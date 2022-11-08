Arrest made in Urbana armed robbery investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department announced on Monday that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a pair of armed robberies that happened last month .

Ra-Juan Williams, 23, was arrested early Monday morning at Town and Country Apartments. Officials believe he is responsible for the robberies that happened on Oct. 13 in the apartment complex’s parking lots. In both cases, the victims were lured there under the guise of buying cell phones advertised on Facebook marketplace. Instead, the victims were robbed of their cash at gunpoint.

Officials said Urbana Police detectives identified Williams as the offender during the investigation. An arrest warrant was issued for Williams and authorities obtained a search warrant for his home at Town and Country. He was arrested there without incident and officials said officers found evidence related to the robberies inside the home.

Williams is being held at the Champaign County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Although an arrest has been made, Urbana Police are still accepting tips about the robberies from anyone who has further information. People with information can call Urbana Police at 217-384-2320 and can arrange for information to be shared privately. People wanting to remain anonymous can submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

