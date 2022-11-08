ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Congo trains 3,000 new army recruits amid Rwanda tensions

GOMA, Congo — (AP) — More than 3,000 new military recruits began training Monday as the Congolese army steps up its fight against the M23 rebels that it alleges are backed by neighboring Rwanda. The Rwandan government, which has repeatedly denied supporting M23, said that a Congolese fighter...
AFP

DR Congo military, rebels resume fighting: residents

Fighting resumed Wednesday in the Democratic Republic of Congo between the military and armed group M23, residents told AFP, a day after many people fled rebel-held territory being bombarded by military jets. Residents told AFP they had heard the sounds of more fighting by the evening, after a tense but quieter day.
The Associated Press

Kenya to spend $37 million on sending forces to Congo

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s parliament has approved the deployment of nearly 1,000 troops for a new regional force in eastern Congo amid questions about the $37 million cost for the first six months of the mission. A parliament committee report says the money will be spent on equipment, allowances and operations for the more than 900 troops joining the East African Community Regional Force that will support Congolese forces against armed groups. Opposition lawmakers questioned why Kenya is spending so much money on the regional mission while the country faces its own security issues. Kenya also faces rising inflation and a high public debt. Kenyan President William Ruto last week called the mission “necessary and urgent” for regional security. Violence by armed groups in eastern Congo has led to a diplomatic crisis between Congo and neighboring Rwanda, which accuse each other of backing certain groups.
104.1 WIKY

Key events in the Ethiopian conflict

(Reuters) – Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on Wednesday to cease hostilities after nearly two years of war, which has killed thousands of civilians, left millions of people needing food aid and displaced millions more. Here are some of the main events in the conflict:. Nov....
The Jewish Press

Strange War: France and Iran Against Israeli Ally

The war in Ukraine had a devastating influence on the whole world and pulled up to the surface very strange and intricate connections and alliances between different countries. The most recent one is a bizarre communion between France, Iran and Russia, who joined forces against Azerbaijan and Israel in Caucasus.
MedicalXpress

Uganda to close schools after eight children die of Ebola

Uganda will close schools nationwide later this month after 23 Ebola cases were confirmed among pupils, including eight children who died, the country's first lady said on Tuesday. Janet Museveni, who is also the education minister, said there had been cases in five schools in the capital Kampala, as well...
Citrus County Chronicle

Kenya deploys hundreds to regional force in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Kenya's president said Wednesday that his country is sending more than 900 military personnel to eastern Congo to join a new regional force tasked with trying to calm deadly tensions fueled by armed groups. Kenyan President William Ruto called the mission “necessary and urgent” for...
The Independent

China sends warplanes into Taiwan air defence zone in response to UK minister’s visit OLD

China sent 31 military aircraft into Taiwan's air-defence identification zone on Monday in an apparent response to British trade minister Greg Hands’s visit to the island nation.The warplanes were part of a larger sortie of 63 aircraft and four naval vessels that were spotted near the island's "surrounding region", the Taiwanese defence ministry said.The planes were tracked with electronic tools and Taiwan responded with aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems, it said.China flew the highest number of warplanes into Taiwan's airspace on Monday since US White House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in August, according to Bloomberg.Beijing has beefed...
France 24

Macron confirms end of anti-jihadist West Africa military operation

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced that France was ending its Barkhane anti-jihadist mission in Africa after over a decade, saying a new strategy would be worked out with African partners. "I have decided, in coordination with our partners, to make official today the end of the Barkhane operation,"...
AFP

DR Congo deploys fighter jets against M23 rebels

DR Congo's military has deployed two war planes against M23 rebels in the conflict-torn east, provoking a rebuke Monday from neighbouring Rwanda after one jet entered the country's airspace. The DRC's government admitted one of its jets had "unfortunately" entered Rwandan airspace.
BBC

Syria war: White Helmets accuse Russia over deadly strikes on camps

First responders have accused Syria's military and its ally Russia of a "massacre", after nine civilians were reportedly killed in strikes on camps in the opposition-held north-west. The White Helmets said rockets loaded with cluster bombs hit camps for the displaced in Idlib province on Sunday. Three children and a...
MedicalXpress

'Death every day': Fear and fortitude in Uganda's Ebola epicentre

As Ugandan farmer Bonaventura Senyonga prepares to bury his grandson, age-old traditions are forgotten and fear hangs in the air while a government medical team prepares the body for the funeral—the latest victim of Ebola in the East African nation. Bidding the dead goodbye is rarely a quiet affair...
AFP

Macron accused of 'U-turn' over Maduro encounter

French President Emmanuel Macron faced accusations Tuesday of making a major foreign policy reversal after an apparently cordial encounter with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt. The French presidency said late Tuesday that France was trying to revive talks between Maduro and his opponents that have been at a standstill since last year.
France 24

Meet the young Congolese joining up to fight the M23 rebel group

Hundreds of young people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are flocking to army recruiting centres and signing up after their president Felix Tshiesekedi called on the nation’s youth to help halt the advance of the March 23 Movement, a rebel military group that has been terrorising the eastern province of North Kivu. Our team spoke to one of these volunteers.
The Independent

Early morning 6.3 earthquake in India shakes Delhi and Nepal

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck parts of India and Nepal early Wednesday morning local time, according to India’s National Centre for Seismology.The quake, centred in Nepal, began at 1.57am, causing multi-second tremors that could be felt in major cities like Delhi, NDTV reports.The earthquake was strong enough to wake many residents of Delhi from bed.Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal, for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Fu4UaD2vIS @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @moesgoi @OfficeOfDrJS @PMOIndia @DDNational pic.twitter.com/n2ORPZEzbP— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 8, 2022The quake “lasted for...
