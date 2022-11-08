ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

streakingthelawn.com

Previewing UVA football’s offense versus Pitt’s defense

The Virginia Cavaliers suffered another loss last week, falling at home to UNC for the first time since 2010. However, there were positive signs. The defense held a very good UNC offense to just 10 first half points. The offense put up over 400 yards and 28 points. The 28 points is a season high for the ‘Hoos against an FBS team.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball program signs premier point guard

Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
DURHAM, NC
streakingthelawn.com

The Plus/Minus: Analyzing UVA women’s basketball’s 85-59 win against George Washington

Welcome to the plus/minus my version of the standard things-I-liked, things-I-didn’t like game recap, retitled to account for the standard +/- box score metric. Today we’re taking a look back at yesterday’s 85-59 win for the Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball team over George Washington as Coach Mox and the ‘Hoos kicked off a new era for the program with an encouraging victory.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRAL News

NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia

Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
DURHAM, NC
High School Football PRO

Raleigh, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Millbrook High School football team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.” The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest racquet facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh home.  “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a truck depot for the City of Raleigh,” said Rob […]
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Avelo Airlines announces new flights to Florida out of Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning a trip to Florida next year, you now have another option to get there. Avelo Airlines is adding six new, direct flights out of RDU beginning in February. The new routes will connect travelers with Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Tampa.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Among the Best for Renters in 2022

Listen, I know this title may have thrown you off because it certainly shocked me too. Two North Carolina cities are really considered some of the best for renters for 2022. Just doesn’t seem real when we think about the cost of living today and the price of some of these apartment complexes around us. But, it is true. Charlotte sadly was not one of the cities, but you could have probably guessed that one. Finder.com gathered data to determine the best and worst cities for renters in 2022 and the results were a bit shocking. Well, some were shocking while cities that made the worse list completely made sense to me.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Suspect ‘Tadpole’ booked following Raleigh fatal shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man going by the alias “Tadpole” has been booked in the Wake County Jail on three charges following the shooting death of a Raleigh woman. “Tadpole”, with the given name Stanley Lamont Johnson, was charged with murder, possession of firearm by felon and assault on female, according to Raleigh police.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

The BBQ Lab to open this week in North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — The BBQ Lab will officially open its doors in the North Hills shopping district on Wednesday, owners have announced. The restaurant, located in the commons area near the movie theater, is the first franchise concept from award-winning barbecue restaurant Redneck BBQ Lab. Due to severe staffing...
RALEIGH, NC

