Ingram Atkinson

After being ‘dead’ for 5 days, woman comes back to life perfectly fine

What would you do if you found a loved one in a dire situation?. A neighbor in 2012 found Li Xiufeng, a 95-year-old Chinese woman, motionless and unresponsive in her bed. On his usual journey to bring her breakfast, the neighbor had stopped by, but by the time he tried furiously to shake her, it was already too late. He reasoned that Li must have died from her wounds because she had fallen and struck her head the week before.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Wait for Me, Daddy: The True Story Behind the Iconic World War II Photo

The Wait for Me, Daddy photograph became one of the most famous images to come out of Canada during the Second World War. A seemingly heart-felt image of a young boy running to his soldier father as he prepares for his deployment overseas, the story behind the photo is much more complicated.
BBC

Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'

With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
a-z-animals.com

Meet ‘Tyson’ – The Biggest Turkey Ever Recorded (as Big as a Baby Rhino)

Meet 'Tyson' - The Biggest Turkey Ever Recorded (as Big as a Baby Rhino) Turkeys aren’t just something seen at the Thanksgiving dinner table once a year. In fact, turkeys are fascinating creatures, and people don’t know much about them besides how to cook them. Turkeys come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and breeds. They are native to Central America and North America; some species have even originated in Spain, England, and beyond. While some hunters might boast about the size of a turkey they’ve killed, theirs are no match for the 86-pounder discovered in 1989! This single turkey holds the record for the largest turkey to ever strut the earth. It wouldn’t be an over-exaggeration to state that this turkey would make one crazy Thanksgiving meal! Find out who this tom is and why he still holds his record over 30 years later!
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!)

Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!) Over the years, humans have come up with several ways to move around from place to place. Of all the travel options that exist, traveling by train is one of the oldest and most innovative. The first full-scale, functional train in the world was a railway steam locomotive built in the United Kingdom in 1804 by Richard Trevithick, a British engineer born in Cornwall. However, there had been constant use of wooden railroads, called wagonways, in the United States from as early as the 1720s. The first public railway in the United States was the Leiper Railroad, which opened in 1810. However, this railway was closed after a while. Still, it was subsequently reopened as part of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, the first U.S. railway chartered for commercial transport of passengers and freight, which was completed in 1827 but opened in 1830.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Narcity

A 600-Year-Old Coin Was Found In Canada & No One Knows How It Got Here (PHOTOS)

A gold coin was recently found on Newfoundland's coast and it may just be the oldest English coin found in Canada. A recent archeological find this summer has uncovered a coin that's estimated to be around 600 years old. That's so old that it actually predates British and French contact in this area.
a-z-animals.com

Fisherman Goes Magnet Fishing by a Military Base and Finds All Sorts of Nonsense

Fisherman Goes Magnet Fishing by a Military Base and Finds All Sorts of Nonsense. Magnet fishing is a hobby that has been around for centuries, initially used as a mechanism to clean rivers. However, in the era of social media, it has increasingly gained more fans as people seek treasures or do it as part of the trend.
livingetc.com

This mind-blowing DIY magnet hack shows you where the studs are behind your walls

Unless you're a true minimalist, you probably love to adorn your walls with artwork, mirrors and other thoughtful decor. Sometime it's more essential furnishings, like shelving or a wall-mounted TV. However, in most cases, the kind of weekend project that involves mounting something heavy onto your wall involves more than just drilling some screws wherever you please. You need to use a stud finder.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Trek Bicycle and Bell Sports sue over cargo lost or damaged at sea

NEW YORK (BRAIN) — COVID-19, massive consumer demand, and the war in Ukraine have upset the industry's supply chain in recent years. Rough seas also played a part. Bell Sports and Trek Bicycle are among the firms suing shipping companies over containers lost or damaged due to storms in the North Pacific in early 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

TikTok Video Shows Irritation About $70 Bill For Two People Meal

Five Guys is an American fast-food restaurant chain with over 1,700 U.S locations. In Canada, the brand has 55 stores plus 2 stores in Australia. It has been in operation since 1986. The store made 1.7 billion in revenue in 2021. It is less known than Wendy's, Mcdonald's, and Popeyes. Yet, still a solid contender in the industry because of its simple menu list.
rsvplive.ie

Genius cleaning hack removes water stains from wood furniture in minutes

There is nothing worse than ruining a good piece of furniture with water stains. We have all been there, somebody forgets to use a coaster and before you know it, a massive water ring has appeared on your beautiful table. The good news is fixing the problem doesn’t have to...
The Independent

South Yorkshire sheep sport bright pink wool after feeder mishap

Sheep in South Yorkshire were spotted with bright pink hair-dos after a mishap with a feeder.The flock of Swiss Valais Blacknose at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley gave themselves a new look after rubbing themselves against a red feeder as they ate.“I’d assumed it was spray marker,” farmer Richard Nicholson said of his theory before realising that the feeder was to blame.The farm animals have not been affected by the dye.Staff hope that the colour will eventually wash out from the rain, or it will grow out.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Johnny Sexton says Ireland will ‘only be the best team by winning’ World CupMother reveals clever hack to unblock toilet using everyday household productSafari-goer jumps out of car to hide in bushes after being spooked by huge elephant

