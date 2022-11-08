ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

wtvy.com

Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping of a minor that occurred last Saturday. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Powell Police arrest man after afternoon manhunt

POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — The Powell Police Department (PPD) said it has arrested a man after asking for the publics help in finding him Thursday afternoon. The PPD said it has arrested Breylon Willis, 26, in connection with a pursuit on Thursday. The department said Willis was spotted in a field on County Road 38 […]
POWELL, AL
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, November 9, 2022 report below. Note: Today’s report came in late from the PCSO. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 9, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Calhoun Journal

November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Haralson County K-9 finds meth, fentanyl, heroin and more on suspect

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - While arresting a man wanted for felony probation violation in Tallapoosa, officials from Haralson County Sheriff's Office, including the K-9 unit, made a stunning discovery. Deputies said they caught the suspect trying to hide a black bag under his vehicle. Inside the bag, they said they...
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff Releases October Arrest Reports

Motorcycle and guns recovered during the month of October. From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. FORT PAYNE, Ala. —During the month of October, over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, over 3,000 grams of marijuana were confiscated. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of US Currency were also seized. A motorcycle and one of the firearms had previously been reported stolen. Thank you to, the DeKalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Investigators and Henagar, Rainsville, Crossville, Collinsville, Sylvania, Geraldine and Fort Payne PDs for all of their assistance, not only during the last month, but over the last year.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

WHNT-TV

Sheriff's Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized Chief Deputy

Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized last month. Sheriff’s Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized …. Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Stolen Motorcycle and Guns Found

In the city of Fort Payne, During the month of October, over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, and over 3,000 grams of marijuana were confiscated. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of US Currency were also seized. A motorcycle was recovered and one of the firearms that had previously been reported stolen.
FORT PAYNE, AL
WAFF

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

