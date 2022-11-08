Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veterans happy to return to annual holiday luncheon hosted by Vermilion High School students (photos)
VERMILION, Ohio -- Eighty-two-year-old Army veteran Tom Hoffman of Vermilion was elated to be attending Thursday’s Veterans Luncheon hosted by Vermilion High School students. The orchestrator of the event, held at the city’s Open Door Church, was social studies department head Kristy Edmison. “I think Kristy is doing...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
NBC4 Columbus
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.
Strike a pose and capture your very own Hallmark moment at Sugar Pines Farm: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – If you are a fan of the Hallmark Christmas movies, you know there is usually a shopping-for-the-perfect-Christmas-tree scene, right? Here is your opportunity to make your own scene with a Hallmark moment photo op and score some holiday goodies and swag noon to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Nov. 26-27 at Sugar Pines Farm, 9500 Mulberry Rd. in Chester Township.
Brady Middle School club donates nearly 1,000 items for holiday food drive
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- The Brady Middle School Builders Club held its annual food drive -- a tradition for more than a dozen years -- in time for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. The student members assisted in collecting, boxing, carrying and loading nearly 1,000 items to donate to the Garfield Memorial Church food pantries in Pepper Pike and South Euclid, according to a news release from the Orange City School District.
Lights aglow for Medina’s Candlelight Walk: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tomorrow, we wish all veterans a happy Veterans Day and commend their service to our country. We are thankful for their sacrifices!. Speaking of thankful, a prelude to Thanksgiving begins in Medina with the city’s annual Candlelight Walk, Nov. 18-20 this year. Shopping in historic style begins on Friday the 18th, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The luminaria will start to be lit around 3:30 p.m., with the town glowing by sunset.
Downtown Cleveland Alliance will again host a series of winter events, starting with annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Downtown Cleveland Alliance is gearing up to host a series of family-friendly activities for Cleveland residents all winter long. Individuals and families can expect a series of immersive activities -- from tree lighting and other entertainment to shopping across Downtown Cleveland and more. Formerly known as Winterfest,...
Avon’s Main Event entertainment center adds new Family Kitchen restaurant
AVON, Ohio -- The Main Event entertainment center in Avon has added a new 5,000-square-foot Family Kitchen restaurant. The restaurant is a completely new in-center dining experience and is near the entrance to the establishment. “Family Kitchen was designed to bring families together,” says Chef Wiley Bates III, Director of...
Louis Tomlinson gets back to fans with spring Blossom Music Center date
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Watch out Harry Styles. Former One Direction band member and huge solo artist Louis Tomlinson announced today he’s bringing his “Faith In The Future World Tour” stateside next spring, including a June 11 date at Blossom Music Center. Not only does the platinum artist’s...
cleveland19.com
Popular Fiesta Dinnerware opening store in Stark County
HARTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fiesta Dinnerware announced Tuesday it will be opening a store in Stark County at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market. According to a news release, the grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 17 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Dinnerware says the...
City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023
MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
Gray House Pies returns to Lakewood, with Pizza Vendetta and U.K. Pies & Fries on its heels
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When Joe Schlott says he and his wife, Darlene, really regret moving Gray House Pies out of Lakewood years ago, and also leaving the city as residents, he’s not joking. The bakery was started in earnest as a home business in 2004. Schlott soon after needed...
Keep Lakewood Beautiful announces 2022 Beautiful Home Awards
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Well-maintained properties with eye-popping landscaping have been celebrated for more than two decades by Keep Lakewood Beautiful. Part of that effort is the annual Beautiful Home Awards contest, which recently announced its 2022 winners. “There are so many really well-maintained homes in this city, it does become...
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
Second try was the charm - barely - for North Olmsted Schools levy and bond issue
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- The North Olmsted City Schools levy and bond issue narrowly squeaked by this Election Day, prompting a sigh of relief from district administrators. After the same issue failed at the ballot this past spring, residents approved Issue 8 by just a little over 450 votes on Nov. 8.
Mason's Creamery Switches to Mason's Ramen Shop at 4 p.m. Today
New this year is a raclette ramen, which was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"
iheart.com
Beach Boys at EJ Thomas Hall
The Grammy® Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, THE BEACH BOYS bring their iconic Southern Californian sound to Akron for their 2022 holiday tour featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra. Showtime is set for 7:30 P.M. at EJ Thomas Hall on Saturday, December 10th! To purchase tickets to the show click HERE!
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store location in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland
Are you looking for a place to grab a delicious breakfast?. If you're out in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these local joints. This place on the westside serves great breakfasts at inexpensive prices. Many customers love their country fried steak with sausage gravy, homemade corned beef hash, and Greek breakfast, which includes tasty grilled gyro meat, eggs, hash browns, toast, and a side of cucumber sauce. If you're a big fan of meat, check out their aptly-named meat stack sandwich, which is served on grilled sourdough and filled with a scrambled egg patty, two sausage patties, two strips of bacon, two pieces of Canadian bacon, American cheese, and Swiss cheese. If you prefer something sweet, check out their banana caramel walnut waffles. And if you love tater tots, many of their breakfast entrée options include tots as a side.
Cavs Team Shop among five new stores opening at Tower City Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will open a temporary team shop at Tower City Center. The location, which will sell jerseys and a selection of exclusive men’s, women’s and kid’s apparel, will serve fans while the team’s flagship store inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse undergoes a complete renovation. The grand opening date and store hours will be announced soon.
