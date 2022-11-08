After the success of Warner Bros. two IT movies, new adaptations of Stephen King's classic novel, the horror franchise will be shifting to HBO Max for an upcoming TV show. Titled Welcome to Derry, the series has been described as a prequel, largely because as fans recall Pennywise the Clown was finally defeated at the end of IT: Chapter Two. Considering the fact that the entity's presence in the Maine town goes back thousands of years, emerging every 27 years to feed, there's plenty of events that the show can explore and according to one HBO Max exec it's going to include some "demented scares."

MAINE STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO