Rose Mary Conn Crum
Rose Mary Conn Crum, age 78 of Martin, Kentucky, passed from this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at ARH Our Lady of the Way. She was born August 14, 1944 in Floyd County to the late Thomas Conn and Lola Maggard Conn. Visitation will begin Wednesday, November 9, 2022...
JoAnn Brophy Palumbo
JoAnn Brophy Palumbo, age 78 of Martin, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2022 at Hazard ARH, Hazard, Kentucky. She was born August 11, 1944 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Joseph Francis & Oma Spencer Brophy. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 5pm at the...
Bonnie Stephens
Bonnie Stephens, 84 of Prestonsburg, KY, passed away November 6, 2022 at Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg, KY. Born October 23, 1938 in Floyd Co. KY, she was the daughter of the late Albert & Lakie Hamilton Stephens. Visitation will be after 6pm Tuesday (November 8, 2022) and all day Wednesday (November...
Ballard Little, Jr.
Ballard Little Jr., age 90 of Bevinsville, KY, widower of Phyllis Marlene Jones Little, died Wednesday, November 09, 2022 in the Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, KY. He was born January 30, 1932, in Floyd County, a son of the late Ballard and Manerva Breeding Little. Funeral service will be conducted...
Charles David Bentley
Charles David Bentley, 40 of Wayland, KY, passed away November 8, 2022 at his residence. Born January 28, 1982 in Prestonsburg, KY, he was the son of Larry Bentley of Garrett, KY and the late Peggy Stephens Bentley. Visitation will be after 5pm Thursday (November 10, 2022) at Nelson Frazier...
Scammers Pose As Laurel County Schools Superintendent
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County School Police Chief Bobby Day is investigating a Scam brought to their attention. Laurel County Public Schools has been made aware of recent “spoofing” or scam text involving an individual claiming...
2022 General Election Results For Floyd County
REP, Rand Paul – 7,296. U.S. Representative In Congress, 5th Congressional District:. State Representative, 95th Representative District:
Emergency Crews Working to Contain Breathitt County Wildfire that Spans Over 1,000 Acres
Watts Caney Fire Department Officials have announced that a wildfire stretching more than 1000-acres has been burning in Breathitt County for three days. Kentucky Division of Forestry officials are currently working to contain the fire. Kentucky Division of Forestry ranger Thomas Smith said the conditions on Wednesday were conducive to the wildfire, making it easier for the wildfire to spread and harder for crews to contain.
ARH Reopens Drive Thru Lab
Crunched for time, limited by mobility issues, or are you just trying to protect yourself from catching one of the “bugs” going around? The newly reopened ARH Drive Thru Lab at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center offers a quick, comfortable and convenient answer to getting routine lab work or other tests without leaving your vehicle.
State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
Two Knott County Men Facing Drug Trafficking Charges
Two men out of Knott County are now facing drug trafficking charges. 42-year-old Brandy Slone, of Pippa Passes, and 57-year-old Raymond Risner, of Hindman, were charged in Pikevlle federal court last week. Slone stands accused of distributing meth and felon in possession of a handgun. The Kentucky State Police and...
Pike County Man Sentenced To 10-Years In Prison Following Incident In 2020
A man out of Pike County was recently sentenced to 10-years in prison. This coming after an incident in 2020, in which he fired a gun near a state trooper who had come to his house. 35-year-old Cory Whitehead, of Pikeville, is said to have grabbed his gun when he...
Man Arrested On Assault Charges Following Disturbance Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Zach Allen arrested William R. Hodges, JR age 49 of London on Monday evening November 7, 2022 at approximately 6:39 PM.
Officials Ask For Assistance Locating Wanted Man
An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. The United States Marshals Service is offering a $2500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Christopher Adams**. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact us at 1-276-328-3566 or email crimetips@wiseso.net. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office...
