Porterville Recorder
Buffalo hosts James Madison following Edwards' 21-point game
James Madison Dukes (2-0) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Buffalo Bulls after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 106-58 win against the Hampton Pirates. Buffalo finished 9-3 at home a season ago while going 19-11 overall. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 72.3...
Porterville Recorder
Miami hosts Charlotte following overtime win against Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets (3-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (5-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Charlotte Hornets following the Miami Heat's 117-112 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat have gone 2-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 2-4 against opponents over...
Porterville Recorder
Utah puts road win streak on the line against Washington
Utah Jazz (10-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Washington looking to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Wizards are 3-3 on their home court. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving...
Porterville Recorder
Sabres play the Bruins following Thompson's 2-goal showing
Boston Bruins (12-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-7-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Boston Bruins after Tage Thompson's two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Sabres' 7-4 loss. Buffalo is 2-3-0 against the Atlantic Division and 7-7-0...
Porterville Recorder
Georgia 77, Alabama St. 47
GEORGIA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.9, FT .438. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Battles 1-6, Warren 1-4, Flournoy 0-3, Henderson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (B.Smith 2, Battles 2, Bates 2, Nicholson 1) Turnovers: 13 (Chapman 3, B.Smith 2, Warren 2, Bates 2, Z.Smith 2, Battles 1, Henderson 1) Steals: 9 (B.Smith 3,...
Trinity Benson returns to Lions after brief 2nd stint with Broncos
Trinity Benson is once again leaving the Denver Broncos to join the Detroit Lions. Benson, who joined the Broncos as a college free agent out of East Central in 2019, spent the first two years of his career on Denver’s practice squad. The Broncos then traded the receiver and a sixth-round pick to the Lions in 2021 in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round draft picks.
Porterville Recorder
Jets bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Flames
Winnipeg Jets (8-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Calgary Flames trying to extend a three-game win streak. Calgary is 5-6-2 overall and 4-4-1 in home games. The Flames have a 2-1-0 record in games...
Porterville Recorder
USC 96, ALABAMA STATE 58
Percentages: FG .333, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Coleman 2-4, Madlock 2-4, McCoy 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Knox 0-1, McCray 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Parker 0-1, Posey 0-1, Range 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman, Madlock, O'Neal). Turnovers: 18 (McCray 5, Madlock 3, Range 3, Coleman...
Porterville Recorder
SAN FRANCISCO 60, CAL POLY 48
Percentages: FG .370, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Pierce 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Koroma 1-2, Sanders 0-2, Stevenson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor 2, Stevenson). Turnovers: 23 (Koroma 5, Fleming 3, Hunter 3, Sanders 3, Stevenson 3, Taylor 3, Pierce 2, Prukop). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 95, FLORIDA NATIONAL 74
Percentages: FG .409, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Casillas 5-14, Sanchez 4-6, Robinson 2-6, De Brito 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (Wugol 2, Fernandez, Rivas, Robinson). Turnovers: 16 (De Brito 4, Robinson 3, Sanchez 3, Casillas 2, Cubillan 2, Rivas 2). Steals: 8 (Casillas...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1
Los Angeles0101—2 First Period_1, Chicago, Raddysh 4 (Domi, Toews), 18:51 (pp). Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Danault 5 (Arvidsson, Moore), 1:41. Overtime_3, Los Angeles, Fiala 4, 4:58. Shots on Goal_Chicago 4-12-9-5_30. Los Angeles 8-10-12-2_32. Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 4; Los Angeles 0 of 4. Goalies_Chicago, Mrazek 1-1-1 (32 shots-29 saves)....
