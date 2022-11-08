She’s going to be alright, alright, alright. Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves provided fans with a health update after suffering a nasty fall that landed her in a neck brace. Sharing a selfie on Instagram, the 40-year-old Brazilian model said she’s on the mend after falling down a flight of stairs. “S–t Happens,” she wrote alongside the snap. “I am ok but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall…Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!! “Wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went…A silly fall, turned into...

13 MINUTES AGO