Driver Killed In Violent Single-Vehicle Crash Over Curb, Into Trees, Utility Pole, Police Say

One person was killed in Maryland after losing control and crashing after his vehicle hopped a curb in Montgomery County over the weekend, police say.

Rockville resident Luis Abraham Ayala Ayala, 37, was killed when he crashed shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Kayson Street in Wheaton-Glenmont.

According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Department of Police, 4th District officers, and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene of the crash on Sunday morning, where they found a single-vehicle crash scene.

The investigation by detectives with the agency determined that for unknown reasons, Ayala was driving a white 2010 Nissan Sentra north on Georgia Avenue when he lost control, went over a curb, and came to a crashing halt against several trees and a utility pole.

Ayala was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash has been asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at the Montgomery County Department of Police by calling (240) 773-6620.