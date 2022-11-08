ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Witnesses, clues sought in Birmingham shooting that killed man, seriously wounded woman in van

Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to the suspect or suspects in a June shooting in Birmingham that left a man dead, and a woman seriously injured. It was about 3 p.m. that Monday – June 6 - when someone unleashed a barrage of gunfire on a van that was parked on the street in the 1100 block of 40th Street in Ensley. Police reported more than 40 shots fired.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

An afternoon shooting in Birmingham left one person dead. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male has sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was taken by Birmingham Fire and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Gadsden police arrest 3 in connection with 2 fatal shootings

Gadsden police have arrested three people in connection with two fatal shootings last week. Capt. Bobby Jackson said two men are being charged with capital murder in connection with the Oct. 30 slaying of Cornell Toney. Teaontari Jaqua “T.J.” Staten, 21, of Gadsden, and Stephon Antwan Jackson, 27, of Huntsville, are being held in the Etowah County Jail without bond. The two also face charges of attempted murder and first degree robbery.
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Police on scene of fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills. The wreck happened late Thursday near the Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road. At least two vehicles were involved, one of which overturned west side of the highway. At least one person in the overturned vehicle is dead on the scene.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
AL.com

Garden & Gun says you should try this unique Alabama cocktail

Garden & Gun singled out a Tuscaloosa-born cocktail this week, and made its mixologist’s dream come true in the process. The national magazine -- which celebrates the modern South and features the best in Southern food, style, travel, music, art, literature, and sporting culture -- featured Session Cocktails general manager Qadeem Hassan’s “Ring My Bell” drink, a specialty margarita the magazine calls “a unique cocktail” that “brings a savory, pepper-forward flavor without the heat.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Randall Woodfin to testify at congressional hearing on federal decriminalization of marijuana

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is set to testify Tuesday at a congressional hearing exploring the decriminalization of marijuana. Woodfin, who pardoned people with municipal misdemeanor marijuana convictions in the city and those with prior simple marijuana possession convictions in Birmingham, will be among seven witnesses at Tuesday’s hearing by the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
