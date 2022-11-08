Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jordan-Hare Stadium set to ‘go crazy’ in Cadillac Williams’ 1st home game as Auburn head coach
Cadillac Williams’ shirt served as both a prompt for Auburn fans and a sign of what’s to come at Jordan-Hare Stadium. When Williams took the practice field Tuesday, his shirt displayed the phrase that has been associated with him for nearly two decades: Go Crazy. Nineteen years after...
Auburn walk-on long snapper Jacob Quattlebaum honored by Burlsworth nomination
If not for the prompting of his seventh-grade coach, Jacob Quattlebaum might not be where he is today. Quattlebaum was playing center for Dauphin Junior High in Enterprise when coach Marc Sieving wanted to see if he could also play long snapper. It’s not the most glamorous position, to be sure, but one that is crucial to special teams operation—punting, field goals, extra points; long snappers are the triggermen in those facets of the game.
Live Updates: Tiger Talk with Cadillac Williams
Carnell Williams makes his first public appearance on the weekly Tiger Talk coaches shows on Thursday in Auburn at Victory Grille. Williams was on the show last week, but it was in the studio as the team built up to the eventual loss against Mississippi State. A large crowd is...
Auburn basketball freshman Chance Westry ‘getting closer’ to return, college debut
Auburn is inching toward a return to full strength. Four-star freshman Chance Westry is nearing a return to the fold for Auburn, coach Bruce Pearl announced Thursday. Westry has been sidelined since early October after undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure on the same day Pearl underwent a similar procedure. Read...
Watch 5 Auburn players get Senior Bowl invites
Derick Hall, Eku Leota, Owen Pappoe, Nehemiah Pritchett, and Mobile native DJ James received their invites to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Thursday with a special touch. Hall, Leota, Pappoe, Pritchett, and James got their invites from interim head coach Cadillac Williams, who played in the 2005 post-season all-star, regarded as the start of the NFL Draft process presented the players with their invites with a shower of Reese’s cups.
What we’ve learned about Auburn in Carnell Williams’ 2nd week as coach
Cadillac Williams enters the second game of his tenure as Auburn’s interim hoping to turn outscoring Mississippi State 27-9 in the second half of last week’s 39-33 overtime loss into a complete four quarters against Texas A&M. Auburn (3-6, 1-5 SEC) announced a sell-out on Wednesday for Saturday’s 6:30 pm CT game Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) on SEC Network.
Scarbinsky: Cohen’s big fat take THAT serves notice to the naysayers around Auburn
THAT is how you flip the script, stare down the elephant in the room and turn a negative into a positively memorable introduction to your new high-profile position. THAT is how you win the press conference, and THAT is exactly what Auburn’s new athletics director, John Cohen, did Tuesday.
Alabama buildings in Mobile, Montgomery to light up on Veterans Day in honor of Purple Heart Award
Six buildings in two Alabama cities will light up on Friday night as part of a national effort to recognize the 240th anniversary of the inception of the Purple Heart Award, America’s oldest military award. The buildings will be illuminated in purple or alternatively in red, white and blue...
Montgomery school board approves name changes for Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee high schools
The Montgomery County Board of Education on Thursday reportedly voted to rename Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee high schools after a noted Black chemist, an Alabama judge who made influential rulings during the Civil Rights Era and two civil rights activists. In a 5-2 vote, the board approved renaming...
Alabama inmate Marquis Hatcher dies after assault at Elmore Correctional Facility
An inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility died after an assault by another inmate on Friday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. Marquis Hatcher, 31, was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree burglary in a Montgomery County case. The ADOC said Hatcher was taken to the infirmary at Staton Correctional Facility...
Alabama House Republican caucus to pick new speaker to replace retiring Mac McCutcheon
The Republican caucus of the Alabama House of Representatives will meet today in Montgomery to select new leaders for the next four years, including the speaker of the House. The next speaker will replace Rep. Mac McCutcheon of Monrovia, who has held the position since 2016 but did not seek another term in Tuesday’s election.
Woman critical after being found shot following crash on I-65 in Montgomery, police say
A woman is fighting for her life at a Montgomery-area hospital after she was found shot following a crash Tuesday night on I-65, police said. Montgomery police and fire medics responded Tuesday night to I-65 northbound near Edgemont Avenue on a call of a two-vehicle collision, said Sgt. Tina McGriff.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0