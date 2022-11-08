ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.
CHESTERLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Strike a pose and capture your very own Hallmark moment at Sugar Pines Farm: Valley Views

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – If you are a fan of the Hallmark Christmas movies, you know there is usually a shopping-for-the-perfect-Christmas-tree scene, right? Here is your opportunity to make your own scene with a Hallmark moment photo op and score some holiday goodies and swag noon to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Nov. 26-27 at Sugar Pines Farm, 9500 Mulberry Rd. in Chester Township.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Brady Middle School club donates nearly 1,000 items for holiday food drive

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- The Brady Middle School Builders Club held its annual food drive -- a tradition for more than a dozen years -- in time for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. The student members assisted in collecting, boxing, carrying and loading nearly 1,000 items to donate to the Garfield Memorial Church food pantries in Pepper Pike and South Euclid, according to a news release from the Orange City School District.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Lights aglow for Medina’s Candlelight Walk: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tomorrow, we wish all veterans a happy Veterans Day and commend their service to our country. We are thankful for their sacrifices!. Speaking of thankful, a prelude to Thanksgiving begins in Medina with the city’s annual Candlelight Walk, Nov. 18-20 this year. Shopping in historic style begins on Friday the 18th, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The luminaria will start to be lit around 3:30 p.m., with the town glowing by sunset.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Downtown Cleveland Alliance will again host a series of winter events, starting with annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 26

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Downtown Cleveland Alliance is gearing up to host a series of family-friendly activities for Cleveland residents all winter long. Individuals and families can expect a series of immersive activities -- from tree lighting and other entertainment to shopping across Downtown Cleveland and more. Formerly known as Winterfest,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Popular Fiesta Dinnerware opening store in Stark County

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fiesta Dinnerware announced Tuesday it will be opening a store in Stark County at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market. According to a news release, the grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 17 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Dinnerware says the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023

MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Keep Lakewood Beautiful announces 2022 Beautiful Home Awards

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Well-maintained properties with eye-popping landscaping have been celebrated for more than two decades by Keep Lakewood Beautiful. Part of that effort is the annual Beautiful Home Awards contest, which recently announced its 2022 winners. “There are so many really well-maintained homes in this city, it does become...
LAKEWOOD, OH
iheart.com

Beach Boys at EJ Thomas Hall

The Grammy® Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, THE BEACH BOYS bring their iconic Southern Californian sound to Akron for their 2022 holiday tour featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra. Showtime is set for 7:30 P.M. at EJ Thomas Hall on Saturday, December 10th! To purchase tickets to the show click HERE!
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you looking for a place to grab a delicious breakfast?. If you're out in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these local joints. This place on the westside serves great breakfasts at inexpensive prices. Many customers love their country fried steak with sausage gravy, homemade corned beef hash, and Greek breakfast, which includes tasty grilled gyro meat, eggs, hash browns, toast, and a side of cucumber sauce. If you're a big fan of meat, check out their aptly-named meat stack sandwich, which is served on grilled sourdough and filled with a scrambled egg patty, two sausage patties, two strips of bacon, two pieces of Canadian bacon, American cheese, and Swiss cheese. If you prefer something sweet, check out their banana caramel walnut waffles. And if you love tater tots, many of their breakfast entrée options include tots as a side.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cavs Team Shop among five new stores opening at Tower City Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will open a temporary team shop at Tower City Center. The location, which will sell jerseys and a selection of exclusive men’s, women’s and kid’s apparel, will serve fans while the team’s flagship store inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse undergoes a complete renovation. The grand opening date and store hours will be announced soon.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

