percentages: FG .409, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Casillas 5-14, Sanchez 4-6, Robinson 2-6, De Brito 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (Wugol 2, Fernandez, Rivas, Robinson). Turnovers: 16 (De Brito 4, Robinson 3, Sanchez 3, Casillas 2, Cubillan 2, Rivas 2). Steals: 8 (Casillas...
FLORIDA STATE
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1

Los Angeles0101—2 First Period_1, Chicago, Raddysh 4 (Domi, Toews), 18:51 (pp). Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Danault 5 (Arvidsson, Moore), 1:41. Overtime_3, Los Angeles, Fiala 4, 4:58. Shots on Goal_Chicago 4-12-9-5_30. Los Angeles 8-10-12-2_32. Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 4; Los Angeles 0 of 4. Goalies_Chicago, Mrazek 1-1-1 (32 shots-29 saves)....
CHICAGO, IL

