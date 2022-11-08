Read full article on original website
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Tampa Bay Hurricane HelpModern GlobeHillsborough County, FL
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Abstract Artist Delivers Exciting New Exhibit at University of TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida
Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
fox13news.com
Video across Florida: Tropical Storm Nicole devastates coastal, inland areas from Melbourne to Clearwater
Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts were felt from Daytona Beach to Melbourne to Polk County and over to the Florida West Coast. Power outages, flooded roadways, and crumbled piers were a reminder that the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season isn't quite over. Drone operators and local residents recorded videos of eroded beaches...
fox13news.com
Tampa dodges major brunt of Tropical Storm Nicole
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa was prepared for the worst of Tropical Storm Nicole but was able to dodge the major brunt of the storm, Mayor Jane Castor said Thursday. Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a handful of down trees and power lines. At one point, the storm knocked out power to about 20,000 people.
fox13news.com
Risk of beach erosion seen on Florida's east coast after Nicole exists in Tampa Bay area, engineers say
TAMPA, Fla. - Homes that were once beachfront property collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in the wake of Hurricane Nicole's landfall on Florida's east coast. That same risk of beach erosion also exists in the Tampa Bay area. The beach is more than sand and surf. Engineers and geologists said...
stpetecatalyst.com
Frontier lays off 62 Tampa workers
November 10, 2022 - Internet service provider Frontier is closing its Tampa dispatch operations at 610 Morgan St. "Changing business needs require us to close portions of this facility permanently," the company wrote in a letter to the state, providing notice of the closure and that it will result in 62 layoffs. The dispatch operations will close on Dec. 30. The affected workers were notified Oct. 31. The terminations are expected to continue through January 2023 "as we wind down activities," according to the letter.
Tampa rapper Plies plays Tally Ho lounge on Saturday
You can feed your family at this one, too.
Tampa International Airport issues weather alert ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Tampa International Airport is expected to keep operations running as communities across the east coast of Florida brace for Tropical Storm Nicole's landfall sometime Wednesday evening.
fox13news.com
Tropical Storm Nicole bringing heavy rain, strong winds to Bay Area as it moves across Florida
VERO BEACH, Fla. - In the middle of the night, Hurricane Nicole made landfall near North Hutchinson Island, just south of Vero Beach. It quickly downgraded back to a tropical storm. What's left of its center is moving through Hernando and Pasco counties as of 9 a.m. "This was barely...
DeSantis expands State of Emergency to entire Bay area
Governor Ron DeSantis expanded the State of Emergency to 11 additional counties including two in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.
TravelPulse
Frontier Kicks off Tampa Bay Expansion With Promotion
Frontier Airlines is expanding its service in the Tampa Bay area and using a tried and true promotional tactic to make people aware. For one day only on Thursday, November 10, Frontier will give away 500 flights from Tampa-St. Petersburg on its new service to the Caribbean by giving away 500 free lights. The event will take place in the heart of historic Ybor City, Tampa’s heavily influenced Cuban neighborhood, at the Zydeco Brew Werks between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay area businesses offering deals for Veterans Day
Local businesses across the Tampa Bay area are offering deals and discounts this Veterans Day for veterans, retired military and active duty military.
fox13news.com
Tampa International Airport report cancellations, delays due to Tropical Storm Nicole
TAMPA, Fla. - Although the Tampa International Airport remained open Thursday, that didn't mean travelers were guaranteed to have a smooth day. Before sunrise, dozens and dozens of flights were either canceled or delayed due to Tropical Storm Nicole. While weather conditions were both windy and rainy in the Bay...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area braces for Hurricane Nicole ahead of landfall
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area is getting a reminder hurricane season isn’t quite over yet with tropical storm conditions expected from Hurricane Nicole. On Wednesday, shelters opened in Hillsborough County and sandbagging stations opened in Polk County among other storm preps in the Bay Area. Polk County emergency management said officials are watching the storm closely.
Incredible Thanksgiving Buffets in Tampa Bay
When you want to spend Thanksgiving indulging in never-ending food, you need a Thanksgiving buffet. We’ve compiled a list of local spots that offer a delectable Thanksgiving buffet in Tampa Bay. Don’t feel like going out but no time to cook? We can help with that too. Head over...
Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities
Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country, with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
fox13news.com
‘There must be another way’: Beagle found in research facility finds new forever home in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Remember the adorable beagle puppies that arrived at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) a few weeks ago?. There were 15 in all, just a few of the 4,000 rescued from a company in Virginia that breeds beagles for medical research. After a whistleblower came forward, the USDA investigated, and found such deplorable conditions at the Envigo facility, a judge ordered all the dogs be released.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole with the entire west coast of the state under a tropical storm warning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, track across the state and curve back toward the north later ...
wild941.com
Multiple Powerball Tickets Sold In Tampa Worth $50,000 To $1 Million
Ladies and gentleman, you need to check your lottery tickets asap! The Florida Lottery says there are 24 Powerball tickets sold here ranging from $50,000 to $1 million. The $1 million dollar winner happened at Publix located at 5052 North U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach. Here is a list...
fox13news.com
Nicole hits Polk County overnight
Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
Bay News 9
Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida coast, Gov. DeSantis wins re-election and Hillsborough residents vote down transportation tax
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. As Nicole approaches from the east, our rain chances will increase later today and especially tonight. Northeast winds are 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. We will have complete coverage of Nicole on Spectrum Bay News 9 and...
