ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Driver Killed In Violent Single-Vehicle Crash Over Curb, Into Trees, Utility Pole, Police Say

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

One person was killed in Maryland after losing control and crashing after his vehicle hopped a curb in Montgomery County over the weekend, police say.

Rockville resident Luis Abraham Ayala Ayala, 37, was killed when he crashed shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Kayson Street in Wheaton-Glenmont.

According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Department of Police, 4th District officers, and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene of the crash on Sunday morning, where they found a single-vehicle crash scene.

The investigation by detectives with the agency determined that for unknown reasons, Ayala was driving a white 2010 Nissan Sentra north on Georgia Avenue when he lost control, went over a curb, and came to a crashing halt against several trees and a utility pole.

Ayala was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash has been asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at the Montgomery County Department of Police by calling (240) 773-6620.

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Frederick Man Killed In Vehicle Crash West Of Thurmont

His car ran off the road and struck a tree. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash Wednesday night west of Thurmont. Just before 8:00 PM, fire and rescue crews were dispatched to the 13700 block of Tower Road near Foxville Road for a vehicle crash with entrapment. Deputies say a Mercedes Benz operated by Kenneth Warren Stely, 45, of Frederick was traveling along Tower Road when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.
THURMONT, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Collision and Vehicle Fire on 270

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a “well-involved” vehicle fire and collision on Thursday, November 10, around 1pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Northbound 270 past Rockledge Dr. The fire has been extinguished and EMS is currently evaluating one patient. Some lanes are currently blocked and drivers should expect delays. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area

10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Victim’s Identities Released as Detectives Investigate Double Fatality on School Drive

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a double pedestrian fatality that occurred on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At approximately 7:20 a.m., officers from the Montgomery County and Gaithersburg City Police Departments along with Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch Road for the report of two pedestrians struck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Person dead after shooting in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigation a shooting in Silver Spring that left one person dead. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers received a call about gunfire in the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found a body […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Accident In Anne Arundel County

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On November 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Southern District officers responded for a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Central Avenue near Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville. The investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck was traveling...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Police release names of people killed after car hit them near polling location in Montgomery County

UPDATE, Nov. 9, 10:50 a.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police said the people who died were Ana Margarita Ortiz, 70, and Miguel Antonio Ortiz, 65, of Gaithersburg. Investigators said the Ortizes were crossing School Drive towards Fields Road Elementary School when a car hit them. The police department said the investigation into what […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Multiple people shot in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say multiple people were shot early Wednesday morning in Montgomery County. The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near Colony Road and Northampton Drive in the Silver Spring area. Police and emergency crews are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with us...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

One Person Dead and Several Injured After Early Morning Shooting

Update: MCPD released the following information, “On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., officers responded to the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive for the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located a deceased person, with trauma to the body, to the rear area of the 100 block of Colony Road. This is an active and ongoing investigation. A formal news release will be distributed as more information becomes available. The decedent’s names will be released following proper notification of next of kin.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Police Look For Vehicle Involved In Fatal Maryland Hit-And-Run

Detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a pedestrian in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Investigation revealed that the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing, was in the northbound lanes of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard at Schulamar Road possibly attempting to cross from east to west when they were struck by an unknown vehicle around 7:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Pedestrians Struck and Killed While Walking to Polling Location in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Police are investigating a double pedestrian fatality that occurred this morning in the area of Fields Road Elementary School in Gaithersburg. According to FOX5, the victims were walking to their registered polling place at the time of the incident. Per MCPD: “On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers from the Gaithersburg City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch Road for the report of two pedestrians struck.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home

OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nijade Grant, a missing 16-year-old from Gaithersburg. Grant was last seen by family in the 900 block of Clopper Road at approximately 3 p.m., on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. At approximately 10 p.m., that same day, Grant was seen at Union Station, in Washington D.C.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
402K+
Followers
59K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy