NBC San Diego
McCann's Lead Widens Over Campa-Najjar in Race for Chula Vista Mayor
The gap got a little bigger between the candidates vying for Chula Vista Mayor. As of Wednesday afternoon, Republican City Councilman John McCann leads Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar by more than 10%. That lead was less than 7% Tuesday night. However, McCann said the race is hardly over. “No, we’re waiting...
Tight race for Escondido’s next mayor
In a race for Escondido’s next mayor that is still too close to call, challenger Dane White says if he wins he’s ready to give it a shot.
Dead candidate has narrow lead in Chula Vista City Attorney race
In one of the closest and strangest election races in San Diego County, Simon Silva, who died in September, has a narrow 149-vote lead over Dan Smith to be Chula Vista's next City Attorney.
Election 2022: Results of key local races
Here are running vote totals in races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
KPBS
John McCann leading in race for Chula Vista mayor
Early election results show John McCann leading Ammar Campa-Najjar in the race for Chula Vista Mayor with 54% of the vote. If the results hold up, McCann, a Republican, will be Chula Vista’s first new mayor in eight years. Term limits prevent current Mayor Mary Casillas Salas from running for reelection.
Close Races: Levin, Blakespear Maintain Leads, Maienschein Now Trailing
The latest results in three close San Diego County races show Election Night outcomes unchanged in two cases, but flipping in a third. The California Secretary of State reported incumbent Rep. Mike Levin, a Democrat, slightly increased his lead over Republican Brian Maryott, the former mayor of San Clemente, amid a nationwide battle over control of Congress.
NBC San Diego
Midterm Election Results Drop: Tight San Diego County Races Come Closer
When the last poll closed on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., much of San Diego County's 2022 midterm election ballot counting took off. Some races -- like the measure on solid waste management and the Midway height limit -- were too close to call during the first election results drop, which came down on Tuesday, election night.
eastcountymagazine.org
INCUMBENTS WINNING IN EAST COUNTY CITY RACES
Photo: El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and La Mesa Mayor Mark Araposthis are winning their reelection bids. November 8, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Early results after polls closed tonight indicate incumbents heading for reelection in La Mesa, El Cajon and Lemon Grove. The power of incumbency...
San Diego Channel
Election results still pending for Levin-Maryott race
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s the day after the midterm election and the plaza in front of the County Registrar of Voters Building is empty. Although all of the signs have been taken down, the work continues inside of the building where ballots will be counted. One of...
kusi.com
Early votes split on imposing Trash Tax in City of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Wednesday, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the...
NBC San Diego
Election Results: Here's Who is Ahead in Races for San Diego City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8
Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats during the 2022 General Election as four of nine seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Here's a look at early results in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Early results include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots counted through Nov. 7, and don't include any ballots from Election Day.
Candidates declare victory in San Diego Unified school board races
Two union-backed San Diego Unified school board candidates have declared victory in races where they hold sizable leads, but one of their opponents isn’t giving up yet. Late Thursday, Shana Hazan, an organizational consultant and former teacher, and Cody Petterson, an environmental aide to a county supervisor, declared victory over their competitors in a conversation with inewsource. However, Becca Williams, a Texas charter school founder competing against Petterson, said votes are still outstanding and she’s not calling the race yet.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista to Pick New Leadership in Mayoral Election
Chula Vistans will get a new mayor for the first time in eight years Tuesday, with Republican John McCann and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar squaring off for the position. McCann and Campa-Najjar received the most votes in a crowded June primary, with McCann receiving 8,618 votes, or 31.41% of the vote and Campa- Najjar taking 6,047 votes, or 22.04%.
NBC San Diego
Decision 2022: San Diego County Midterm Election Races That Are ThisClose
As is the case every Election Day, there are always a series of races that won't be decided for a while; in some cases, till the last vote is counted. Sometimes they're ballot measures, sometimes they're mayoral races, sometimes it's the Electoral College. And, well, sometimes, it's Julian's Canebrake County...
NBC San Diego
What Was the Biggest Motivation for San Diego Voters?
Voter turnout was huge for a mid-term election. So what motivated people to go to the polls?. NBC News conducted an exit poll as voters left polling places across the United States on Election Day. A third of voters in the country said inflation mattered most this year, and just over a quarter of voters said the top issue was abortion.
eastcountymagazine.org
ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION
November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
kusi.com
San Diego homeless population hits another record high
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
San Diego County's 11 mayoral races | Live Election Results
SAN DIEGO — On November 8, voters in 11 cities throughout San Diego County voted for their next mayor. These include voters in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, National City, Poway, San Marcos and Vista.
KPBS
San Diego voters shift from Republican Party
Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
San Diego Measure B Election Results | Change trash, recycling code & fees
SAN DIEGO — Those living in the City of San Diego voted on Measure B in the November 8, 2022 general election to decide if the city can amend the existing municipal code to change how they recover costs for solid waste management services. Measure B Live Election Results.
