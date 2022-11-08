ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

4 new members joining Raleigh City Council

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–There are a lot of new faces on Raleigh’s City Council. Four first-time council members won Tuesday night with Mary Black in District A, Megan Patton in District B, Jane Harrison in District D, and Chrsitina Jones in District E. “I think everything stems from community...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County approves updates to outdoor firearm ordinance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders voted to update the firearms ordinance which improves safety measures on Wednesday night. The changes include an increase in how far someone must be from another home when firing a gun, requiring a backstop to help block bullets and establishes new hours for outdoor shooting.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Chavis Park gets biggest bite of Raleigh parks bond money

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After the passage of a Raleigh parks bond, homeowners in the city can expect an increase in property taxes. On Tuesday night, election results showed voters said yes to a $275 million park bond – the largest park bond for the city yet. The...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Wake County leaders make changes to outdoor shooting rules

After more than 100 complaints of stray bullets hitting homes, rules for recreational gun use in rural parts of Wake County are changing. After more than 100 complaints of stray bullets hitting homes, rules for recreational gun use in rural parts of Wake County are changing.
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1 million

A 3,554-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands. The property located in the 3300 block of Tall Tree Place in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 19, 2022 for $1,000,000, or $281 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. On...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Among the Best for Renters in 2022

Listen, I know this title may have thrown you off because it certainly shocked me too. Two North Carolina cities are really considered some of the best for renters for 2022. Just doesn’t seem real when we think about the cost of living today and the price of some of these apartment complexes around us. But, it is true. Charlotte sadly was not one of the cities, but you could have probably guessed that one. Finder.com gathered data to determine the best and worst cities for renters in 2022 and the results were a bit shocking. Well, some were shocking while cities that made the worse list completely made sense to me.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

With financial records missing, Durham County deputy fire marshal under investigation for 'failure to perform duties' and 'conflict of interest'

DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County deputy chief fire marshal is under investigation by the state for “failure to perform duties” and “conflict of interest,” according to a search warrant. On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Willie Rowe decided as Wake County’s next sheriff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is a new sheriff in Wake County and the voters have decided that will be Willie Rowe, the Democratic nominee. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison (R) was also in the running for Wake County’s next sheriff, but fell short by just over 30,000 votes.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

