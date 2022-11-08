Read full article on original website
Related
thecash-book.com
Cape Girardeau County awarded three capital improvement grants
Cape Girardeau County received three grants to fund upcoming capital improvements in the county park and replace a county bridge. The county received a $470,000 Land, Water, Conservation Fund grant through Missouri State Parks. The grant will help fund a $900,000 parks project including a new shelter and restrooms near the Cape Girardeau County Veterans Memorial.
KFVS12
Crews respond to fire at building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the new building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary School. Crews were called to the scene at 9:07 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. When they arrived, no smoke was showing, but crews said they were able to...
kfmo.com
Rural Farmington Home Destroyed by Fire
(St. Francois County, MO) A residence on Possum Hollow Road south of Farmington is a total loss after a fire at the home Wednesday morning. Reports show Wolf Creek Firemen were called out at 7:35 am to the 1800 block of Possum Hollow. The building was completely involved with fire under the floor, and in the building and attic areas as well, and it took a couple of hours to get it under control. There was no one at home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. Wolf Creek received assistance from the Farmington, Big River Bonne Terre, Leadington, Fredericktown, Weingarten, and Perry County Rural fire departments. The Sate Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
khqa.com
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 'starving dogs'
ST. LOUIS (KHQA) — Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued "nine starving dogs" from a property in Farmington, Missouri. The animal-rescue and disaster team said the animals were severely emaciated and suffering from skin...
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
KFVS12
Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges
JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - An 18-year-old Jonesboro, Ill. man was sentenced to nine years in state prison on Monday, November 7. According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp, Kadden S. Spencer was sentenced after he pled guilty on Thursday to two counts of theft, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of vehicle theft conspiracy and one count of possession of stolen vehicle charges.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man faces murder charge out of Pemiscot County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces a murder charge out of Pemiscot County. Jamourion Grimsley, 20, was arrested on Nov. 7. Deputies from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, members of the U.S. Marshal Service Heartland Fugitive Task Force and surrounding agencies, served an arrest warrant on Grimsley on Monday.
kfmo.com
Farmington Pair Charged with Burglary
(Farmington, MO) Two Farmington residents, 34 year old Lindsey Ann Richard and 33 year old Kyle Richard Hale, are facing charges of second degree burglary and stealing $750 or more after they are alleged to have taken almost $3,000 worth of equipment and tools from a St. Francois county residence. Law enforcement officials used surveillance camera footage to assist them in the investigation. The pair was arrested Friday and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Richard's bond is set at $25,000 while Hale's bond is $100,000.
republicmonitor.com
Two men arrested in connection with police hit-and-run
Two men were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run with the police in early October. Through a continued investigation and with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two suspects from an incident occurring in Perry County on October 5, 2022.
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog. The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.
kbsi23.com
Williamson County sheriff asks for public’s help identifying suspect, vehicle in reported aggravated battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick asks for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect and vehicle in an aggravated battery. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Spillway Road approximately one mile south of Route 13 for a report of a possible battery on Saturday, November 5 at about 4:30 a.m.
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
westkentuckystar.com
High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man
A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
Kait 8
Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.
kbsi23.com
Missing Jackson teen found safe
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Kendyll Stewart, 13, was first reported missing Friday morning. She was last seen in Jackson at or about midnight on Friday, November 4. In a Facebook post, Jackson Police thanked the public for...
kfmo.com
Goose Creek ATV Wreck
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
krcu.org
Southeast MO State Rep. Election Results: Nov. 8, 2022
All Southeast MO State Representatives ran in unopposed campaigns, except for the 147th, which covers Cape Girardeau County. A total of 10,810 votes were tallied in the race. John Voss, the Republican, garnered 6,971 votes for the win at 64%. Andy Leighton, the Democrat, brought in 3,390 votes at 31%. Greg Tlapek, the Libertarian collected 449 votes at 4% overall.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES WATERFOWL HUNTERS TO USE CAUTION AMIDST AVIAN INFLUENZA OUTBREAK
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Chariton, Jackson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties this fall. Due to ongoing waterfowl hunting seasons, waterfowl hunters should properly dispose of harvest waste. After cleaning, hunters are encouraged to place remains in trash...
KFVS12
High-speed police chase leads to arrest in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A high-speed chase involving a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy Monday evening leads to the arrest of a Paducah man. Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway.
westkentuckystar.com
Fatal semi crash on I-57 claims life of Kevil man
A semi rollover crash this morning on I-57 left a Kevil man dead and closed the interstate in southern Illinois for hours. The accident occurred about 5 am when the semi driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting a deer on the interstate and rolled over in the northbound lanes, about 7 miles north of the I-24 junction toward Marion.
Comments / 0