Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
WSMV
Metro Health offering free flu shots amid rising cases in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some students are back in classrooms after several counties closed their campuses to prevent the spread of the flu. Schools in Perry, Coffee, Hickman, and Cannon counties were closed earlier this week as student cases were piling up. It is very early in flu season and...
WSMV
Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program
Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
k12dive.com
Staff, student illnesses lead to districtwide closures in several states
School systems in at least five states shut down Monday due to staff and student flu-like and respiratory illnesses, at a time when school leaders are attempting more stability with in-person learning after several years of COVID-19 interruptions. A "tripledemic" of the flu season, the lingering pandemic and respiratory syncytial...
WKRN
Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
WSMV
State leaders recognize five veteran state employees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee helped recognize five veteran state employees on Thursday while also honoring veterans across the state. “We stand here today because of the men and women for generations who have protected and defended this country through their service in the military and we recognize and honor you today and this weekend,” Lee said.
Rutherford County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Rutherford County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Wilson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Wilson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
WSMV
Tennessee Lottery player wins $800,000 in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot, the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee. A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro has won $800,000, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased this week at a Publix store located at...
Lincoln County, Tennessee Unofficial General Election Results
With polls closed around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area.
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
WATE
Rain chances increase late Thursday into Friday across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rain is expected in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky Thursday night into Friday as moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole lifts Northward. A cold front for Friday will also bring an added opportunity for rain across our area. Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers said upcoming Tropical Storm...
Another School Threat, this time in Tullahoma
Tuesday morning, Tullahoma High School administration was made aware of a potential threat against the school. In an abundance of caution, the campus was placed on a soft lockdown as Tullahoma Police and school administration performed a thorough safety check throughout the campus. After the investigation, no credible evidence of...
wvlt.tv
TN law creates potential hurdles for third graders; parents ask for change
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee law signed in 2021 is now potentially impacting third-graders across the state this school year. As the law stands, if a third-grader doesn’t get a high enough score on the reading portion of the end-of-the-year standardized test, additional restrictions would be put in place before they moved to fourth grade.
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
Tennessee Election Results: Amendments | November 8, 2022
Track election results for the four amendments on the ballot in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!
Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!
