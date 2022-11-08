ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

McCann's Lead Widens Over Campa-Najjar in Race for Chula Vista Mayor

The gap got a little bigger between the candidates vying for Chula Vista Mayor. As of Wednesday afternoon, Republican City Councilman John McCann leads Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar by more than 10%. That lead was less than 7% Tuesday night. However, McCann said the race is hardly over. “No, we’re waiting...
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

John McCann leading in race for Chula Vista mayor

Early election results show John McCann leading Ammar Campa-Najjar in the race for Chula Vista Mayor with 54% of the vote. If the results hold up, McCann, a Republican, will be Chula Vista’s first new mayor in eight years. Term limits prevent current Mayor Mary Casillas Salas from running for reelection.
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

INCUMBENTS WINNING IN EAST COUNTY CITY RACES

Photo: El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and La Mesa Mayor Mark Araposthis are winning their reelection bids. November 8, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Early results after polls closed tonight indicate incumbents heading for reelection in La Mesa, El Cajon and Lemon Grove. The power of incumbency...
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego Channel

Election results still pending for Levin-Maryott race

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s the day after the midterm election and the plaza in front of the County Registrar of Voters Building is empty. Although all of the signs have been taken down, the work continues inside of the building where ballots will be counted. One of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Early votes split on imposing Trash Tax in City of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Wednesday, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Election Results: Here's Who is Ahead in Races for San Diego City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8

Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats during the 2022 General Election as four of nine seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Here's a look at early results in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Early results include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots counted through Nov. 7, and don't include any ballots from Election Day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

Candidates declare victory in San Diego Unified school board races

Two union-backed San Diego Unified school board candidates have declared victory in races where they hold sizable leads, but one of their opponents isn’t giving up yet. Late Thursday, Shana Hazan, an organizational consultant and former teacher, and Cody Petterson, an environmental aide to a county supervisor, declared victory over their competitors in a conversation with inewsource. However, Becca Williams, a Texas charter school founder competing against Petterson, said votes are still outstanding and she’s not calling the race yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista to Pick New Leadership in Mayoral Election

Chula Vistans will get a new mayor for the first time in eight years Tuesday, with Republican John McCann and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar squaring off for the position. McCann and Campa-Najjar received the most votes in a crowded June primary, with McCann receiving 8,618 votes, or 31.41% of the vote and Campa- Najjar taking 6,047 votes, or 22.04%.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

What Was the Biggest Motivation for San Diego Voters?

Voter turnout was huge for a mid-term election. So what motivated people to go to the polls?. NBC News conducted an exit poll as voters left polling places across the United States on Election Day. A third of voters in the country said inflation mattered most this year, and just over a quarter of voters said the top issue was abortion.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION

November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego homeless population hits another record high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego voters shift from Republican Party

Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

