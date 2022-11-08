Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Several Rhode Island House races could be heading to a recount
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the Rhode Island Board of Elections counts the state's final ballots, some races are still too close to call. At least three races for the Rhode Island House of Representatives are so close, they could be heading towards a recount. "In most election cycles,...
Turnto10.com
Dan McKee wins first full term as governor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee has defeated Republican challenger Ashley Kalus to win his first full term in office. McKee is a former lieutenant governor who became the state's chief executive in March 2021 when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. He was the heavy favorite in the liberal state as both a Democrat and incumbent, who was endorsed by a host of large unions. Kalus is a business owner and political novice who moved to the state last year.
Turnto10.com
When polls close, Rhode Island Board of Elections ready to count the votes
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — As the results from Tuesday’s election come in, they’ll be displayed on boards at the Rhode Island Board of Elections. The polls close at 8, it will take some time to count all the votes. “I’m always looking forward to being able to...
Turnto10.com
Dem Rep. Lisa Rochester reelected to represent Delaware in House
DOVER, De. (TND) — Democratic Rep. Lisa Rochester will represent Delaware's At-Large Congressional District for a fourth consecutive term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Rochester defeated Republican Lee Murphy, who was seeking the House seat for the third time. Rochester was first elected in 2016 and is a...
Turnto10.com
Opponents of Question 1 say Massachusetts is turning back into 'Taxachusetts'
For decades now there's been a debate about increasing taxes on the wealthiest residents in Massachusetts. The question almost made it on the ballot as a citizens’ initiative in 2018, but the Supreme Judicial Court ruled it to be unconstitutional. So supporters regrouped, went through the legislative process, and...
Turnto10.com
6 Rhode Island communities vote to ban cannabis sales while 25 approve it
(WJAR) — Numerous cities and towns voted to approve or ban the sale of recreational cannabis on Tuesday’s ballot. Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation in May to legalize recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. Six municipalities voted to ban the sale of recreational cannabis, according to initial state results.
Turnto10.com
Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. The first-term governor weathered Stefanowski's accusations that he's oblivious...
Turnto10.com
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu wins reelection
CONCORD, N.H. (TND) — Republican Gov. of New Hampshire Chris Sununu has secured a fourth term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Sununu held off Democratic Senator Tom Sherman, who represents New Hampshire's Senate District 24. Sununu surprised members of the Republican Party when he announced he would seek...
Turnto10.com
Dem Rep. Peter Welch secures Vermont Senate seat
MONTPELIER, Vt. (TND) — Democratic Rep. Peter Welch has secured Vermont's Senate seat, according to the Associated Press (AP). The race was called shortly after polls closed in Vermont at 7 p.m. Welch held off Republican Gerald Malloy. Welch served in the Vermont State Senate from 1981 to 1989...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island voters approve millions in bond funding for schools, environment
Rhode Island voters on Tuesday approved two of three bond questions that were on the statewide ballot. The third appeared to be headed toward passage. Voters authorized spending $250 million on Rhode Island school buildings and $50 million on environmental and recreational initiatives. Question 1 sought $100 million for improvements...
Turnto10.com
As official warns of low turnout, voters in Massachusetts to decide Bristol County sheriff
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The polls in Massachusetts are open, but one official warns that the turnout might be lower than expected. Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin said he doesn’t think there is tremendous enthusiasm for this year’s election. He says of the 1.1 million...
Turnto10.com
Maura Healey is first woman elected Massachusetts governor
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office. Healey defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump....
Turnto10.com
Here's a look at the House results in Pennsylvania, nearly split between parties
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (TND) — As House results come in for Pennsylvania, it appears voters were split going to the polls. Both Republican and Democratic candidates have prevailed. Here's the results currently in:. 2nd Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle has won reelection to represent Pennsylvania's 2nd Congressional District, according...
Turnto10.com
Wes Moore defeats Dan Cox, making history to become Maryland's first Black governor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Democrat Wes Moore cruised to victory Tuesday handily defeating Republican Dan Cox to make history as Maryland’s first Black governor. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Cox called Moore Wednesday afternoon to concede. Gathered at a Harbor...
Turnto10.com
Minor earthquake in Nantucket part of a string of recent minor quakes
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Did you feel it? A magnitude 2.1 earthquake shook just north of Nantucket Saturday afternoon, and some on the island did report feeling it. It struck at a depth of 6.7 miles. Weak earthquakes do strike Southern New England from time to time. Just two...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Pro Soccer group teases 'big news' for Monday
(WJAR) — The organization bringing a soccer team to Rhode Island is teasing that it will reveal some “big news” on Monday. In a very short teaser video released on Twitter on Thursday, Rhode Island Pro Soccer highlights the date 11.14.22. In a subsequent tweet, the organization...
Turnto10.com
$1 million Powerball winner in Massachusetts
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the grand prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10,...
Turnto10.com
Providence artist captures essence of Rhode Island in paintings
From the food to the landscapes, there are so many reasons people call Rhode Island home. One local artist is making it his life's work to capture it all on canvas. Mike Bryce grew up near Blackstone Boulevard in Providence, which is where he spends most of his days painting.
Turnto10.com
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since...
Turnto10.com
State police arrest 2 Connecticut men on illegal gun charges
Two Connecticut men were arrested by Rhode Island State Police on illegal gun charges on Tuesday night. Troopers pulled a car over for speeding at about 11:40 p.m. on Route 146 north in Lincoln. The passenger, 21-year-old Jacob Robert of Woodstock, reportedly had a loaded pistol in his backpack. Police...
Comments / 0