Durham is setting aside $2.4 million. You’ll decide how to spend it.
Is your neighborhood missing something? Participatory budgeting is back and the first brainstorming session is tonight.
cbs17
4 new members joining Raleigh City Council
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–There are a lot of new faces on Raleigh’s City Council. Four first-time council members won Tuesday night with Mary Black in District A, Megan Patton in District B, Jane Harrison in District D, and Chrsitina Jones in District E. “I think everything stems from community...
WRAL
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers fight unusually high power bills
From a grandmother in Knightdale to a barber in Durham County, WRAL's 5 On Your Side got viewers $30,130 total back from Duke Energy after they were incorrectly billed this year. From a grandmother in Knightdale to a barber in Durham County, WRAL's 5 On Your Side got viewers $30,130...
cbs17
Wake County approves updates to outdoor firearm ordinance
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders voted to update the firearms ordinance which improves safety measures on Wednesday night. The changes include an increase in how far someone must be from another home when firing a gun, requiring a backstop to help block bullets and establishes new hours for outdoor shooting.
Why are so many people moving to southeast Durham? And can the county slow them down?
The Durham City Council approved two more developments adding 305 townhomes to the area Monday night.
cbs17
Chavis Park gets biggest bite of Raleigh parks bond money
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After the passage of a Raleigh parks bond, homeowners in the city can expect an increase in property taxes. On Tuesday night, election results showed voters said yes to a $275 million park bond – the largest park bond for the city yet. The...
WRAL
Wake County leaders make changes to outdoor shooting rules
After more than 100 complaints of stray bullets hitting homes, rules for recreational gun use in rural parts of Wake County are changing. After more than 100 complaints of stray bullets hitting homes, rules for recreational gun use in rural parts of Wake County are changing.
Durham votes yes on $550M bonds for schools, community college, museum
Six elementary schools will undergo comprehensive renovations and Durham School of the Arts will eventually vacate its downtown campus.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1 million
A 3,554-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands. The property located in the 3300 block of Tall Tree Place in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 19, 2022 for $1,000,000, or $281 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. On...
4 new faces: Here’s who won the Raleigh City Council races.
The Raleigh City Council was guaranteed to have at least three new members after Tuesday’s election.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
Warehouses give way to apartment towers, bus station in Raleigh’s Warehouse District
The old Dillon Supply Co. headquarters is coming down, to be replaced by 560 apartments and a station for GoRaleigh and GoTriangle buses.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin wins 2nd term, but with a very different City Council
“We have to keep in mind that this isn’t about politics, and it’s not about campaigning,” Baldwin said. ‘This is about government.”
cbs17
Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Among the Best for Renters in 2022
Listen, I know this title may have thrown you off because it certainly shocked me too. Two North Carolina cities are really considered some of the best for renters for 2022. Just doesn’t seem real when we think about the cost of living today and the price of some of these apartment complexes around us. But, it is true. Charlotte sadly was not one of the cities, but you could have probably guessed that one. Finder.com gathered data to determine the best and worst cities for renters in 2022 and the results were a bit shocking. Well, some were shocking while cities that made the worse list completely made sense to me.
WRAL
With financial records missing, Durham County deputy fire marshal under investigation for 'failure to perform duties' and 'conflict of interest'
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County deputy chief fire marshal is under investigation by the state for “failure to perform duties” and “conflict of interest,” according to a search warrant. On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search...
cbs17
Sewer repairs in Wendell and Durham altering traffic, closing part of road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic lanes will be reduced within the 1000 block of Edgemont Road in Wendell between Greenhouse Road and Coopers Hawk Trail for a sewer service repair. Repair is underway and estimated to be completed by 5 p.m. this evening, the City of Raleigh said. Access...
Empty Smith Homes buildings to be used for Greensboro police training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will be holding a training session Thursday around empty apartment buildings that are scheduled for demolition in the near future. Greensboro City officials said the training will be held on the North side of Smith Homes in the vacant apartment buildings to give officers a chance to conduct their training.
cbs17
Willie Rowe decided as Wake County’s next sheriff
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is a new sheriff in Wake County and the voters have decided that will be Willie Rowe, the Democratic nominee. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison (R) was also in the running for Wake County’s next sheriff, but fell short by just over 30,000 votes.
