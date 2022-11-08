White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax

Read full article on original website
Columbus police investigating dead person found in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Hilltop neighborhood. Columbus police were on scene in the 300 block of Nashoba Street on Thursday morning after receiving a complaint. No further information was immediately available.
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
Man accused of stealing two chairs from east Columbus backyard porch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say stole two chairs from an east Columbus resident’s backyard porch. CPD states that on Nov. 7, the alleged suspect arrived at the backyard of a house just before 2:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Burt Street in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. Once […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – McCain Found Guilty of Receiving Stolen Trailers and Reselling Them
On Wednesday, November 9, David McCain, age 56, of State Route 104, Ashville, Ohio, was found guilty of one count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree, by a jury at the Pickaway County Common Pleas Court. The trial started on Monday, November 7 and lasted for...
WSYX ABC6
Police: Body found in Hilltop
Heath man sentenced to 15 years for robbing three banks at gunpoint
DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Heath man was handed a 15-year prison sentence Wednesday for robbing three banks at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, to prison after he pleaded guilty in July to stealing nearly $8,000 while wielding a firearm at three western Ohio banks in 2021, according to a news […]
Police: Person found dead on I-71 in south Columbus was struck multiple times
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has released some new information after a body was found on Interstate 71 on the city’s south side Wednesday morning. A call came in at 11:03 a.m. for a reported possible person down on the side of the road on the southbound side near Frank Road. The person was pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m.
Police ID 4-year-old fatally struck by car on Halloween
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police identified the 4-year-old fatally struck by a car in a crosswalk on the Northeast Side of Columbus on Halloween night. A driver in a 2001 Ford F-150 — heading southbound on Westerville Road — hit who police identified as 4-year-old Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez and a woman in her 30s just before […]
2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men were arrested in a drug bust in Glouster, Ohio on Wednesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office said that agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Fairlawn Ave. in Glouster as part of a fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking investigation. They say they found suspected fentanyl […]
Victim identified in south Columbus homicide that saw two arrested
An earlier report on this homicide can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released the name of a homicide victim who died Saturday on the south side. Officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman claims hypodermic needle found in food bag from Chillicothe restaurant
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local woman says she found a hypodermic needle in the bottom of her food bag after visiting a local fast-food establishment in Chillicothe. Reports say it happened Saturday evening. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were contacted by the woman who stated she had...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Toddler found walking alone along Western Ave. in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A two-year-old child was found wandering the streets of Chillicothe, according to police. The incident happened on Monday shortly before 9 a.m. Reports say the child was “near traffic alone and wearing only a diaper on Western Avenue.”. The caller told officers that they had...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Thieves steal gas from a local Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local Chillicothe business says thieves stole gas from one of their company vehicles. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers responded Monday to Advanced Heating and Cooling on Renick Avenue after receiving a call that a vehicle had been damaged and fuel had been stolen.
$9 million worth of cocaine found in Ohio
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Mexico has been arrested and charged after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they found over 200 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle. OSHP reports that troopers in Madison County stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration on Nov. 2 just before 2 p.m. for a following too […]
WSAZ
Ohio man facing drug charges
ATHENS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Athens County Sheriff’s office special response team arrested a man on fentanyl and meth charges. On November 9, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in Glouster. Aaron Smith, 28, from Jacksonville, Ohio, is facing drug charges and tempering with evidence, according...
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Hypodermic Needle Found in Drive-Thru Order Bag
Pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
sciotopost.com
67-Year-Old Chillicothe Woman Dies in US-23 Crash
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Ms. Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign for Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges. Mr. Gerges’ vehicle then overturned into the median. Ms. Letsche was transported by.
sciotopost.com
Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Arrests a “Primary Dealer” in Athens County
On November 8, 2022, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, and Investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office located and arrested a primary dealer in Athens County after an in-depth drug investigation into trafficking of. Fentanyl. Investigators gained information...
