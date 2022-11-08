ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax

By Derek Myers, Editor-in-Chief
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 3 days ago
WSYX ABC6

Police: Body found in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a body was found at a residence in the Hilltop Thursday morning. Officers are on the scene along Nashoba Avenue where there was a report of a body found. The unidentified person was pronounced dead by medics when they arrived, police...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man sentenced to 15 years for robbing three banks at gunpoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Heath man was handed a 15-year prison sentence Wednesday for robbing three banks at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, to prison after he pleaded guilty in July to stealing nearly $8,000 while wielding a firearm at three western Ohio banks in 2021, according to a news […]
HEATH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID 4-year-old fatally struck by car on Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police identified the 4-year-old fatally struck by a car in a crosswalk on the Northeast Side of Columbus on Halloween night. A driver in a 2001 Ford F-150 — heading southbound on Westerville Road — hit who police identified as 4-year-old Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez and a woman in her 30s just before […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men were arrested in a drug bust in Glouster, Ohio on Wednesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office said that agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Fairlawn Ave. in Glouster as part of a fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking investigation. They say they found suspected fentanyl […]
GLOUSTER, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Toddler found walking alone along Western Ave. in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A two-year-old child was found wandering the streets of Chillicothe, according to police. The incident happened on Monday shortly before 9 a.m. Reports say the child was “near traffic alone and wearing only a diaper on Western Avenue.”. The caller told officers that they had...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Thieves steal gas from a local Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local Chillicothe business says thieves stole gas from one of their company vehicles. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers responded Monday to Advanced Heating and Cooling on Renick Avenue after receiving a call that a vehicle had been damaged and fuel had been stolen.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

$9 million worth of cocaine found in Ohio

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Mexico has been arrested and charged after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they found over 200 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle. OSHP reports that troopers in Madison County stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration on Nov. 2 just before 2 p.m. for a following too […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Ohio man facing drug charges

ATHENS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Athens County Sheriff’s office special response team arrested a man on fentanyl and meth charges. On November 9, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in Glouster. Aaron Smith, 28, from Jacksonville, Ohio, is facing drug charges and tempering with evidence, according...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Hypodermic Needle Found in Drive-Thru Order Bag

Chillicothe – Police were called to North Bridge street when a 69-year-old woman claimed she found something inside her order that she didn’t want, a needle. According to the Chillicothe Police department, contact was made with a 69-year-old female who advised she went to White Castle and purchased food on November 5, 2022, at or around 9 Pm.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
ORIENT, OH
sciotopost.com

67-Year-Old Chillicothe Woman Dies in US-23 Crash

Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Ms. Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign for Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges. Mr. Gerges’ vehicle then overturned into the median. Ms. Letsche was transported by.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

