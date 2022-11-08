Read full article on original website
Flooded Roads Appears To Be The Worst Of Nicole For Palm Beach County
Emergency Management Director Mary Blakeney says there are areas of localized flooding, including a stretch of A1A in Boca Raton that is impassable.
Eye in the sky: Aftermath of Nicole in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
WPTV's Chopper 5 took aerial footage of the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
Storm surge from Nicole buries Palm Beach Shores walkway
The aftermath of Hurricane Nicole has knocked over a stone bench and completely buried the boardwalk with sand on Singer Island. "I wouldn't want to see even Category 2 if this was a Category 1, you know," said surfer Lisa Murphy. People familiar with the area are reacting to the...
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw talks Tropical Storm Nicole safety
Palm Beach County officials have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas, and barrier islands as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. That order activated Wednesday at 7 a.m. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw explained what people in Zones A and B and barrier islands should be...
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
Port Salerno businesses reopen after weathering Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole was bearing down on Florida on Wednesday night, WPTV showed viewers stunning images of water knocking on the doors of businesses in Martin County. One of the businesses that was affected included the Fish House Art Center and Marina in Port Salerno. Workers at the center were...
Palm Beach County schools to reopen Friday
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — District operated schools in Palm Beach County are set to reopen on Friday, November 11th. Schools have been closed since Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Martin, Indian River, and St. Lucie counties will stay closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans...
Think you survived a Cat 1 hurricane with Nicole? Here's how Palm Beach County got off easy
Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November. But Palm Beach County was mostly spared Nicole's damaging winds and flooding, here's why: ...
Tropical Storm Nicole: What we know now and what to expect with storm in Palm Beach County
Editor's note: We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. The 1 p.m. update on Wednesday, Nov. 9, reports Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Great Abaco Island at 11:55 a.m. with sustained winds of 70 mph. The system is 175 miles east of West Palm Beach and moving west at 12 mph.
Tracking Nicole: Juno Beach braces for impact, mayor addresses concerns
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gray skies cover South Florida as Nicole makes its way to the state. Areas of Palm Beach County are feeling its effects. CBS12 News reporter Mike Magnoli spoke to the Mayor of Juno Beach, DD Halpern as she addresses her concerns of a potential storm surge.
Jensen Beach hit hard by Nicole; docks destroyed and crumbling roads
Hurricane Nicole slammed into Jensen Beach late Wednesday night, leaving residents with power outages, crumbling roads, destroyed docks and an excess of debris. "We live 50 feet from here and didn't even hear it," Pete Abraham said. Abraham was asleep when a cluster of trees fell across Indian River Drive...
Palm Beach, Indian River counties to open shelters ahead of storm
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | WPTV Hurricane Guide. Shelters will open...
Tracking Nicole: Fort Pierce prepares for the storm
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce is currently on a hurricane warning as Nicole prepares to make landfall. CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley is at the Fort Pierce City Marina accessing the conditions as wind speeds pick up. Areas of Fort Pierce could potentially see a 3.5 foot...
Palm Beach County issues evacuations for barrier island, mobile home residents
Palm Beach County officials have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in mobile homes, low-lying areas and barrier islands as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The evacuations are for Zones A and B and will begin...
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
Tracking Nicole: Heavy winds cause power lines to hit home in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A traffic alert has been issued on Georgia Avenue after power lines fell on a home in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said parts of the street were blocked off after windy conditions from Hurricane Nicole brought down power lines onto a house.
Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
Flooding a concern for Martin County mainland areas as Nicole approaches
Officials say major flooding is a concern on the mainland areas near canals, rivers and the intracoastal, especially with Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane. Martin County has announced voluntary evacuations for zones A and B starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The zones include...
Sailboat drifts, slams against seawall as Nicole brings high tides, strong rip currents
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to South Florida we are beginning to see high tides and strong rip currents. On the West Palm Beach Intracoastal Waterway, a sailboat was spotted slamming against the seawall. WPTV spoke to Steven Reiner, a boat captain who...
