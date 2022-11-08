Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
High School Huddle: Football sectional finals preview
AJ and Carl break down the biggest week of the Section V football season
Foodlink hosts Rochester’s Chef of the Year Cookoff on Saturday
Tickets are $50 per person and are limited — the deadline to purchase tickets is Saturday.
Police Chief Alan Laird retires from Town of Irondequoit
Police Chief Alan Laird has worked for the Town of Irondequoit for over 22 years.
NYS Music
Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This November
The temps are cooling but the jams are just heating up and the longer nights just give us more time to rock out. Time to finish the first full “post-pandemic” year of live music strong. November is already well under way, but we still have some surefire live music picks and shows for you in Rochester.
Kucko’s Camera: Lunar eclipse
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko headed to the rooftop of the First Federal Building in Rochester early Tuesday for a look at the lunar eclipse.
visitrochester.com
6 Things to Do in Rochester, NY Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Are you visiting Rochester, NY for the Thanksgiving holiday? After you have enjoyed all the turkey and stuffing with family and friends, plan on getting out and exploring some of the many things to do in Rochester this holiday weekend. Here are a few suggestions. For even more ideas on...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Experience a Pub Crawl Like No Other with WNY Horse Drawn Pub Crawls
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Everyone loves a pub crawl. The only tricky part is figuring out transportation. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about choosing designated drivers when you book your pub crawl with this local company.
WHEC TV-10
Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
After 2 Yrs A Unique Upstate NY Xmas Tree Lighting Gets Tapped Again!
There is a Christmas tree tradition in Western New York that brings all of our favorite things together. It combines beer and holiday cheer. It has been missing since the pandemic hit and is finally making its return this year. It's the Genny Keg Tree!. What is the Genny Keg...
Rochester reduces pet adoption fees through end of the year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is reducing pet adoption fees at the Animal Services Center on Verona Street, effective immediately. Through the end of the year, cat adoptions are $30 and dog adoptions are $50. Cats are usually $100 at the shelter, and dogs usually go for between $147 and $177. The […]
WHEC TV-10
Victor cat shelter gets $200,000 in funding, Rochester Animal Services reduces adoption fees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local animal shelter is getting $200,000 for renovations and improvements. Pet Pride of New York in Victor was chosen by the empire state as a recipient of the Companion Animal Capital Fund. It’s a no-kill cat shelter. The money will be used to add a...
RPD: Man found dead on Industrial Street
Officers said they found an unidentified, deceased male approximately 30 years of age in a shelter.
13 WHAM
East high's trick play earns high school play of the week
In their playoff win over Brockport, the East High Eagles turned to a trick play to get to the endzone. Ervin Wiggins took the snap, threw the behind the line pass to Antony Ramon Diaz who then made the prefect throw to Kelvin Sheppard for the score. We give East High the UR Medicine Sports Medicine play of the week.
WHEC TV-10
Pet adoption fees reduced at Rochester Animal Services Center
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Animal shelters across the country are running out of space, so the Rochester Animal Services Center has reduced its adoption fees to hopefully make more room. For the rest of 20-22 adoption fees are reduced to 30 dollars for cats and 50 dollars for dogs. The center is also looking for fosters. If you’re interested in adopting or fostering, you can find more information here.
Pedestrian hit by car on Chili Avenue at Old Scottsville Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a car at the intersection of Chili Avenue and Old Scottsville Road. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the 36-year-old woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital around 5:25 p.m. Investigators did not release any information about her condition. Police say […]
13 WHAM
Late week 'wash-out' possible
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the region has experienced a soaking rain. This year has been much drier than normal in Rochester. Through today we are experiencing the 25th driest year on record with dry weather expected through at least early Friday morning. It looks like this trend could end this Friday as the tropical remains of Nicole move up the east coast from Florida.
monroecounty.gov
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces Last Day of Golf
Monroe County’s golf courses will close for the season Friday, November 11. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today announced the last day of golf at Monroe County’s Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley and Churchville golf courses will be Friday, November 11. “Although this year’s...
Man shot overnight in area of Myrtle Street and Laurel Street
The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell get ready for “Hush”
Speakeasy style lounge is almost ready for a grand opening. News of a new venue is being whispered around Hornell, but not because it is a secret!!! “Hush” will be opening soon and offering a unique atmosphere: Think about hanging out in the 1920’s in a stealthy sidestreet pub. This woman-powered new business is sure to add to the downtown Hornell scene. The owners posted this online yesterday:
iheart.com
CNY Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Irondequoit Girl
A Central New York man is accused of raping a 13-year-old Irondequoit girl. Police in Fulton, about half an hour northwest of Syracuse, say they found the girl at the home of 35-year-old Bernard Hammond the Third. This after a call from Irondequoit Police. They say Hammond arranged to meet...
Comments / 0