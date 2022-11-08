ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Wahine volleyball’s Lang named Big West Setter of the Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West conference leading Rainbow Wahine volleyball team was the recipient of another weekly honor with setter Kate Lang being named the Big West Setter of the Week. The sophomore from Texas had a big weekend at home, notching 66 assists and 17 digs in Hawaii’s...
Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns

Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
Former TV anchor defeats incumbent in state Senate race

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former TV news anchor Brenton Awa pulled off a come-from-behind win in the race for the state Senate seat that represents Kunia, the North Shore and parts of Windward Oahu. The race came down to the last batch of 10,000 ballots for Oahu. Those results were released...
Hawaii reports 1,288 COVID cases, 5 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,288 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 847 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 177 on the Big Island, 61 on Kauai, 130 on Maui, one on Molokai and 72 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 364,122. The state death […]
Sunrise Sports: State Champion Iolani Raiders Join Sunrise

He was an early critic of the Red Hill facility after his granddaughter was exposed to the fuel-tainted water. Now, Bob McDermott (R) wants to be a U.S. Senator. US Sen. Brian Schatz discusses key issues facing Hawaii and the nation. Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |
Six Maui police Sergeants promoted to rank of Lieutenant

The Maui Police Department today announced the promotion of six Sergeants to the rank of Lieutenant. All promotions are scheduled to take effect on Nov. 16, 2022. The promotions include: Nicholas Angell, Kenneth Kihata, Kimberly Masse, Grant Nakamura, Jeremy Pallone-De La Torre, and Michael Vaitu’ulala. Lieutenant Nicholas Angell joined...
Maui man killed in apparent skydiving accident at Hana Airport

HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui man died in an apparent skydiving accident at the Hana Airport on Monday. Emergency crews were called out to the Hana Airport just after 3 p.m., According to the Maui Police Department (MPD). When officers arrived they said they found the victim on the ground suffering from critical injuries.
These Hawaii spots offering freebies for veterans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses across the country are offering free items or nice discounts for veterans, active duty and retired military people. The Veterans Administration distributed a lengthy list of the businesses offering free and discounted items. You can view the entire list by visiting their website. […]
Long lines across Hawaii voting centers could delay results

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voters are still waiting in lines at voter service centers, even though the polls closed at 7 p.m. KHON2 spoke to voters at Honolulu Hale in the afternoon and there were a mix of positive and negative experiences. “I came down here and voted in-person and it felt really great,” said Kailua […]
