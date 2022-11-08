ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

NYS Music

Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This November

The temps are cooling but the jams are just heating up and the longer nights just give us more time to rock out. Time to finish the first full “post-pandemic” year of live music strong. November is already well under way, but we still have some surefire live music picks and shows for you in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
visitrochester.com

6 Things to Do in Rochester, NY Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Are you visiting Rochester, NY for the Thanksgiving holiday? After you have enjoyed all the turkey and stuffing with family and friends, plan on getting out and exploring some of the many things to do in Rochester this holiday weekend. Here are a few suggestions. For even more ideas on...
ROCHESTER, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Experience a Pub Crawl Like No Other with WNY Horse Drawn Pub Crawls

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Everyone loves a pub crawl. The only tricky part is figuring out transportation. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about choosing designated drivers when you book your pub crawl with this local company.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester reduces pet adoption fees through end of the year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is reducing pet adoption fees at the Animal Services Center on Verona Street, effective immediately. Through the end of the year, cat adoptions are $30 and dog adoptions are $50. Cats are usually $100 at the shelter, and dogs usually go for between $147 and $177. The […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

East high's trick play earns high school play of the week

In their playoff win over Brockport, the East High Eagles turned to a trick play to get to the endzone. Ervin Wiggins took the snap, threw the behind the line pass to Antony Ramon Diaz who then made the prefect throw to Kelvin Sheppard for the score. We give East High the UR Medicine Sports Medicine play of the week.
BROCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet adoption fees reduced at Rochester Animal Services Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Animal shelters across the country are running out of space, so the Rochester Animal Services Center has reduced its adoption fees to hopefully make more room. For the rest of 20-22 adoption fees are reduced to 30 dollars for cats and 50 dollars for dogs. The center is also looking for fosters. If you’re interested in adopting or fostering, you can find more information here.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Pedestrian hit by car on Chili Avenue at Old Scottsville Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a car at the intersection of Chili Avenue and Old Scottsville Road. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the 36-year-old woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital around 5:25 p.m. Investigators did not release any information about her condition. Police say […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Late week 'wash-out' possible

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the region has experienced a soaking rain. This year has been much drier than normal in Rochester. Through today we are experiencing the 25th driest year on record with dry weather expected through at least early Friday morning. It looks like this trend could end this Friday as the tropical remains of Nicole move up the east coast from Florida.
ROCHESTER, NY
monroecounty.gov

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces Last Day of Golf

Monroe County’s golf courses will close for the season Friday, November 11. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today announced the last day of golf at Monroe County’s Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley and Churchville golf courses will be Friday, November 11. “Although this year’s...
MONROE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Hornell get ready for “Hush”

Speakeasy style lounge is almost ready for a grand opening. News of a new venue is being whispered around Hornell, but not because it is a secret!!! “Hush” will be opening soon and offering a unique atmosphere: Think about hanging out in the 1920’s in a stealthy sidestreet pub. This woman-powered new business is sure to add to the downtown Hornell scene. The owners posted this online yesterday:
HORNELL, NY
iheart.com

CNY Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Irondequoit Girl

A Central New York man is accused of raping a 13-year-old Irondequoit girl. Police in Fulton, about half an hour northwest of Syracuse, say they found the girl at the home of 35-year-old Bernard Hammond the Third. This after a call from Irondequoit Police. They say Hammond arranged to meet...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY

