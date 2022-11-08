Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
streakingthelawn.com
Previewing UVA football’s offense versus Pitt’s defense
The Virginia Cavaliers suffered another loss last week, falling at home to UNC for the first time since 2010. However, there were positive signs. The defense held a very good UNC offense to just 10 first half points. The offense put up over 400 yards and 28 points. The 28 points is a season high for the ‘Hoos against an FBS team.
Duke basketball program signs premier point guard
Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
Augusta Free Press
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
streakingthelawn.com
The Plus/Minus: Analyzing UVA women’s basketball’s 85-59 win against George Washington
Welcome to the plus/minus my version of the standard things-I-liked, things-I-didn’t like game recap, retitled to account for the standard +/- box score metric. Today we’re taking a look back at yesterday’s 85-59 win for the Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball team over George Washington as Coach Mox and the ‘Hoos kicked off a new era for the program with an encouraging victory.
NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia
Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
Jackson State Lady Tigers Fall to UNC
The Jackson State Lady Tigers fall on the road to Power 5 opponent.
Duke basketball recruiting: Giant target trying to schedule visit
At the end of September, the Duke basketball program landed among the 10 finalists for St. Rita High School (Ill.) center James Brown, along with Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, UNC, and Wisconsin. There hasn't been much chatter about Duke's involvement in the race ever...
Raleigh, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Millbrook High School football team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer discusses status of injured players
The shorthanded Duke basketball team didn't appear to need any extra help on Monday night while starting the Jon Scheyer era on a positive note with a no-sweat 71-44 home win over Jacksonville. But the schedule soon strengthens. With that in mind, it ought to help the preseason No. 7...
Undefeated Duke basketball head coach gets cold water bath
Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his entrance to the locker room afterward with loaded water bottles...
WRAL
North Carolina high school athletes who have committed & signed with colleges
Across all sports, HighSchoolOT is tracking commitments from high schools throughout North Carolina. Report commitments and signings to us at HSOTRecruiting@wral.com.
World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.” The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest racquet facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh home. “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a truck depot for the City of Raleigh,” said Rob […]
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Avelo Airlines announces new flights to Florida out of Raleigh
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning a trip to Florida next year, you now have another option to get there. Avelo Airlines is adding six new, direct flights out of RDU beginning in February. The new routes will connect travelers with Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Tampa.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Among the Best for Renters in 2022
Listen, I know this title may have thrown you off because it certainly shocked me too. Two North Carolina cities are really considered some of the best for renters for 2022. Just doesn’t seem real when we think about the cost of living today and the price of some of these apartment complexes around us. But, it is true. Charlotte sadly was not one of the cities, but you could have probably guessed that one. Finder.com gathered data to determine the best and worst cities for renters in 2022 and the results were a bit shocking. Well, some were shocking while cities that made the worse list completely made sense to me.
Raleigh woman wins her second Cash 5 jackpot
A Raleigh woman is extra lucky after winning her second jackpot.
cbs17
Need for speed: Amazon facility in Durham is built to get orders out quickly
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly opened Amazon facility in Durham is just one of two in North Carolina that can get you your items within hours of ordering. CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia got a rare behind-the-scene look to find out how that is accomplished. It is...
cbs17
Suspect ‘Tadpole’ booked following Raleigh fatal shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man going by the alias “Tadpole” has been booked in the Wake County Jail on three charges following the shooting death of a Raleigh woman. “Tadpole”, with the given name Stanley Lamont Johnson, was charged with murder, possession of firearm by felon and assault on female, according to Raleigh police.
WRAL
The BBQ Lab to open this week in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — The BBQ Lab will officially open its doors in the North Hills shopping district on Wednesday, owners have announced. The restaurant, located in the commons area near the movie theater, is the first franchise concept from award-winning barbecue restaurant Redneck BBQ Lab. Due to severe staffing...
WSET
Teen suspect in Danville Mall shooting is back in Virginia, faced arraignment hearing
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The teen suspect in the Danville Mall shooting that left one dead is back in Virginia. 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney faced a judge at the Danville General District Court for his arraignment hearing on Friday. According to the clerk's office, at the hearing, Pinckney requested...
Comments / 0