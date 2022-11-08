Read full article on original website
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping of a minor that occurred last Saturday. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to...
Powell Police arrest man after afternoon manhunt
POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — The Powell Police Department (PPD) said it has arrested a man after asking for the publics help in finding him Thursday afternoon. The PPD said it has arrested Breylon Willis, 26, in connection with a pursuit on Thursday. The department said Willis was spotted in a field on County Road 38 […]
Scottsboro woman arrested on multiple drug charges
A Scottsboro woman was arrested on several drug-related charges after a traffic stop earlier this week, according to police.
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, November 9, 2022 report below. Note: Today’s report came in late from the PCSO. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 9, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Dekalb Sheriff warns of scam targeting local seniors
Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden is warning residents of a scam that has recently been targeting seniors.
Haralson County K-9 finds meth, fentanyl, heroin and more on suspect
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - While arresting a man wanted for felony probation violation in Tallapoosa, officials from Haralson County Sheriff's Office, including the K-9 unit, made a stunning discovery. Deputies said they caught the suspect trying to hide a black bag under his vehicle. Inside the bag, they said they...
DeKalb County Sheriff Releases October Arrest Reports
DeKalb County Sheriff Releases October Arrest Reports

Motorcycle and guns recovered during the month of October. From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. FORT PAYNE, Ala. —During the month of October, over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, over 3,000 grams of marijuana were confiscated. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of US Currency were also seized. A motorcycle and one of the firearms had previously been reported stolen. Thank you to, the DeKalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Investigators and Henagar, Rainsville, Crossville, Collinsville, Sylvania, Geraldine and Fort Payne PDs for all of their assistance, not only during the last month, but over the last year.
No kidding: Alabama man serving 30 days in county jail over roaming goats
An Alabama man is serving 30 days in a county jail for allowing his goats to roam at large.
DeKalb Co. drug possession arrests from October
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - During October, the DeKalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Investigators and many police departments in the area, confiscated over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine and over 3,000 grams of marijuana. Cocaine, Fentanyl, suboxone, several firearms, an undisclosed amount of money, and drug paraphernalia were also seized. Among...
Almost $150,000 worth of items stolen from Bartow County construction site, deputies say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the reported theft of over $140,000 worth of items stolen from a construction site in Adairsville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies were called to a construction site in the...
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passes away
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passed away Wednesday afternoon.
Scottsboro Police Department asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
Scottsboro Police Department is looking for two people in connection to a theft.
Sheriff's Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized Chief Deputy
Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized last month. Sheriff’s Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized …. Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief...
Man accused of recording Albertville gym tanning room
An Albertville man was arrested after court documents show he tried to film someone while changing clothes at a local gym.
Stolen Motorcycle and Guns Found
In the city of Fort Payne, During the month of October, over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, and over 3,000 grams of marijuana were confiscated. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of US Currency were also seized. A motorcycle was recovered and one of the firearms that had previously been reported stolen.
Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
78-year-old father shoots son with shotgun after he wouldn’t allow him into the house, deputies say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened at 4:20 a.m. at a home in the 8000 block of U.S. Highway 78 in Bremen. According...
Alabama man filmed another person in gym changing room, authorities say
An Albertville man was arrested last month after authorities say he filmed another person in the changing room of a gym. According to court records, Colby Bryant Norris, 21, was taken into custody Oct. 28 and charged with first degree voyeurism. Norris was arrested in connection with an incident that...
RPD: Four arrested, tried to flush evidence down the toilet
Four people were arrested after police say some of them were found trying to flush evidence down a toilet.
