Monroe County, NY

State Senate race between Cooney and VanBrederode expected to be tight race

ROCHESTER – The 56th State Senate District which covers the City of Rochester, and parts of Brighton, Greece, and Henrietta, is expected to be another tight race. Democratic incumbent Jeremy Cooney is trying to hold-off former Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode. In these final moments, candidates are trying to...
ROCHESTER, NY
Vermont GOP Gov. Scott seeks reelection in deep blue state

Voters in deep blue Vermont were deciding whether to send Republican Gov. Phil Scott back to Montpelier for his fourth two-year term. In Tuesday’s voting, the 64-year-old Scott was being challenged by Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott says, he has...
VERMONT STATE
Illinois governor eyes legislative allies after reelection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that his reelection a day earlier indicates that voters want Illinois “to be a beacon of hope and opportunity and caring” and declared his desire to serve the state as governor while dismissing the idea that he is eyeing the White House in two years.
ILLINOIS STATE
Arkansas governor recommends school funding increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday recommended that lawmakers increase public school funding by $550 million over the next two years to raise teacher pay, as the Republican prepares to leave office in January. Hutchinson presented his budget recommendations to a legislative panel days...
ARKANSAS STATE
Cirencione bests Slavny for Ontario County Sheriff post

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The results are in for Ontario County Sheriff. Republican David Cirencione won with about 65% of the vote. He’s a lieutenant with the department. He faced a challenge from Democrat Steven Slavny. In a statement, Cirencione says quote: “as I have done throughout my...
Why AP called Pennsylvania governor’s race for Josh Shapiro

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Doug Mastriano could not catch up to Democrat Josh Shapiro’s lead in the Pennsylvania governor’s race. The deeper into the night it got, the clearer it was that the GOP state senator couldn’t overtake Shapiro’s lead. That’s when The Associated Press...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
All eyes turn to Nevada’s critical Senate, House races

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eyes across the U.S. turned to the swing state of Nevada on Wednesday, where critical races — including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate — remained too early to call amid a plodding vote count that could last through the week.
NEVADA STATE
After big S. Dakota win, Noem looks to tax cut, abortion ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage late Tuesday after a hearty reelection win in her deep red state, speaking behind a sign that captured her ambition for staying in the national spotlight: “America’s governor.”. The Republican governor has sprung to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Good Question: How valid are lottery drawings?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question has to do with something we’ve been hearing about a lot lately, the lottery. After more than 40 drawings, the Powerball jackpot is finally going home with one lucky winner from California. Monday night’s drawing had to be delayed until Tuesday morning due to technical difficulties. There was another recent lottery anomaly that had some people asking how do they know the drawings are accurate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hurricane Nicole makes impact with implications for Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. You have seen the pictures before of the horrific damage caused by Hurricane Ian around Fort Meyers, Florida. It is going to be months, if not years, before they finally get things cleaned and back to some sense of normalcy. It is hard to believe that it has been six weeks since the impact of this major hurricane.
ROCHESTER, NY
New shelters to be added to Peace Village homeless encampment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Advocates for the homeless now have a way to provide shelter to people who choose to live on the streets here in Rochester. News10NBC takes a look at the city’s Peace Village and the new shelters that will soon be added to the homeless encampment.
ROCHESTER, NY
Ex-attorney Murdaugh looms over fraud trial of his banker

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A banker accused of helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients is the first person to stand trial in the sprawling rural South Carolina legal drama that has captivated true-crime audiences. Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte faces...
CHARLESTON, SC
Man charged in connection with ‘broad’ threat to synagogues

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey is now facing charges, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and...
SAYREVILLE, NJ

