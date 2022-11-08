Read full article on original website
Wahine volleyball’s Lang named Big West Setter of the Week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West conference leading Rainbow Wahine volleyball team was the recipient of another weekly honor with setter Kate Lang being named the Big West Setter of the Week. The sophomore from Texas had a big weekend at home, notching 66 assists and 17 digs in Hawaii’s...
Buy local at the Made in Hawaii Festival
It’s time to buy Hawaii for Hawaii. That’s the sentiment behind the 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival. Joining us with more details is Olena Heu, spokesperson for the Made in Hawaii Festival.
Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns
Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
Former TV anchor defeats incumbent in state Senate race
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former TV news anchor Brenton Awa pulled off a come-from-behind win in the race for the state Senate seat that represents Kunia, the North Shore and parts of Windward Oahu. The race came down to the last batch of 10,000 ballots for Oahu. Those results were released...
Hawaii reports 1,288 COVID cases, 5 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,288 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 847 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 177 on the Big Island, 61 on Kauai, 130 on Maui, one on Molokai and 72 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 364,122. The state death […]
Sunrise Sports: State Champion Iolani Raiders Join Sunrise
US Sen. Brian Schatz discusses key issues facing Hawaii and the nation. Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST.
Over 500 items sold during Aloha Stadium online auction
Although the future of Aloha Stadium remains up in the air, we do know that parts of it are scattered around now.
Hawaii Island Is Getting New Federal Funds To Tackle Health Care Shortages. Is It Enough?
Jim Cisler was worried. He had driven his wife, Sharon, to Queens North Hawaii Community Hospital in the evening after a routine medical visit raised concerns about her heart. After fighting traffic to get to the Big Island hospital, he learned his wife had suffered a heart attack and needed a stent inserted.
LIST: Best places to raise a family in Hawaii 2022
Niche came out with a new study on the best places to raise a family in Hawaii based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and more.
Six Maui police Sergeants promoted to rank of Lieutenant
The Maui Police Department today announced the promotion of six Sergeants to the rank of Lieutenant. All promotions are scheduled to take effect on Nov. 16, 2022. The promotions include: Nicholas Angell, Kenneth Kihata, Kimberly Masse, Grant Nakamura, Jeremy Pallone-De La Torre, and Michael Vaitu’ulala. Lieutenant Nicholas Angell joined...
Hawaii governor elect says unity will be key
"Remember there were about 100,000 people that chose a different candidate, which is important to note. I will govern for them just as hard as I govern and support those who did vote for me," Josh Green said.
26 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 6.
Derek Kawakami re-elected on Kauai, Maui getting new mayor
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbents or elect a new mayor.
New state funding will help expand nursing classes, but it’s a fraction of what’s needed
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At a news conference last month, Gov. David Ige released $1.75 million to combat a severe faculty shortage at nursing schools across the state. At that same event, University of Hawaii President David Lassner told reporters, “It’s very substantial. Almost doubling what we can do each year.”
Maui man killed in apparent skydiving accident at Hana Airport
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui man died in an apparent skydiving accident at the Hana Airport on Monday. Emergency crews were called out to the Hana Airport just after 3 p.m., According to the Maui Police Department (MPD). When officers arrived they said they found the victim on the ground suffering from critical injuries.
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 7, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours ago.
These Hawaii spots offering freebies for veterans
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses across the country are offering free items or nice discounts for veterans, active duty and retired military people. The Veterans Administration distributed a lengthy list of the businesses offering free and discounted items. You can view the entire list by visiting their website. […]
Long lines across Hawaii voting centers could delay results
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voters are still waiting in lines at voter service centers, even though the polls closed at 7 p.m. KHON2 spoke to voters at Honolulu Hale in the afternoon and there were a mix of positive and negative experiences. “I came down here and voted in-person and it felt really great,” said Kailua […]
After decisive win in governor’s race, Green pledges to push forward ‘optimistic vision’ for Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Josh Green captured a decisive win Tuesday against Republican James “Duke” Aiona to become Hawaii’s next governor at a time when the state is facing no shortage of challenges, from rising inflation in the nation’s most expensive state to a worsening housing crisis and a lackluster tourism rebound.
‘I just cried holding her’: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
Hawaii Island police shut down road for investigation following 2-car crash. Police have shut down Hina Lani Street for investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
