Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Legendary College Football Coach DiesNews Breaking LIVEAthens, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensHomer, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Red and Black
Athens artist repaints public piano at ACC Library
A pink seat on a vibrant piano reads “play me,” waiting patiently for the people of Athens to sit down and play a tune. The dark blue piano is covered in bright sunflowers and captures the essence of joy that music brings to the Athens community. In 2019,...
Red and Black
Weekend preview: Live theater, a capella, funk festival and more
Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the FUNK YOUtopia Festival at The Southern Brewing Company, opening night of “Comedy of Errors” and an a capella show from Noteworthy. Thursday, Nov. 10.
Red and Black
‘So much has changed’: Activists say UGA, local government inflame housing crisis
Editor’s note: This story is part two of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Part one can be found here. Kathryn Titus has...
Red and Black
Athens Area Humane Society hosts fall festival adoption event
From corgis and cotton candy, to basketball toss and boradors, the Athens Area Humane Society had plenty to offer at its inaugural Furtastic Fall Festival. The fundraising event brought family fun to the humane society’s main shelter on Sunday afternoon. The AAHS’ main lot was filled with a variety...
just-food.com
King’s Hawaiian to invest US$85m in new baking plant
The 150,000 sq ft facility, set to open next autumn, will create more than 160 jobs. US bakery firm King’s Hawaiian has revealed plans to expand production capacity with an US$85m baking plant in Georgia. The 150,000 sq ft facility will be in addition to its current site in...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Athens residents make their way to the polls on Election Day
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor and currently, photo editor. Libby is a second-year student pursuing journalism and music. She hopes to combine both of...
Red and Black
Dawgs Demand Better march from Atlanta to Athens for racial justice
On Friday, Nov. 4, a solidarity walk organized by Dawgs Demand Better was held to bring attention to local racial justice issues. The walk started in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol on Nov. 3 and ended at the arch in Athens, Georgia. Around 6 p.m., the solidarity walk...
Red and Black
Maepole to open second Athens location on Oconee Connector
Maepole announced Monday it will be opening a second Athens location at the Oconee Connector shopping center next to David's Bridal, according to an announcement on the restaurant's Instagram page. This marks the third location for the healthy comfort food eatery, including its Atlanta location, since its opening on Chase...
Red and Black
Restaurant Roundup: Maepole to open second location, West Broad Farmers Market changes pickup day and more
Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. Maepole, a restaurant known for serving healthy comfort food, announced on Instagram that it will open its second location on Epps Bridge Parkway in 2023. Maepole currently has one location on North Chase Street.
Athens hospital completes assessment review
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center says it has finished work on its Community Health Needs Assessments. The hospital on Prince Avenue says it will begin next week the work of implementing changes that are called for in the assessments process. From Sarah Teach, PARMC…. Piedmont hospitals have completed their respective...
Red and Black
Live blog: 2022 Georgia midterm elections
9:18 p.m. Clarke County currently has 66.67% of the precincts reporting. In the Gubernatorial race, 68.10% of voters cast their ballots for Stacey Abrams and 31.18% voted for Brian Kemp. Approximately 72.36% of Clarke voters cast their ballot for Warnock and 25.80% voted for Walker. Mokah Jasmine Johnson is leading...
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
Red and Black
Here's what Athens voters had to say as the polls closed
Nearing 7 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Multi-Modal Center had no line and few voters leaving the precinct. Poll worker Heather Lavender said this has been consistent the whole day. “It has not been busy. It’s been steady. There has not been more than I would say four people continuously in...
Red and Black
STUDENT VOICES: UGA students reflect on the results of the 2022 midterm election
On Nov. 9, Gov. Brian Kemp was projected as the winner of the gubernatorial race over challenger Stacey Abrams. Republicans are actually projected to win nearly all state offices in Georgia, including lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. However, Democrats will still have a chance in Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces a runoff election on Dec. 6 against Herschel Walker.
Red and Black
Athens-Clarke County Democrats host downtown election night watch party
Just after polls closed for Tuesday’s midterm elections, the Athens-Clarke County Democrats gathered at Little Kings Shuffle Club downtown to watch election results trickle in. The watch party had an atmosphere of optimism and camaraderie, despite an early Democrat lead waning as the votes came in. Attendees shared pizza,...
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Gwinnett County
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for Gwinnett County. Click or tap here to return to master list.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
COMMENTARY: Rivian offers historic opportunity for innovative, American manufacturing
As the four Chambers of Commerce representing Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton, we serve hundreds of businesses across the four counties. We believe the Rivian opportunity is yet another business that will benefit our community. The primary goal of economic development and support for local businesses is regional economic growth...
Alpharetta rejects $550M redevelopment plan for North Point Mall
A $550 million redevelopment plan for North Point Mall was rejected by Alpharetta City Council on Monday....
