Tampa, FL

eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida

Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
BRANDON, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa dodges major brunt of Tropical Storm Nicole

TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa was prepared for the worst of Tropical Storm Nicole but was able to dodge the major brunt of the storm, Mayor Jane Castor said Thursday. Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a handful of down trees and power lines. At one point, the storm knocked out power to about 20,000 people.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Frontier lays off 62 Tampa workers

November 10, 2022 - Internet service provider Frontier is closing its Tampa dispatch operations at 610 Morgan St. "Changing business needs require us to close portions of this facility permanently," the company wrote in a letter to the state, providing notice of the closure and that it will result in 62 layoffs. The dispatch operations will close on Dec. 30. The affected workers were notified Oct. 31. The terminations are expected to continue through January 2023 "as we wind down activities," according to the letter.
TAMPA, FL
TravelPulse

Frontier Kicks off Tampa Bay Expansion With Promotion

Frontier Airlines is expanding its service in the Tampa Bay area and using a tried and true promotional tactic to make people aware. For one day only on Thursday, November 10, Frontier will give away 500 flights from Tampa-St. Petersburg on its new service to the Caribbean by giving away 500 free lights. The event will take place in the heart of historic Ybor City, Tampa’s heavily influenced Cuban neighborhood, at the Zydeco Brew Werks between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area braces for Hurricane Nicole ahead of landfall

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area is getting a reminder hurricane season isn’t quite over yet with tropical storm conditions expected from Hurricane Nicole. On Wednesday, shelters opened in Hillsborough County and sandbagging stations opened in Polk County among other storm preps in the Bay Area. Polk County emergency management said officials are watching the storm closely.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities

Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country,  with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

‘There must be another way’: Beagle found in research facility finds new forever home in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Remember the adorable beagle puppies that arrived at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) a few weeks ago?. There were 15 in all, just a few of the 4,000 rescued from a company in Virginia that breeds beagles for medical research. After a whistleblower came forward, the USDA investigated, and found such deplorable conditions at the Envigo facility, a judge ordered all the dogs be released.
TAMPA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole with the entire west coast of the state under a tropical storm warning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, track across the state and curve back toward the north later ...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Multiple Powerball Tickets Sold In Tampa Worth $50,000 To $1 Million

Ladies and gentleman, you need to check your lottery tickets asap! The Florida Lottery says there are 24 Powerball tickets sold here ranging from $50,000 to $1 million. The $1 million dollar winner happened at Publix located at 5052 North U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach. Here is a list...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Nicole hits Polk County overnight

Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
POLK COUNTY, FL

