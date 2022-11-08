ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Several Rhode Island House races could be heading to a recount

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the Rhode Island Board of Elections counts the state's final ballots, some races are still too close to call. At least three races for the Rhode Island House of Representatives are so close, they could be heading towards a recount. "In most election cycles,...
Dan McKee wins first full term as governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee has defeated Republican challenger Ashley Kalus to win his first full term in office. McKee is a former lieutenant governor who became the state's chief executive in March 2021 when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. He was the heavy favorite in the liberal state as both a Democrat and incumbent, who was endorsed by a host of large unions. Kalus is a business owner and political novice who moved to the state last year.
Dem Rep. Lisa Rochester reelected to represent Delaware in House

DOVER, De. (TND) — Democratic Rep. Lisa Rochester will represent Delaware's At-Large Congressional District for a fourth consecutive term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Rochester defeated Republican Lee Murphy, who was seeking the House seat for the third time. Rochester was first elected in 2016 and is a...
Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. The first-term governor weathered Stefanowski's accusations that he's oblivious...
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu wins reelection

CONCORD, N.H. (TND) — Republican Gov. of New Hampshire Chris Sununu has secured a fourth term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Sununu held off Democratic Senator Tom Sherman, who represents New Hampshire's Senate District 24. Sununu surprised members of the Republican Party when he announced he would seek...
Dem Rep. Peter Welch secures Vermont Senate seat

MONTPELIER, Vt. (TND) — Democratic Rep. Peter Welch has secured Vermont's Senate seat, according to the Associated Press (AP). The race was called shortly after polls closed in Vermont at 7 p.m. Welch held off Republican Gerald Malloy. Welch served in the Vermont State Senate from 1981 to 1989...
Maura Healey is first woman elected Massachusetts governor

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office. Healey defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump....
Here's a look at the House results in Pennsylvania, nearly split between parties

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (TND) — As House results come in for Pennsylvania, it appears voters were split going to the polls. Both Republican and Democratic candidates have prevailed. Here's the results currently in:. 2nd Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle has won reelection to represent Pennsylvania's 2nd Congressional District, according...
Rhode Island Pro Soccer group teases 'big news' for Monday

(WJAR) — The organization bringing a soccer team to Rhode Island is teasing that it will reveal some “big news” on Monday. In a very short teaser video released on Twitter on Thursday, Rhode Island Pro Soccer highlights the date 11.14.22. In a subsequent tweet, the organization...
$1 million Powerball winner in Massachusetts

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the grand prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10,...
Providence artist captures essence of Rhode Island in paintings

From the food to the landscapes, there are so many reasons people call Rhode Island home. One local artist is making it his life's work to capture it all on canvas. Mike Bryce grew up near Blackstone Boulevard in Providence, which is where he spends most of his days painting.
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since...
State police arrest 2 Connecticut men on illegal gun charges

Two Connecticut men were arrested by Rhode Island State Police on illegal gun charges on Tuesday night. Troopers pulled a car over for speeding at about 11:40 p.m. on Route 146 north in Lincoln. The passenger, 21-year-old Jacob Robert of Woodstock, reportedly had a loaded pistol in his backpack. Police...
