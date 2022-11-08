This post was first published on Medium. We present a novel bounty mechanism that can outsource arbitrary computation securely and privately on a blockchain. The exchange of solution and payment is atomic and trustless: either the bounty maker learns the solution and the collector gets the rewards, or neither happens. The maker deploys a smart contract that releases funds if and only if a solution is provided. To prevent the solution from leaking, it is encrypted with a key that only the two parties know. To validate the encrypted solution, Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is used to prove the solution encrypted is valid and it is encrypted using the right key while keeping it confidential.

