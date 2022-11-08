Watts Caney Fire Department Officials have announced that a wildfire stretching more than 1000-acres has been burning in Breathitt County for three days. Kentucky Division of Forestry officials are currently working to contain the fire. Kentucky Division of Forestry ranger Thomas Smith said the conditions on Wednesday were conducive to the wildfire, making it easier for the wildfire to spread and harder for crews to contain.

BREATHITT COUNTY, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO