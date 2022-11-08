Victoria Beckham Reunites With The Spice Girls At Geri Halliwell’s 50th Birthday Party: Watch

Image Credit: Shutterstock

The Spice Girls really are Forever! Four members of the Spice Girls — Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), and even the elusive Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) — got together over the weekend for Geri’s 50th birthday party. Victoria, 48, was accompanied by her soccer legend husband David Beckham, who captured a sweet moment between the former girl band and shared it on his Instagram page. As seen in the below video, the 1990s pop stars smiled, sang, and danced to their song “Say You’ll Be There”, which is the second single from their debut studio album, Spice.

“Special celebrating Ginger 🇬🇧 this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls,” David, 47, captioned the festive video. “A friendship for Life … @spicegirls @therealgerihalliwell @victoriabeckham @emmaleebunton @melaniecmusic @officialmelb you were missed.” As he mentioned, Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, was absent from the birthday bash.

All the women were dressed in black attire, aside from the birthday girl. Geri looked elegant in a dazzling, fitted white gown that featured a mock neckline that was emblazoned with glistening silver gems. She paired a cape with the dress that was also covered in sparkles. Geri shared a slideshow of photos on her Instagram page from her party, which was held on Saturday, Nov. 5, and captioned them, “What a night!” She also gushed over having a special birthday guest: Welsh singer Dame Shirley Bassey. “Our hearts are full. So full of love. You made my dream come true. I have loved you since I was a little girl. Thank you,” she wrote.

Victoria also posted some pics from the seemingly energetic shindig with Emma, 46, and Mel C., 47. The trio cozied up together in their black garb and smiled for the camera, with Emma lovingly holding onto Victoria. A second photo from the night showed the fashion designer and Emma cozying up to one another at their table. “Love you @EmmaLeeBunton and @MelanieCMusic,” the mom of four captioned the carousel.

The reunion was quite the tease for fans, who have been begging for another reunion tour. Sadly, Victoria has already said she’s not interested. “I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but I think that now with everything else that I’ve got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children — I couldn’t commit to that,” she said during an October appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “But I had so much fun in the Spice Girls, I love the girls. I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I’m doing karaoke, but I think I better leave it there.”

Mel C. hinted in September that the Spice Girls will eventually hit the road once more. “Well, it is going to be when. We are still talking about how and when that’s going to happen, but we want to do it. So fingers crossed it will be before too long,” she told E! News.

The group previously toured in 2019, playing 13 shows. The tour was a success and completely sold out. Victoria, however, opted out of it to focus on her brand.