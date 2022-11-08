Trinity Benson is once again leaving the Denver Broncos to join the Detroit Lions. Benson, who joined the Broncos as a college free agent out of East Central in 2019, spent the first two years of his career on Denver’s practice squad. The Broncos then traded the receiver and a sixth-round pick to the Lions in 2021 in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round draft picks.

