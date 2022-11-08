Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Kari Lake leans into bogus fraud claims in Arizona; risks stoking extremist violence
Vaughn Hillyard, correspondent for NBC News, talks about the wild, baseless accusations Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake continues to make as votes are being counted in Arizona, casting baseless aspersions even on ostensible political allies and risking inciting violence from already radicalized extremist among her following. Nov. 10, 2022.
AZFamily
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Political Operatives Optimistic for Republicans as They Analyze the Slow Release of Election Results
Although there are still key races in Arizona yet to have been called, many analysts say they believe, overall, there will be good results for Republican “MAGA” candidates. The rate of return of ballots in the remaining precincts appears to be heavily favoring Republicans, since a large portion of them are from Republican-majority counties and voters who cast their ballot on Election Day – who tend to be conservative.
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child
Tucson, with its heat and dryness that mitigate my chronic pain, proximity to the beaches of Mexico, diverse population, and year-round opportunities for hiking and mountain biking, is the perfect city to raise our two children. Yet, like many other families, my husband, Amit, and I plan to leave our dream home to protect our […] The post Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win
As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest. And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Election Incidents in Arizona Continue to Come In Through Election Integrity Watchdog App
Voters concerned about election abnormalities in Arizona have been using the app VotifyNow to report suspicious incidents, and the app’s founder, Johnny Vieira, is starting to reveal some of the more common or serious complaints. One complaint revealed that a ballot may have been mailed to a convicted felon.
Republicans Cry Conspiracy Over Ballot Printing Error In Arizona
Even as local GOP officials said all votes would be counted, politicians were quick to allege an election fraud conspiracy.
KOLD-TV
Democrats have a chance to take AZ Senate for first time in 30 years
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “There is some uncertainly on how the legislature is going to look at this point,” said Doug Cole, the COO of AZ Highground, Inc., a political consulting firm in Phoenix. Some races were very close as we talked, like in State Senate...
GOP’s Abe Hamadeh overtakes Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was the early leader over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general, but that changed Wednesday afternoon. Mayes had about 55% of the vote on the initial drop at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That total dropped to 52% by 1 a.m. Wednesday. And as of 3 p.m., Hamadeh led 50.1%-49.9% by 3,081 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
12news.com
'I think it'll be life-changing': Passage of Prop. 209 changes how debt can be collected in Arizona
PHOENIX — Two-thirds of all bankruptcies in the U.S. are due to medical debt. A newly passed proposition has eased that burden for all of the state's residents. Proposition 209, a ballot measure that's expected to help protect Arizonans who struggle to pay medical and other types of debt, appears to have passed with overwhelming support on Election Day.
Phoenix New Times
Election Day in Arizona: Kari Lake Attacks Hobbs, Media, and Voting Issues
It’s all over — except for the counting. Mostly. The final day to cast ballots has arrived in Arizona. What a ride it’s been to get to Election Day 2022. Election deniers. Antisemitism. Racism. Debategate. Bounties. Rallies. Lots of them. And so much more. But here we...
MSNBC
Arizona Republicans sue to extend voting in midterm elections over ballot tabulator issues
A lawsuit has been filed in Arizona by Republicans, over ballot tabulator issues Maricopa County, seeking to extend voting for the midterm elections. Officials say those votes that could not be tabulated will still count and will be taken to the main tabulator on Wednesday in Phoenix. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard joins Rachel Maddow with the latest during MSNBC’s special coverage of the midterm elections.Nov. 9, 2022.
Arizona’s Prop 211 aimed at ‘dark money’ but critics call it ‘unconstitutional cancel culture’
(The Center Square) – Among the 10 non-candidate decisions Arizona voters can choose from on their ballots Tuesday is Proposition 211, a measure supporters say would eliminate “dark money” but opponents warn could reach far beyond political campaign disclosure. Voters will decide whether to require “additional disclosures...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied
MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
LIVE UPDATES: Election ballot counts, campaign speeches and more
See the latest results and happenings related to Arizona's 2022 general election. Did you see any problems at the polls? Let us know by sending an email to share@abc15.com.
Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor
During her final weekend of campaigning, Arizona’s Democratic candidate for governor, Katie Hobbs, took questions Nov. 5 from Arizona Mirror columnist James E. Garcia on La Onda 1190 AM/107.5 FM and the “Vanguardia America with James E. Garcia” podcast. GARCIA: Let’s just jump right in. What will a Katie Hobbs administration mean for Latino voters […] The post Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Election Day updates: 'Votes will be counted' despite tabulator errors, officials say. Printer issue to blame
ARIZONA, USA — Election Day is today. After months of primaries and campaign events, the midterm election that will determine the balance of power in our nation and right here in Arizona is finally here. Tabulator errors were reported early this morning, but officials say those issues aren't affecting...
MSNBC
Kari Lake says election could be stolen, but doesn't provide evidence
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Monday night said the midterm elections could be stolen without providing any evidence. The Morning Joe panel discusses Lake's political trajectory from Obama supporter to election denier.Nov. 8, 2022.
12news.com
Fontes holds lead over Finchem, but Arizona's secretary of state race is too close to call
PHOENIX — As of Thursday night, Arizona's race for secretary of state between Democrat Adrian Fontes and Republican Mark Finchem is too close to call. Fontes was ahead by about 100,907 votes over Finchem. As Arizona's second-in-command elected official, the secretary of state is responsible for certifying elections and...
