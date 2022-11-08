ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Voters approve Measure H to allow child care services at city facilities

San Diego will be allowed to lease out its parks and recreation centers for child care services, thanks to a ballot measure overwhelmingly backed by voters. Measure H, which was approved on Tuesday's ballot, will address a dearth of child care facilities in the city, according to supporters, who said the measure will amend the city charter to expand what properties can allow child care services.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diegans approve Measure H

More than 60% of San Diego voters said yes to Measure H. The approval allows the city to open parks and rec facilities to childcare businesses. Plus, the San Diego City Council is considering new regulations to protect renters. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says part of what motivates him to help others is his own experience with eviction. Later, some takeaways from the the midterm election. And, California voters’ approval of Proposition 28 guarantees as much as $1billion from the state budget every school year for arts education without raising taxes. Later, Mexican artist Hugo Crosthwaite is being honored this weekend in Washington DC. His portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Thursday. And finally, the Coronado Island Film Festival kicked off its 7th year Wednesday with “Empire of Light” at the Village Theater. Film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

With votes still out, here’s how San Diego Unified races, bond measure are shaping up

Two union-backed candidates for the San Diego Unified school board are leading their races, but their opponents aren’t throwing in the towel just yet. Shana Hazan, an organizational consultant and former teacher, and Cody Petterson, an environmental aide to a county supervisor, are currently leading Godwin Higa, a longtime San Diego educator, and Becca Williams, a Texas charter school founder, respectively.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego appears poised to elect city government of all Democrats

San Diego voters appeared ready to elect a city government made entirely of Democrats, after the one endorsed Republican on the city ballot came out of Tuesday's election with disappointing results. Republicans saw their best shot of taking back a seat on the city council in District 2, where incumbent...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Cool autumn storm brings showers to San Diego area

A chilly autumn storm brought widespread rainfall and a chance of light, short-lived mountain snow to the San Diego area Tuesday. After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Critical need for foster volunteers at San Diego Humane Society

The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) said it has a critical space shortage in its shelters. It's asking the community to open up their homes and become foster volunteers. “We have so many animals across our campuses. We have more than 1,500 animals in our care. We have more than 600 available for adoption and we are just out of space,” said Nina Thompson, SDHS' director of public relations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Deceased candidate leading in race for Chula Vista city attorney

Early election returns show deceased candidate Simon Silva leading in the race for Chula Vista city attorney. Silva, who was the top candidate in the primary, died unexpectedly of cancer in September. The early returns show Silva leading with 52% of the vote to Smith's 48%. If Silva ends up...
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

Voters poised to pass Measure A, the cannabis business tax

Measure A, the cannabis business tax, appeared to pass Wednesday morning. As of 9 a.m., 57.4% of voters voted to approve the measure. In June, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance to tax cannabis businesses, subject to voter approval. The actions placed Measure A on the November ballot.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Key races still up for grabs in 2022 midterm election

Voting may be over, but a number of key races across the country have yet to be decided. In California’s 49th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin had 51% of the vote as of Wednesday morning to opponent Republican Brian Maryott’s 49%. Then, undersheriff Kelly Martinez currently holds a 14-point lead over former city prosecutor John Hemmerling in the race to become San Diego’s next sheriff. Next, in the majority Democrat city of Chula Vista mayor's race, Republican John McCann has a 10-point lead over Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar. Then, a closer look at where California’s propositions stand the day after the election. And, a roundup of the races and measures in the city of San Diego. Finally, a closer look at the passage of Prop 1 and what it means for abortion rights in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

John McCann leading in race for Chula Vista mayor

Early election results show John McCann leading Ammar Campa-Najjar in the race for Chula Vista Mayor with 54% of the vote. If the results hold up, McCann, a Republican, will be Chula Vista’s first new mayor in eight years. Term limits prevent current Mayor Mary Casillas Salas from running for reelection.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

What to expect when election results start coming in

What is the best indicator when all votes have been counted?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Why don't I see 'precincts reporting' in any results?. San Diego County’s Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes said, “Under the Voters Choice...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego weekend arts events: Marisol Rendón, ballet, veteran art and more

Bread & Salt's main gallery is opening a solo exhibition of new works by artist Marisol Rendón. Rendón has many talents and a big range — some highlight works span from the giant, interactive play installation, "Wobbleland" at the New Children's Museum to a hyperrealistic, large-scale, charcoal rendering of a chair cushion at Cannon Gallery's "Four Visions: A Celebration of the Year of the Woman" exhibition in early 2021. Rendón and her spouse Ingram Ober were also part of Park Social, the site-specific sculptural interventions peppered along Otay Valley Regional Park's trail system.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Local college students looking to impact midterms

Turnout for midterms is often low. For the 2022 general election, San Diego County Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes said she expects a turnout of 50% to 60%. Historically, young people have had the lowest turnout rate of any other voting age group in the nation. But UC San Diego Director of Student Governments Alfredo Barcenas said that seems to be changing among college students.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

National City voter honors her father with first-ever vote

A cold and rainy day could not keep Patricia Gonzalez away from her local vote center in National City on Tuesday. "It’s the first time I voted, and I feel really proud to have participated," Gonzalez said in Spanish. She said she became a citizen after living in the U.S. for 20 years.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
KPBS

SDSU: The First 125 Years

Premieres Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App. For one hundred and twenty five years, San Diego State University has been at the heart of the community. It has provided education for generations of San Diegans and it continues to develop and grow alongside San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy