House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled
Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
Zach Nunn ousts Cindy Axne in key U.S. House win for GOP
Republican challenger Zach Nunn ousted Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne, narrowly winning Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press Wednesday afternoon. Why it matters: As one of the most at-risk Democrats, Axne's race was closely watched and well funded as Republicans across the country hoped to overtake the U.S....
House Democrats skip soul-searching after holding off red wave
House Democrats are adopting a glass-half-full mentality — rather than their trademark sullen introspection — after a midterm election that delivered far better results for their party than many analysts had expected. Why it matters: These initial reactions to an election in which the balance of power in...
McCarthy's quest for House speaker risks derailment
House conservatives are throwing up major roadblocks in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) path to the speakership. Why it matters: If House Republicans manage to eke out a majority from the midterm elections, it will likely be a narrow one, meaning just a handful of members could block McCarthy from getting the gavel.
Trump's new torments: Midterms dent invincibility
Some allies of President Trump are considering distancing themselves from his presumptive 2024 presidential campaign after Tuesday night's Republican disappointments across the map. Why it matters: Trump's involvement in Pennsylvania's Senate race, which the GOP lost — plus his endorsement of hard-right House candidates who lost or are struggling —...
Trump Is ‘Ready for War’ With 2024 Presidential Announcement
Despite a worse-than-expected Election Day, a Georgia runoff, nervous advisers, and even a hurricane, Donald Trump is currently full-steam ahead on announcing his candidacy for president next Tuesday.The announcement, slated for 9 p.m. EST at his Mar-a-Lago compound, will be full of MAGA pomp and circumstance, according to a source familiar with the event, and is meant to reignite a demoralized GOP base.“The president is going to make a special announcement on Tuesday,” a person familiar with the decision told The Daily Beast on Thursday.Trump’s been expected to formally declare himself a candidate next week since Monday night, when he...
Trump claims he's "not at all angry" about midterms
Former President Trump claimed Thursday that he is "not at all angry" about the outcome of the midterm elections as the results so far have undermined his public perception as a kingmaker within the Republican party. Driving the news: Trump has reportedly been pointing blame elsewhere after some of his...
First look: Biden and Harris to speak at DNC event tomorrow
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks Thursday afternoon at a DNC event in Washington, D.C., where they're expected to thank staffers and volunteers as the full results of the midterms continue to unfold. Why it matters: Democrats defied the odds and fended off a red wave...
Trump’s Candidates Fell on Their Faces. Is This the Final Straw?
When he launched a bid for a North Carolina swing seat this year, 27-year old Republican Bo Hines had no political record, had already run in two different districts in the state, and faced five legitimate GOP primary opponents, most of whom were actually from the district they were running to represent.Besides an impossibly square jaw, the former college football player brought little to the table—until, that is, he got the most coveted prize for a Republican politician in 2022.Weeks before the primary election, former President Donald Trump gave Hines his “Complete and Total Endorsement,” calling him a “proven winner...
Trump unloads on DeSantis after midterms
Former President Trump on Thursday released a long statement deriding his relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, after the Florida Republican easily held onto his seat during a midterm election cycle that delivered a series of losses for Trump-endorsed candidates in pivotal races. Why it matters: The underperformance of Trump-backed candidates...
Trump-backed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins re-election in Georgia
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has easily fended off her Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, even as he raised a remarkable amount of money in the deep-red district, per the Associated Press. Why it matters: In just two years in office, Greene has set herself apart as one of the most...
Red wave fizzles in Virginia
Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided
Republicans remained on pace to likely wrest control of the U.S. House, even as Democrats picked up a few more victories in close races late Wednesday and into the day Thursday. As of about 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, The Associated Press had called 209 races for Republicans. That put them ahead of Democrats’ 191, […] The post GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Trump-backed J.D. Vance wins Ohio Senate race against Tim Ryan
Venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance has defeated Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio's pivotal open Senate race, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Vance's conversion from fervent Donald Trump critic to full-throated supporter and election denier attracted the former president's endorsement — propelling his victory in a state Trump won comfortably twice.
New York Democrats spoil House party
A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
The Latinos who made history in the midterm elections
Several Latinos made history during the midterm elections across the U.S. Driving the news: Among them are Delia Ramirez (D), a Guatemalan American state legislator whose election makes her Illinois' first Latina member of Congress, as well as California's House candidate Robert Garcia (D), who will be the first out LGBTQ immigrant in Congress as a gay man from Peru.
Democrats inch closer to flipping the Pennsylvania House
Democrats are poised to make large gains in the Pennsylvania House following Tuesday's election, potentially threatening Republicans' long-held majority. Why it matters: Republicans have controlled the state House since 2011 and the Senate since the mid-1990s, resulting in divided governments, most recently under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for the past eight years.
Republicans poised to take power with limited health care agenda
For the first time in more than a decade, a party without a definable health care agenda is on the cusp of a new congressional majority, all but ensuring that next year's agenda will be driven by real-world events more than campaign promises. Why it matters: Republicans have been eager...
Abrams concedes to Kemp in Georgia governor's race
Democrat Stacey Abrams has conceded the Georgia gubernatorial race to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after a closely watched rematch. Driving the news: Kemp’s win comes as no surprise to pundits and pollsters after he maintained a lead in public polling averages for months. The Associated Press called the race at 12:45am ET.
Maxwell Frost becomes the first Gen Zer elected to Congress
Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat, became the first member of Generation Z — those born between 1997 and 2012 — elected to Congress after defeating Republican Calvin Wimbish in Florida's solidly blue 10th Congressional District. Why it matters: Frost, after being sworn in, will be the sole...
