Storm surge from Nicole buries Palm Beach Shores walkway

The aftermath of Hurricane Nicole has knocked over a stone bench and completely buried the boardwalk with sand on Singer Island. "I wouldn't want to see even Category 2 if this was a Category 1, you know," said surfer Lisa Murphy. People familiar with the area are reacting to the...
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole

Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
Port Salerno businesses reopen after weathering Nicole

As Hurricane Nicole was bearing down on Florida on Wednesday night, WPTV showed viewers stunning images of water knocking on the doors of businesses in Martin County. One of the businesses that was affected included the Fish House Art Center and Marina in Port Salerno. Workers at the center were...
Palm Beach County schools to reopen Friday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — District operated schools in Palm Beach County are set to reopen on Friday, November 11th. Schools have been closed since Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Martin, Indian River, and St. Lucie counties will stay closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans...
Tropical Storm Nicole: What we know now and what to expect with storm in Palm Beach County

Editor's note: We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. The 1 p.m. update on Wednesday, Nov. 9, reports Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Great Abaco Island at 11:55 a.m. with sustained winds of 70 mph. The system is 175 miles east of West Palm Beach and moving west at 12 mph.
Jensen Beach hit hard by Nicole; docks destroyed and crumbling roads

Hurricane Nicole slammed into Jensen Beach late Wednesday night, leaving residents with power outages, crumbling roads, destroyed docks and an excess of debris. "We live 50 feet from here and didn't even hear it," Pete Abraham said. Abraham was asleep when a cluster of trees fell across Indian River Drive...
Palm Beach, Indian River counties to open shelters ahead of storm

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide. Shelters will open...
Tracking Nicole: Fort Pierce prepares for the storm

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce is currently on a hurricane warning as Nicole prepares to make landfall. CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley is at the Fort Pierce City Marina accessing the conditions as wind speeds pick up. Areas of Fort Pierce could potentially see a 3.5 foot...
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
