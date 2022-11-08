ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

WSMV

Metro Health offering free flu shots amid rising cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some students are back in classrooms after several counties closed their campuses to prevent the spread of the flu. Schools in Perry, Coffee, Hickman, and Cannon counties were closed earlier this week as student cases were piling up. It is very early in flu season and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program

Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
k12dive.com

Staff, student illnesses lead to districtwide closures in several states

School systems in at least five states shut down Monday due to staff and student flu-like and respiratory illnesses, at a time when school leaders are attempting more stability with in-person learning after several years of COVID-19 interruptions. A "tripledemic" of the flu season, the lingering pandemic and respiratory syncytial...
VIRGINIA STATE
WKRN

Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

State leaders recognize five veteran state employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee helped recognize five veteran state employees on Thursday while also honoring veterans across the state. “We stand here today because of the men and women for generations who have protected and defended this country through their service in the military and we recognize and honor you today and this weekend,” Lee said.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee Lottery player wins $800,000 in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot, the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee. A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro has won $800,000, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased this week at a Publix store located at...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WATE

Rain chances increase late Thursday into Friday across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rain is expected in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky Thursday night into Friday as moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole lifts Northward. A cold front for Friday will also bring an added opportunity for rain across our area. Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers said upcoming Tropical Storm...
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Another School Threat, this time in Tullahoma

Tuesday morning, Tullahoma High School administration was made aware of a potential threat against the school. In an abundance of caution, the campus was placed on a soft lockdown as Tullahoma Police and school administration performed a thorough safety check throughout the campus. After the investigation, no credible evidence of...
TULLAHOMA, TN
wvlt.tv

TN law creates potential hurdles for third graders; parents ask for change

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee law signed in 2021 is now potentially impacting third-graders across the state this school year. As the law stands, if a third-grader doesn’t get a high enough score on the reading portion of the end-of-the-year standardized test, additional restrictions would be put in place before they moved to fourth grade.
TENNESSEE STATE
KAT Adventures

Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!

Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!
SPARTA, TN

