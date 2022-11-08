Read full article on original website
Related
After being ‘dead’ for 5 days, woman comes back to life perfectly fine
What would you do if you found a loved one in a dire situation?. A neighbor in 2012 found Li Xiufeng, a 95-year-old Chinese woman, motionless and unresponsive in her bed. On his usual journey to bring her breakfast, the neighbor had stopped by, but by the time he tried furiously to shake her, it was already too late. He reasoned that Li must have died from her wounds because she had fallen and struck her head the week before.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Wait for Me, Daddy: The True Story Behind the Iconic World War II Photo
The Wait for Me, Daddy photograph became one of the most famous images to come out of Canada during the Second World War. A seemingly heart-felt image of a young boy running to his soldier father as he prepares for his deployment overseas, the story behind the photo is much more complicated.
Person gets free plants but then the neighbor wants them back
It's a lot of work dealing with a mental health issue and you can make big mistakes during an episode. Before you judge someone and what they're going through, it's good to know that we all make mistakes that we might need help getting out from under.
BBC
Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'
With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
a-z-animals.com
Meet ‘Tyson’ – The Biggest Turkey Ever Recorded (as Big as a Baby Rhino)
Meet 'Tyson' - The Biggest Turkey Ever Recorded (as Big as a Baby Rhino) Turkeys aren’t just something seen at the Thanksgiving dinner table once a year. In fact, turkeys are fascinating creatures, and people don’t know much about them besides how to cook them. Turkeys come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and breeds. They are native to Central America and North America; some species have even originated in Spain, England, and beyond. While some hunters might boast about the size of a turkey they’ve killed, theirs are no match for the 86-pounder discovered in 1989! This single turkey holds the record for the largest turkey to ever strut the earth. It wouldn’t be an over-exaggeration to state that this turkey would make one crazy Thanksgiving meal! Find out who this tom is and why he still holds his record over 30 years later!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!)
Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!) Over the years, humans have come up with several ways to move around from place to place. Of all the travel options that exist, traveling by train is one of the oldest and most innovative. The first full-scale, functional train in the world was a railway steam locomotive built in the United Kingdom in 1804 by Richard Trevithick, a British engineer born in Cornwall. However, there had been constant use of wooden railroads, called wagonways, in the United States from as early as the 1720s. The first public railway in the United States was the Leiper Railroad, which opened in 1810. However, this railway was closed after a while. Still, it was subsequently reopened as part of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, the first U.S. railway chartered for commercial transport of passengers and freight, which was completed in 1827 but opened in 1830.
Narcity
A 600-Year-Old Coin Was Found In Canada & No One Knows How It Got Here (PHOTOS)
A gold coin was recently found on Newfoundland's coast and it may just be the oldest English coin found in Canada. A recent archeological find this summer has uncovered a coin that's estimated to be around 600 years old. That's so old that it actually predates British and French contact in this area.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Wild History Of Predjama Castle, The Medieval Fortress Built Into The Mouth Of A Cave
Built in the 12th century in Slovenia, Predjama Castle is carved into a 400-foot cliffside with nine miles of complex tunnels beneath it — that once helped a local 'Robin Hood' to evade capture. At the center of a 400-foot cliff in southern Slovenia juts Predjama Castle, fortress built...
DoorDasher Had ‘Scary’ Interaction With Customer Who Demanded ‘Human Contact': WATCH
A DoorDash employee took to TikTok to detail her "scary" experience delivering food for one particular customer. The woman explained that she doesn't normally take orders for DoorDash at night, but since she was in need of a little "extra money," she decided to take on a few orders. She...
a-z-animals.com
Fisherman Goes Magnet Fishing by a Military Base and Finds All Sorts of Nonsense
Fisherman Goes Magnet Fishing by a Military Base and Finds All Sorts of Nonsense. Magnet fishing is a hobby that has been around for centuries, initially used as a mechanism to clean rivers. However, in the era of social media, it has increasingly gained more fans as people seek treasures or do it as part of the trend.
Man Excited He Finally Gets to Try TikTok Trick on Old Carpet and It Works Like a Charm
This could make life a lot easier.
yankodesign.com
Jeep Container Home wants us to believe in no frills pack and move off-grid living
The idea of trailer homes is here to stay as we’ve seen in the last couple of years. The nomadic lifestyle is fast catching up with the masses and that has triggered a number of creators who want to cater to the needs of adventure seekers across the globe.
livingetc.com
This mind-blowing DIY magnet hack shows you where the studs are behind your walls
Unless you're a true minimalist, you probably love to adorn your walls with artwork, mirrors and other thoughtful decor. Sometime it's more essential furnishings, like shelving or a wall-mounted TV. However, in most cases, the kind of weekend project that involves mounting something heavy onto your wall involves more than just drilling some screws wherever you please. You need to use a stud finder.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Trek Bicycle and Bell Sports sue over cargo lost or damaged at sea
NEW YORK (BRAIN) — COVID-19, massive consumer demand, and the war in Ukraine have upset the industry's supply chain in recent years. Rough seas also played a part. Bell Sports and Trek Bicycle are among the firms suing shipping companies over containers lost or damaged due to storms in the North Pacific in early 2021.
TikTok Video Shows Irritation About $70 Bill For Two People Meal
Five Guys is an American fast-food restaurant chain with over 1,700 U.S locations. In Canada, the brand has 55 stores plus 2 stores in Australia. It has been in operation since 1986. The store made 1.7 billion in revenue in 2021. It is less known than Wendy's, Mcdonald's, and Popeyes. Yet, still a solid contender in the industry because of its simple menu list.
Woman DIYs her Own Cement Tiles and the Final Look Is Stunning
Well, we know what our next home project is going to be!
Hiker finds strange green 'crystals' on branches in New York forest
The striking color is actually created by a type of fungus, which grows on exposed wood and leaves a distinctive stain
The Internet Can't Stop Watching These Swiss Workers Commuting to Work By Floating Down a River
A dry bag called a "wickelfisch" holds all of their stuff.
rsvplive.ie
Genius cleaning hack removes water stains from wood furniture in minutes
There is nothing worse than ruining a good piece of furniture with water stains. We have all been there, somebody forgets to use a coaster and before you know it, a massive water ring has appeared on your beautiful table. The good news is fixing the problem doesn’t have to...
South Yorkshire sheep sport bright pink wool after feeder mishap
Sheep in South Yorkshire were spotted with bright pink hair-dos after a mishap with a feeder.The flock of Swiss Valais Blacknose at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley gave themselves a new look after rubbing themselves against a red feeder as they ate.“I’d assumed it was spray marker,” farmer Richard Nicholson said of his theory before realising that the feeder was to blame.The farm animals have not been affected by the dye.Staff hope that the colour will eventually wash out from the rain, or it will grow out.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Johnny Sexton says Ireland will ‘only be the best team by winning’ World CupMother reveals clever hack to unblock toilet using everyday household productSafari-goer jumps out of car to hide in bushes after being spooked by huge elephant
Comments / 0