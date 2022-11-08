ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn walk-on long snapper Jacob Quattlebaum honored by Burlsworth nomination

If not for the prompting of his seventh-grade coach, Jacob Quattlebaum might not be where he is today. Quattlebaum was playing center for Dauphin Junior High in Enterprise when coach Marc Sieving wanted to see if he could also play long snapper. It’s not the most glamorous position, to be sure, but one that is crucial to special teams operation—punting, field goals, extra points; long snappers are the triggermen in those facets of the game.
Live Updates: Tiger Talk with Cadillac Williams

Carnell Williams makes his first public appearance on the weekly Tiger Talk coaches shows on Thursday in Auburn at Victory Grille. Williams was on the show last week, but it was in the studio as the team built up to the eventual loss against Mississippi State. A large crowd is...
Watch 5 Auburn players get Senior Bowl invites

Derick Hall, Eku Leota, Owen Pappoe, Nehemiah Pritchett, and Mobile native DJ James received their invites to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Thursday with a special touch. Hall, Leota, Pappoe, Pritchett, and James got their invites from interim head coach Cadillac Williams, who played in the 2005 post-season all-star, regarded as the start of the NFL Draft process presented the players with their invites with a shower of Reese’s cups.
What we’ve learned about Auburn in Carnell Williams’ 2nd week as coach

Cadillac Williams enters the second game of his tenure as Auburn’s interim hoping to turn outscoring Mississippi State 27-9 in the second half of last week’s 39-33 overtime loss into a complete four quarters against Texas A&M. Auburn (3-6, 1-5 SEC) announced a sell-out on Wednesday for Saturday’s 6:30 pm CT game Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) on SEC Network.
