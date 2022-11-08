Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
CFTC cracks down on digital asset arbitrage scammer
The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has issued an order against Arbitraging.co, an arbitrage company that allegedly defrauded customers in a digital asset trading scheme. In a statement, Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson claimed that during a one-year period starting in May 2018, Jeremy Rounsville claimed to offer arbitrage...
coingeek.com
Germany’s BaFin admonishes Coinbase over its business organization
Digital asset exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has been censured in Germany following an annual audit that raised questions over its corporate structure. On Tuesday, BaFin, the German federal financial supervisory authority, announced it had ordered Coinbase to “ensure proper business organization” after an “audit of the annual financial statements revealed organizational deficiencies at the institute.”
coingeek.com
SEC chair Gary Gensler reiterates call for digital asset registration in the wake of FTX collapse
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler has re-emphasised the need for digital asset platforms to bring themselves within the protective umbrella of SEC regulation as the FTX collapse continues. Speaking at a conference hosted by the Healthy Markets Association on Wednesday, Gensler bemoaned the “wild west” of...
coingeek.com
Wuhan removes NFTs from metaverse plans amid regulatory trouble in China
China has been making forays in the metaverse since it imposed a blanket ban on digital currencies in 2021. However, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been relegated to the back seat due to regulators’ growing uncertainties around the asset class. According to a report from the South China Morning Post,...
coingeek.com
Judge rules against LBRY in securities case: what does it mean for Ripple?
It’s official: LBRY’s LBC tokens amounted to securities, a United States federal judge has ruled. As a result, the company’s issue of the LBC tokens amounted to an unlawful unregistered securities offering. The ruling was in response to a summary judgment application by the Securities and Exchange...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin Price Target
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
The Collapse Of One Of The Largest Crypto Platforms Shows How Much Of The Industry Appears To Be “Smoke And Mirrors”: Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senator Warren has called for a strict regulatory framework to be established in the crypto industry. Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse have also blamed a lack of regulatory clarity in the US as the main reason compelling exchanges to settle abroad. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once...
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
americanmilitarynews.com
China moves to take control of private tech firms with ‘joint venture’ deals
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In a major departure from the market-oriented economic policy of the past 40 years, the Chinese Communist Party is moving to take greater control of technology and telecoms companies, with a return to the era of “joint ventures” between the state and private sector.
Wholesale used car prices plummet as retail prices soar
The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the retail prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath. Used car prices declined 2 percent from September in the first half of October and...
China’s Denim Shipments into US Dry Up
U.S. imports of blue denim apparel continued to slide in September as a slowdown in consumer demand has caused merchants to take stock of their inventory positions. With jeans making up the vast majority of category, imports from the world increased 27.78 percent in the month compared to September 2021 to reach a value of $3.25 billion, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA).
China's Superrich Decimated as Economic Downturn Wipes out Billions
China's wealthy lost hundreds of billions of dollars in 2022 as the global economic downturn also shook up the country's typically high-growth industries, according to an annual rich list published on Tuesday. The number of Chinese entrepreneurs worth 5 billion Chinese yuan ($710 million) or more on September 15 fell...
coingeek.com
Binance bails on FTX bailout but won’t dodge regulatory scrutiny
Binance founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao’s decision to back out of a bailout of FTX may have less to do with the rival cryptocurrency exchange’s financial shortcomings and more to do with lowering CZ’s regulatory profile. This week’s dramatic implosion of FTX and the subsequent announcement...
msn.com
FTX founder blames crypto meltdown on ‘poor labeling’ of bank accounts
The entrepreneur behind a cryptocurrency exchange teetering on the brink of collapse has admitted he "f—-- up", as he blamed internal errors for the blowup that has triggered a broader market meltdown. In a lengthy Twitter thread posted on Thursday, Mr Bankman-Fried repeatedly apologised to FTX's users while blaming...
coingeek.com
Meta begins mass layoffs—why?
Earlier this week, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that mass layoffs would begin on Wednesday, November 9. It’s expected that thousands of employees from the company’s 87,000 workers will lose their jobs. At a meeting on Tuesday, Zuckerberg announced the layoffs and said he...
Column: A cryptocurrency billionaire implodes, showing that the whole field is built on quicksand
For a while there, Sam Bankman-Fried looked like the real thing. Now 30, the MIT graduate had become the cryptocurrency ecosystem’s most visible and credible billionaire, with a fortune estimated at more than $26 billion at its peak. Bankman-Fried looked like a political kingmaker, contributing nearly $900,000 to the...
coingeek.com
How to spot a ‘crypto’ scam? Australia regulator lists 10 telltale signs
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has released a public advisory warning the public about an increase in the spate of digital asset fraud. The warning is part of the broader Scams Awareness Week to draw attention to all scams targeted at Australians. ASIC categorized digital asset scams into...
coingeek.com
NY Federal Reserve testing CBDCs to improve foreign exchange transactions
The New York Federal Reserve (NY Fed), in conjunction with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub, is looking into the use of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to streamline the settlement times of foreign exchange (FX) transactions. The exploration is part of Project Cedar, an experiment conducted by...
coingeek.com
Japan’s digital agency delves into DAOs, seeks to explore their ‘functions and roles’
The Digital Agency of Japan says it has created a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to study its operations and the wider Web 3.0 ecosystem. The move stems from the meeting of the Digital Agency on November 3, in which it pledged to use its newly created DAO to scrutinize its “functions and roles.” By the end of the study, the Digital Agency of Japan notes that it may consider bestowing legal status to DAO if they meet the requirements.
coingeek.com
Private non-interactive bounties for general computation on Bitcoin
This post was first published on Medium. We present a novel bounty mechanism that can outsource arbitrary computation securely and privately on a blockchain. The exchange of solution and payment is atomic and trustless: either the bounty maker learns the solution and the collector gets the rewards, or neither happens. The maker deploys a smart contract that releases funds if and only if a solution is provided. To prevent the solution from leaking, it is encrypted with a key that only the two parties know. To validate the encrypted solution, Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is used to prove the solution encrypted is valid and it is encrypted using the right key while keeping it confidential.
Comments / 0