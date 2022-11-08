Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County commissioners say results of election are accurate, issue was delay in reporting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. —The Monroe County Board of Elections commissioners say the results of the 2022 election are accurate, following an hours-long delay in reporting them on Tuesday night. Republican Commissioner Lisa Nicolay and Democratic Commissioner Jackie Ortiz held a press conference on Wednesday to ensure voters that their votes...
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County GOP Chair and RIT professor speak about midterm election results
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Most races have been called for the midterm elections. You can see the results from the 2022 election here. David Dunning, chair of the Monroe County GOP, speaks about what the election meant for the Republican party. Sarah Burns, RIT political science professor and News10NBC political...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Monroe County Board of Elections says problems with reporting results have been fixed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It took longer than usual for results to come in from the Monroe County Board of Elections Tuesday night. For a while, results did not show up on its website due to technical difficulties. A statement posted online blamed a software issue, reading in part:. “The...
WHEC TV-10
State Senate race between Cooney and VanBrederode expected to be tight race
ROCHESTER – The 56th State Senate District which covers the City of Rochester, and parts of Brighton, Greece, and Henrietta, is expected to be another tight race. Democratic incumbent Jeremy Cooney is trying to hold-off former Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode. In these final moments, candidates are trying to...
WHEC TV-10
Vermont GOP Gov. Scott seeks reelection in deep blue state
Voters in deep blue Vermont were deciding whether to send Republican Gov. Phil Scott back to Montpelier for his fourth two-year term. In Tuesday’s voting, the 64-year-old Scott was being challenged by Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott says, he has...
WHEC TV-10
Illinois governor eyes legislative allies after reelection
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that his reelection a day earlier indicates that voters want Illinois “to be a beacon of hope and opportunity and caring” and declared his desire to serve the state as governor while dismissing the idea that he is eyeing the White House in two years.
WHEC TV-10
Arkansas governor recommends school funding increase
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday recommended that lawmakers increase public school funding by $550 million over the next two years to raise teacher pay, as the Republican prepares to leave office in January. Hutchinson presented his budget recommendations to a legislative panel days...
WHEC TV-10
Cirencione bests Slavny for Ontario County Sheriff post
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The results are in for Ontario County Sheriff. Republican David Cirencione won with about 65% of the vote. He’s a lieutenant with the department. He faced a challenge from Democrat Steven Slavny. In a statement, Cirencione says quote: “as I have done throughout my...
WHEC TV-10
Why AP called Pennsylvania governor’s race for Josh Shapiro
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Doug Mastriano could not catch up to Democrat Josh Shapiro’s lead in the Pennsylvania governor’s race. The deeper into the night it got, the clearer it was that the GOP state senator couldn’t overtake Shapiro’s lead. That’s when The Associated Press...
WHEC TV-10
Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion constitutional amendment in conservative state with near-total ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion constitutional amendment in conservative state with near-total ban. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
All eyes turn to Nevada’s critical Senate, House races
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eyes across the U.S. turned to the swing state of Nevada on Wednesday, where critical races — including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate — remained too early to call amid a plodding vote count that could last through the week.
WHEC TV-10
After big S. Dakota win, Noem looks to tax cut, abortion ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage late Tuesday after a hearty reelection win in her deep red state, speaking behind a sign that captured her ambition for staying in the national spotlight: “America’s governor.”. The Republican governor has sprung to...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Think everyone gets out of jail after a gun arrest? Here’s our bail test.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. If you thought everyone arrested for having a gun got a ticket and then got released, watch what our investigation found. A lot of people have told us they think everyone gets out of custody because of bail reform and they blame the reform on the crime we’re suffering through now.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: How valid are lottery drawings?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question has to do with something we’ve been hearing about a lot lately, the lottery. After more than 40 drawings, the Powerball jackpot is finally going home with one lucky winner from California. Monday night’s drawing had to be delayed until Tuesday morning due to technical difficulties. There was another recent lottery anomaly that had some people asking how do they know the drawings are accurate.
WHEC TV-10
Hurricane Nicole makes impact with implications for Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. You have seen the pictures before of the horrific damage caused by Hurricane Ian around Fort Meyers, Florida. It is going to be months, if not years, before they finally get things cleaned and back to some sense of normalcy. It is hard to believe that it has been six weeks since the impact of this major hurricane.
WHEC TV-10
New shelters to be added to Peace Village homeless encampment
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Advocates for the homeless now have a way to provide shelter to people who choose to live on the streets here in Rochester. News10NBC takes a look at the city’s Peace Village and the new shelters that will soon be added to the homeless encampment.
WHEC TV-10
NYS Attorney General’s Office asked to investigate fatal crash in East Rochester
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it has asked the NYS Attorney General’s office to independently review the circumstances that led to a fatal crash in East Rochester. Initially, the East Rochester Police Department responded to the scene of the motor vehicle accident along Bluff...
WHEC TV-10
Ex-attorney Murdaugh looms over fraud trial of his banker
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A banker accused of helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients is the first person to stand trial in the sprawling rural South Carolina legal drama that has captivated true-crime audiences. Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte faces...
WHEC TV-10
Man charged in connection with ‘broad’ threat to synagogues
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey is now facing charges, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and...
WHEC TV-10
Arizona sheriff found in contempt of court in profiling case in which his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, was found in contempt
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona sheriff found in contempt of court in profiling case in which his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, was found in contempt. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
