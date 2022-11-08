When he launched a bid for a North Carolina swing seat this year, 27-year old Republican Bo Hines had no political record, had already run in two different districts in the state, and faced five legitimate GOP primary opponents, most of whom were actually from the district they were running to represent.Besides an impossibly square jaw, the former college football player brought little to the table—until, that is, he got the most coveted prize for a Republican politician in 2022.Weeks before the primary election, former President Donald Trump gave Hines his “Complete and Total Endorsement,” calling him a “proven winner...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO