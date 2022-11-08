Read full article on original website
‘It’ Prequel Series at HBO Max Taps Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane to Serve as Co-Showrunners (EXCLUSIVE)
Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the “It” prequel series currently in the works at HBO Max from Andy and Barbara Muschietti , Variety has learned exclusively. The show, currently titled “Welcome to Derry,” was first reported as being in development in March. HBO Max has given the show a series production commitment. Exact plot details remain under wraps, aside from the fact that the show will serve as a prequel to the recent films “It: Chapter One” and “It: Chapter Two,” which were released in 2017 and 2019 respectively. It was previously reported that...
HBO Max Comedy Series ‘How to Be a Bookie’ Starring Sebastian Maniscalco Adds Four to Cast
The upcoming HBO Max comedy series “How to Be a Bookie” has added four new cast members. In addition to previously announced series lead Sebastian Maniscalco, the series will now also star Omar J. Dorsey (“Queen Sugar,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”), Andrea Anders (“Cruel Summer,” “Ted Lasso”), Vanessa Ferlito (“NCIS: New Orleans,” “Death Proof”), and Jorge Garcia (“Lost,” “The Munsters). Full character descriptions can be found below. Dorsey is repped by Innovative Artists, Aligned Entertainment, and Stone Genow. Anders is repped by Gersh and Principal Entertainment. Ferlito is repped by Innovative Artists. Garica is repped by LINK Entertainment and APA. “How...
Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special
Chris Rock's first-of-its-kind live Netflix stand-up show is set for early 2023 Chris Rock is going live in a big way. On Thursday, Netflix announced the comedian, 57, will become the first artist ever to perform live on the streaming platform. The yet-to-be-titled comedy special will stream globally in early 2023, according to a press release, with further details to be announced at a later date. "Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
What to watch in November 2022: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
November is packed with new shows and movies on the top streaming services, broadcast and cable TV. Here's what you should plan to watch this month.
ABC News
Tim Allen steps out with wife Jane Hajduk, daughter Elizabeth at 'The Santa Clauses' premiere
Tim Allen turned the premiere of "The Santa Clauses" into a family night out. The "Home Improvement" star was joined by his wife Jane Hajduk and their daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who also stars in the show, for the series premiere at The Walt Disney Studios on Nov. 6 in Burbank, California.
Sausage Party Animated Series from Seth Rogen Headed to Amazon
Sausage Party is getting the small screen treatment. A spinoff of the 2016 animated film is headed to Amazon Prime Video. Seth Rogen, who also co-wrote the film, will return to voice his character, as well as cast members Kristin Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also lend ther voices to the series.
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
SFGate
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series
The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”. The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time.
seventeen.com
Netflix Renews “Monster” as Anthology Series and “The Watcher” for Season 2
The true crime genre continues to expand on Netflix. On November 7, Deadline reported that the streaming giant has ordered two additional installments of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series Monster, and a second season of his drama The Watcher. Netflix announced the news on their social media channels on Monday,...
A Christmas Story Sequel's New 'Triple Dog Dare' Revealed — Watch Video
A Christmas Story‘s Flick is finally getting his payback, 39 years after Schwartz triple dog dared him to stick his tongue to the school flagpole. In a newly released clip from HBO Max’s forthcoming movie A Christmas Story Christmas, it’s Flick who triple dog dares Schwartz to take a sled and make his way down what appears to be an abandoned (and extremely icy) waterpark slide. As Schwartz contemplates whether or not to risk his life for the sake of the dare, Flick, standing beside Ralphie and Ralphie’s son Mark, eggs him on from below. Watch the sneak peek above, then...
tvinsider.com
‘Manifest’ Resurrected, ‘Lopez’ and ‘Young Rock’ on NBC, Geffen Hall Reopening, Star Power in Streaming Films
Rescued from cancellation, Manifest resurfaces on Netflix for a final season split in two parts. NBC hopes for some “TGIF” vibes with an hour sitcom block including the new Lopez vs. Lopez and a third season of Young Rock. PBS’ Great Performances invites spectators into Lincoln Center’s renovated David Geffen Hall for a gala New York Philharmonic concert special. Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic) are among the A-list headliners in a wave of movies premiering on streaming.
Why Comedian Natasha Leggero Decided to Bring a Child Into Our ‘Burning’ World
Comedian Natasha Leggero doesn’t think she’ll ever make a Netflix special about her daughter. So instead, she wrote a laugh-out-loud hilarious book about what it has been like to become a mother.In this bonus episode, Leggero returns to the The Last Laugh podcast to talk about the cathartic process of writing her new book The World Deserves My Children. She also breaks down how much her parenting style differs from husband and fellow stand-up comic, Moshe Kasher, and opens up about how motherhood has affected everything from her career trajectory to the way she sees the world.Leggero opens the first...
The ‘Love Is Blind’ Finale Was More Traumatizing Than Ever
Love Is Blind Season 3 has been the most intense by far, and that chaotic finale filled with “I Don’t”s was no exception. But the reunion, which Netflix debuted Wednesday, kicked things up even further—like, from 11 to 11,000.This season, we’ve seen men call their fiancées 9’s and other women 10’s. We’ve seen them yell things like, “Looks do matter!” We’ve seen them clench and flex their hands in drunken anger over petty jealousy. With the exception of two successful couples—Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, and Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux—every pair this season was a worrisome mess.But...
ComicBook
HBO Max Exec Calls IT Prequel Series "Demented"
After the success of Warner Bros. two IT movies, new adaptations of Stephen King's classic novel, the horror franchise will be shifting to HBO Max for an upcoming TV show. Titled Welcome to Derry, the series has been described as a prequel, largely because as fans recall Pennywise the Clown was finally defeated at the end of IT: Chapter Two. Considering the fact that the entity's presence in the Maine town goes back thousands of years, emerging every 27 years to feed, there's plenty of events that the show can explore and according to one HBO Max exec it's going to include some "demented scares."
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Just Eliminated Its Most Beloved Contestant
Did anyone else get déjà vu watching this week’s episode of The Great British Baking Show? We sure did. Something feels a little… 2021.Spoilers ahead for the semifinals of The Great British Baking Show.Let us set the scene. We have a baker, whose name starts with “J,” and he wins Star Baker twice within the first few weeks of the show. His odds of winning are high, and he strikes up a great number of fans online for his fantastic bakes. We all fall in love with him. He’s like Paddington Bear-levels of sweetness! Above all, it’s nice to know...
‘This Fool’ Renewed For Second Season By Hulu
Hulu has renewed This Fool for a second season. The first season premiered August 12 and all 10 episodes are now streaming on Hulu. This Fool is a half-hour comedy set in working-class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers around Julio Lopez (Chris Estrada), a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend (Michelle Ortiz) on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid deali with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis (Frankie Quiñones), an ex-gang member who just got out of...
Zac Efron’s Netflix Travel Show ‘Down to Earth’ Is a Special Kind of Soothing
Two years ago, Zac Efron grew a great beard and began traveling the world in search of sustainable solutions to the man-made problems that plague our environment. Part-travel series, part-nature documentary, and part-brand extension, Down to Earth Season 1 felt like a gentle balm for a terrified public when it debuted on Netflix months into the COVID-19 pandemic. It was an earnest, grounded, occasionally goofy globe-trotting expedition into conservation, wellness, ayahuasca, and eco-friendly chocolate—but it was Efron’s light-hearted narration that proved to be the real treat.On Friday, we can all come Down to Earth once again, as Netflix debuts eight...
‘Westworld’ Canceled After 4 Seasons on HBO
HBO science-fiction series “Westworld” has been canceled by the network, IndieWire has confirmed. The news comes three months after the show’s fourth season aired its finale on August 14. Based on the 1973 Michael Crichton film, “Westworld” focused on the staff, guests, and android residents of the eponymous wild-west themed amusement park, catering to the wealthy. Over the course of four seasons, as the Westworld “hosts” rebelled against their masters, the show expanded its scope to other theme parks run by the same company, and eventually the outside world. The show was created by husband-wife duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,...
