Beverly Ann Steiniger, 80, Arnold
Beverly Ann Steiniger, 80, of Arnold, formerly of Troy and the St. Louis neighborhood known as The Hill, died Nov. 6, 2022, at Delmar Gardens-Meramec Valley in Fenton. Mrs. Steiniger was born Nov. 20, 1941, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Lena (Novara) and Louis Small. She is...
Richard A. “Rick” McGougan, 71, De Soto
Richard A. “Rick” McGougan, 71, of De Soto died Nov. 5, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in De Soto. Mr. McGougan was a truck driver with the Metropolitan Sewer District. Born March 18, 1951, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Arch and Vera (Vivrett) McGougan.
James Otis Hoff, 72, De Soto
James Otis Hoff, 72, of De Soto died Nov. 8, 2022, at Greenview Regional Hospital. Mr. Hoff was a truck driver. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, deploying four times during his active duty. Born Feb. 19, 1950, he was the son of Marie Hoff and the late James O. Hoff.
Angie J. Reando, 59, De Soto
Angie J. Reando, 59, of De Soto died Nov. 6, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mrs. Reando had retired from the De Soto School District as secretary to the superintendent and was employed as a teacher’s aide at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in De Soto. Born Oct. 26, 1963, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of William James “Bill” (Wanda) Wilson Jr. of Sebring, Fla., and the late Marilyn Sue (McGee) Wilson.
Rita M. Fechner, 64, Belleview
Rita M. Fechner, 64, of Belleview died Oct. 29, 2022, in Belleview. Mrs. Fechner worked in the food and restaurant industry for most of her life. She enjoyed playing golf, swimming, dancing and walking. Born June 9, 1958, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late John “Bud” and Florence M. (Palucci) Dorlac.
David Gene Strubinger, 57, House Springs
David Gene Strubinger, 57, of House Springs died Nov. 6, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Mr. Strubinger was a machinist. Born Feb. 1, 1965, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late David R. and Martha (Sommers) Strubinger. He is survived by his wife of...
Wanda Jean Stilwell, 70, Imperial
Wanda Jean Stilwell, 70, of Imperial died Nov. 5, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Stilwell will be remembered as a gentle soul who was always smiling. She liked playing cards and fishing and enjoyed spending time with her family. Born March 31, 1952, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Thelma and Henry Husky.
Rhonda Faye Roth, 61, Festus
Rhonda Faye Roth, 61, of Festus died Nov. 6, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Roth was a 1979 graduate of Herculaneum High School worked as a pharmacy technician for Prescriptions Plus in Festus, as well as cleaning homes and her church for many years. She was a longtime member and Sunday school teacher at Radiant Life Church in Festus. Born April 3, 1961, in Cabool, she was the daughter of Wilma Marlene (McClellan) of Festus and the late Charles Vines Jr.
Mary N. Covington, 94, High Ridge
Mary N. Covington, 94, of High Ridge died Oct. 30, 2022, in High Ridge. Mrs. Covington was fond of animals and enjoyed gardening and traveling to visit family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Born May 18, 1928, in Rives, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Covedia (Tubbs) Hawks. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jim Ernest Covington.
Calendar of events Nov. 10-17
Medicare information presentation, 2 p.m., Windsor Branch of the Jefferson County Library, 7479 Metropolitan Blvd., Barnhart. Call Dan Bitza, 314-369-3576. Electronics recycling event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crystal City Public Library, 736 Mississippi Ave. Household appliances, computers, hand tools and gardening tools accepted. Fees for computer monitors, TV screens. Sponsors: Library, Capital Gains Recycling. Call 937-7166.
Festus woman brings Lebanese heritage to World Food Championship
Local chef Aubrey Creed, 21, of Festus is competing this week with some of the world’s top culinary artists at the World Food Championships underway in Dallas, after having won a golden ticket to the event at the WFC Show Me Series held in September in St. Louis. “I...
Bonne Terre man injured in five-vehicle accident in Festus
A Bonne Terre man was injured Sunday, Nov. 6, in a five-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Hwy. A in Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:30 a.m., four drivers started to brake due to traffic congestion on the interstate – Jason W. Meyer, 39, of Centralia, Ill., in a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder; Michael M. Berkley, 41, of Alton, Ill., in a 2013 Ram 1500; Nicholas W. King, 39, of Festus in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado; and Savannah L. Hasemeier, 18, of Bonne Terre in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee. Another northbound vehicle, a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Michael T. Smith, 52, of De Soto, struck the rear of the Cherokee, which then struck the rear of the Silverado, and then the Silverado struck the rear of the Ram, and the Ram struck the rear of the Pathfinder. After those collisions, the Cherokee continued forward and struck the rear of the Ram, the report said.
At least one horse dies in Fenton-area barn fire
At least one horse died after a fire destroyed a barn this morning, Nov. 10, in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton, Saline Valley Fire Protection District Chief Bob Dunn said. Saline Valley Fire was called at 12:52 a.m. about a fire at Sugar Creek Stables, 310 Fielder Lane. Firefighters...
Fire causes extensive damage at old Festus Flea Market site
Fire damaged buildings at the old Festus Flea Market, 3209 Hwy. 67, near Victoria on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, the Hematite Fire Protection District reported. The district received a call on the fire about 2:20 p.m., said Hematite Fire Lt. Jacob Cortez. “It’s a vacant commercial structure, with interconnected buildings,”...
Hillsboro woman hurt in crash near Ware
A Hillsboro woman was injured Sunday morning, Nov. 6, in a one-car accident on Hwy. Y west of Russell Road just southeast of Ware, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:50 a.m., Linda K. Davis, 69, was driving east in a 2012 Ford Fusion when she traveled off the south side of the road, striking a tree, the report said.
Fenton motorcyclist seriously hurt in motorcycle crash
A Fenton man was seriously injured Monday morning, Nov. 7, in a motorcycle crash on New Sugar Creek Road at Ashwood Drive in the Murphy area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:04 a.m., Melik K. Benton, 30, of Florissant was backing up a 2004 Freightliner Cascadia on northbound...
Athlete of the Week (Nov. 8, 2022) -- Josh Allison, Hillsboro cross country
A senior, Allison won the Class 4 state cross country championship Nov. 4, clocking 15.38.9 for five kilometers (3.1 miles) at Gans Creek in Columbia to help the Hawks capture their first team title in school history in any sport. Allison finished sixth and eighth at state in his previous two appearances. His twin brother, Jonah, finished third Friday in 15:50.4.
Pacific man dies in crash in St. Louis County
David Coco, 72, of Pacific died following a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive in Lemay, St. Louis County Police reported. At about 12:25 p.m., Coco was a passenger in a Ford F-250 that a man was driving south on Telegraph...
Deadline looming for recipe contest
There’s only a day or so left to submit your favorite holiday-season recipes for the annual Leader Holiday Recipe Contest and a chance to win up to $300. The contest is open to home cooks of any age from Jefferson County and Eureka. Recipes will be accepted in five categories: appetizer, soup, salad, side dish and dessert. Readers are welcome to submit a recipe in any or all the categories, up to a maximum of five entries per reader.
Council mows down plan for lawn care business
It doesn’t look like a Fenton-area couple’s plans to move their lawn care business will take root. Terry and Kelly Obermiller asked the county to rezone half of a 10-acre lot near Diehl and Old Sugar Creek roads in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton from residential to planned commercial development. They planned to move their Genuine Lawn Care business from 38 E. Lakewood, also in the Fenton area.
