‘Mommy and Me’ re-opens at new location in Topeka

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- The clothing store “Mommy and Me” recently closed down its original location to open in another part of Topeka.

Mommy and Me is a re-sell clothing store that buys clothes of any size that you may not need anymore, and then sells them to their customers at a cheaper price than most retailers. It closed its original location at 37th Street and Burlingame Road to reopen at its new spot at 19th Street and Wanamaker Road.

The company moved due to the lack of space relative to the number of clothes they were receiving.

“We needed a lot more space, we had a lot in our storage areas,” said Store Manager Nicole Hager. “Over at 37 th Street, it was just too small. We expanded, mainly just so we could have more clothing out for everybody else.”

Along with clothes, Mommy and Me sells toys, shoes and other accessories for all ages.

