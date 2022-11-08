ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

Athens artist repaints public piano at ACC Library

A pink seat on a vibrant piano reads “play me,” waiting patiently for the people of Athens to sit down and play a tune. The dark blue piano is covered in bright sunflowers and captures the essence of joy that music brings to the Athens community. In 2019,...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Weekend preview: Live theater, a capella, funk festival and more

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the FUNK YOUtopia Festival at The Southern Brewing Company, opening night of “Comedy of Errors” and an a capella show from Noteworthy. Thursday, Nov. 10.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens Area Humane Society hosts fall festival adoption event

From corgis and cotton candy, to basketball toss and boradors, the Athens Area Humane Society had plenty to offer at its inaugural Furtastic Fall Festival. The fundraising event brought family fun to the humane society’s main shelter on Sunday afternoon. The AAHS’ main lot was filled with a variety...
ATHENS, GA
just-food.com

King’s Hawaiian to invest US$85m in new baking plant

The 150,000 sq ft facility, set to open next autumn, will create more than 160 jobs. US bakery firm King’s Hawaiian has revealed plans to expand production capacity with an US$85m baking plant in Georgia. The 150,000 sq ft facility will be in addition to its current site in...
OAKWOOD, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Athens residents make their way to the polls on Election Day

Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor and currently, photo editor. Libby is a second-year student pursuing journalism and music. She hopes to combine both of...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Dawgs Demand Better march from Atlanta to Athens for racial justice

On Friday, Nov. 4, a solidarity walk organized by Dawgs Demand Better was held to bring attention to local racial justice issues. The walk started in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol on Nov. 3 and ended at the arch in Athens, Georgia. Around 6 p.m., the solidarity walk...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Maepole to open second Athens location on Oconee Connector

Maepole announced Monday it will be opening a second Athens location at the Oconee Connector shopping center next to David's Bridal, according to an announcement on the restaurant's Instagram page. This marks the third location for the healthy comfort food eatery, including its Atlanta location, since its opening on Chase...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Athens hospital completes assessment review

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center says it has finished work on its Community Health Needs Assessments. The hospital on Prince Avenue says it will begin next week the work of implementing changes that are called for in the assessments process. From Sarah Teach, PARMC…. Piedmont hospitals have completed their respective...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Live blog: 2022 Georgia midterm elections

9:18 p.m. Clarke County currently has 66.67% of the precincts reporting. In the Gubernatorial race, 68.10% of voters cast their ballots for Stacey Abrams and 31.18% voted for Brian Kemp. Approximately 72.36% of Clarke voters cast their ballot for Warnock and 25.80% voted for Walker. Mokah Jasmine Johnson is leading...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Here's what Athens voters had to say as the polls closed

Nearing 7 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Multi-Modal Center had no line and few voters leaving the precinct. Poll worker Heather Lavender said this has been consistent the whole day. “It has not been busy. It’s been steady. There has not been more than I would say four people continuously in...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

STUDENT VOICES: UGA students reflect on the results of the 2022 midterm election

On Nov. 9, Gov. Brian Kemp was projected as the winner of the gubernatorial race over challenger Stacey Abrams. Republicans are actually projected to win nearly all state offices in Georgia, including lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. However, Democrats will still have a chance in Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces a runoff election on Dec. 6 against Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Athens-Clarke County Democrats host downtown election night watch party

Just after polls closed for Tuesday’s midterm elections, the Athens-Clarke County Democrats gathered at Little Kings Shuffle Club downtown to watch election results trickle in. The watch party had an atmosphere of optimism and camaraderie, despite an early Democrat lead waning as the votes came in. Attendees shared pizza,...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

COMMENTARY: Rivian offers historic opportunity for innovative, American manufacturing

As the four Chambers of Commerce representing Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton, we serve hundreds of businesses across the four counties. We believe the Rivian opportunity is yet another business that will benefit our community. The primary goal of economic development and support for local businesses is regional economic growth...
JASPER, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy