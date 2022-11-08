Read full article on original website
Man from Chile charged in 4 Greystone burglaries suspected in others across nation, police say
A 20-year-old has been charged in connection with four home break-ins in the Greystone area, and investigators are trying to determine whether the cases could be linked to a Hoover burglary last year where the suspect is accused in similar crimes around the nation. Hoover police on Tuesday said Rodrigo...
Family of drowned University of Alabama student file wrongful death lawsuit against Tuscaloosa bar
The family of a University of Alabama junior who drowned in the Black Warrior River last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Tuscaloosa bar that served Garrett Walker shortly before his death, alleging the establishment illegally serves minors and continued to serve Walker when he was already intoxicated.
Alabama state superintendent says son recovering after being hit by vehicle on UA campus
Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey said Wednesday his son is recovering from a concussion and other injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while returning to his dorm at the University of Alabama. “I want to extend my sincere appreciation for the encouragement and support over the past few...
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway, Bessemer Cutoff DA Lynneice Washington re-elected
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway was elected to his second term as the county’s top cop on Tuesday, garnering 52 percent in Tuesday’s vote after 99.45 percent of the votes were counted. Pettway, 58, was elected four years ago as Jefferson County’s first Black sheriff. Pettway has...
Garden & Gun says you should try this unique Alabama cocktail
Garden & Gun singled out a Tuscaloosa-born cocktail this week, and made its mixologist’s dream come true in the process. The national magazine -- which celebrates the modern South and features the best in Southern food, style, travel, music, art, literature, and sporting culture -- featured Session Cocktails general manager Qadeem Hassan’s “Ring My Bell” drink, a specialty margarita the magazine calls “a unique cocktail” that “brings a savory, pepper-forward flavor without the heat.”
Birmingham Water Works can’t justify rate increase until billing questions answered, critics say
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) customers aired grievances during a public hearing Wednesday over persistent billing issues and a proposed 3.9 % rate increase. One of the nine community members who took issue publicly with the...
Randall Woodfin to testify at congressional hearing on federal decriminalization of marijuana
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is set to testify Tuesday at a congressional hearing exploring the decriminalization of marijuana. Woodfin, who pardoned people with municipal misdemeanor marijuana convictions in the city and those with prior simple marijuana possession convictions in Birmingham, will be among seven witnesses at Tuesday’s hearing by the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
This week in 1982, an Alabama sports writer did the unthinkable … or at least people thought he did
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines when signs first began to appear that Bryant’s program might be slipping and when rumors began in earnest that he might soon retire.
Alabama ‘bowling ball’ records old school stat line
The stat line was straight out of a fullback hall of fame. Viewed without context, it might look like Roydell Williams had a mediocre night in Tiger Stadium. Behold: 7 carries for 11 yards comes to an average of 1.6 a pop. Look closer and you see Alabama might have...
