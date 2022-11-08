Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus checks are coming your way
woman counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does some more cash for your wallet sound right now? The great news is that many Maine residents will be getting money if you meet the requirements that are set by the state.
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?
We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Find Out: 5...
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
Which States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks?
If you reside in one of 18 states, you could be receiving a nice stimulus check, although the money might be dubbed something else. Forbes put together a list of all the states offering stimulus checks and explained why residents are eligible. So keep reading to see if you should be checking your mailbox any time soon.
Forever Chemicals Found in Deer Are Causing A ‘Do Not Eat’ Order in Maine
When I used to be in the restaurant business, I remember when all the hub-bub started about the amount of Mercury in fish coming out of Maine's waters. I remember there were all these recommendations about what you should eat, and how much. Pregnant women in particular were advised to leave Maine's ground fish out of their diet.
Over A Century Ago Newspapers Reported Sightings of Specter Moose in Maine
A giant specter moose? Believe it or not, it was a tale that struck fear into the grizzliest of woodsmen in Maine. How about a moose ghost story? It's definitely a strange tail from the Maine woods, but at the time there were many reports of a huge all-white moose. Their accounts of the beast were reported in newspapers around the state and the New York Times. Maine's specter moose would appear in newspaper headlines 1901, 1917 and 1932.
New “Stimulus” Check 2022: Massachusetts Tax Refund Money is Being Sent Now
Massachusetts will return nearly $3 billion to eligible taxpayers beginning in November—500,000 tax refunds will be sent the first week.
travelawaits.com
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
WMTW
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Maine?
No winners on Saturday's Powerball a take-home Monday would mean a record high jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.9 billion — the largest in Powerball history. The cash option is staggering $929.1 million. The drawing is scheduled for Saturday at 11 p.m. There are two options when you...
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0