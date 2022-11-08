Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPBS
Voters approve Measure H to allow child care services at city facilities
San Diego will be allowed to lease out its parks and recreation centers for child care services, thanks to a ballot measure overwhelmingly backed by voters. Measure H, which was approved on Tuesday's ballot, will address a dearth of child care facilities in the city, according to supporters, who said the measure will amend the city charter to expand what properties can allow child care services.
KPBS
San Diegans approve Measure H
More than 60% of San Diego voters said yes to Measure H. The approval allows the city to open parks and rec facilities to childcare businesses. Plus, the San Diego City Council is considering new regulations to protect renters. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says part of what motivates him to help others is his own experience with eviction. Later, some takeaways from the the midterm election. And, California voters’ approval of Proposition 28 guarantees as much as $1billion from the state budget every school year for arts education without raising taxes. Later, Mexican artist Hugo Crosthwaite is being honored this weekend in Washington DC. His portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Thursday. And finally, the Coronado Island Film Festival kicked off its 7th year Wednesday with “Empire of Light” at the Village Theater. Film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.
KPBS
Heavy rain, Tijuana River flow cause shoreline closure from border to Coronado
The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued a beach closure Wednesday for the Imperial Beach, Silver Strand and Coronado shorelines as a result of heavy rains Tuesday. The water contact closure previously in place for the Tijuana Slough shoreline was extended north, as the Tijuana River...
KPBS
San Diego will likely see rent hikes in next two years, USC study finds
Renting an apartment in San Diego County will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Thursday predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years. San Diego is projected to have a rent increase of $250 by October 2024, outpacing Los Angeles and Orange counties, which...
KPBS
With votes still out, here’s how San Diego Unified races, bond measure are shaping up
Two union-backed candidates for the San Diego Unified school board are leading their races, but their opponents aren’t throwing in the towel just yet. Shana Hazan, an organizational consultant and former teacher, and Cody Petterson, an environmental aide to a county supervisor, are currently leading Godwin Higa, a longtime San Diego educator, and Becca Williams, a Texas charter school founder, respectively.
KPBS
San Diego appears poised to elect city government of all Democrats
San Diego voters appeared ready to elect a city government made entirely of Democrats, after the one endorsed Republican on the city ballot came out of Tuesday's election with disappointing results. Republicans saw their best shot of taking back a seat on the city council in District 2, where incumbent...
KPBS
Cool autumn storm brings showers to San Diego area
A chilly autumn storm brought widespread rainfall and a chance of light, short-lived mountain snow to the San Diego area Tuesday. After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
KPBS
In San Diego's diverse neighborhoods, poll workers don’t always speak voters' languages
Despite blustery skies, poll workers at the Colina Del Sol Recreation Center greeted voters and passersby Tuesday morning with a warm smile and gesture toward the entrance of the vote center. The vote center is nestled in one of San Diego County’s most diverse neighborhoods, according to data from the...
KPBS
Incumbents look to retain San Diego City Council seats; Lee leads in District 6 race
Three incumbent San Diego City Council members appeared heading for reelection today, while Kent Lee pulled ahead of fellow Democrat Tommy Hough for the open seat in the District 6 race. District 2. District 2 incumbent Jennifer Campbell, a retired physician, is leading against Linda Lukacs, a dentist, educator and...
KPBS
Critical need for foster volunteers at San Diego Humane Society
The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) said it has a critical space shortage in its shelters. It's asking the community to open up their homes and become foster volunteers. “We have so many animals across our campuses. We have more than 1,500 animals in our care. We have more than 600 available for adoption and we are just out of space,” said Nina Thompson, SDHS' director of public relations.
KPBS
Deceased candidate leading in race for Chula Vista city attorney
Early election returns show deceased candidate Simon Silva leading in the race for Chula Vista city attorney. Silva, who was the top candidate in the primary, died unexpectedly of cancer in September. The early returns show Silva leading with 52% of the vote to Smith's 48%. If Silva ends up...
KPBS
Voters poised to pass Measure A, the cannabis business tax
Measure A, the cannabis business tax, appeared to pass Wednesday morning. As of 9 a.m., 57.4% of voters voted to approve the measure. In June, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance to tax cannabis businesses, subject to voter approval. The actions placed Measure A on the November ballot.
KPBS
Key races still up for grabs in 2022 midterm election
Voting may be over, but a number of key races across the country have yet to be decided. In California’s 49th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin had 51% of the vote as of Wednesday morning to opponent Republican Brian Maryott’s 49%. Then, undersheriff Kelly Martinez currently holds a 14-point lead over former city prosecutor John Hemmerling in the race to become San Diego’s next sheriff. Next, in the majority Democrat city of Chula Vista mayor's race, Republican John McCann has a 10-point lead over Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar. Then, a closer look at where California’s propositions stand the day after the election. And, a roundup of the races and measures in the city of San Diego. Finally, a closer look at the passage of Prop 1 and what it means for abortion rights in California.
KPBS
John McCann leading in race for Chula Vista mayor
Early election results show John McCann leading Ammar Campa-Najjar in the race for Chula Vista Mayor with 54% of the vote. If the results hold up, McCann, a Republican, will be Chula Vista’s first new mayor in eight years. Term limits prevent current Mayor Mary Casillas Salas from running for reelection.
KPBS
What to expect when election results start coming in
What is the best indicator when all votes have been counted?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Why don't I see 'precincts reporting' in any results?. San Diego County’s Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes said, “Under the Voters Choice...
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: Marisol Rendón, ballet, veteran art and more
Bread & Salt's main gallery is opening a solo exhibition of new works by artist Marisol Rendón. Rendón has many talents and a big range — some highlight works span from the giant, interactive play installation, "Wobbleland" at the New Children's Museum to a hyperrealistic, large-scale, charcoal rendering of a chair cushion at Cannon Gallery's "Four Visions: A Celebration of the Year of the Woman" exhibition in early 2021. Rendón and her spouse Ingram Ober were also part of Park Social, the site-specific sculptural interventions peppered along Otay Valley Regional Park's trail system.
KPBS
Local college students looking to impact midterms
Turnout for midterms is often low. For the 2022 general election, San Diego County Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes said she expects a turnout of 50% to 60%. Historically, young people have had the lowest turnout rate of any other voting age group in the nation. But UC San Diego Director of Student Governments Alfredo Barcenas said that seems to be changing among college students.
KPBS
National City voter honors her father with first-ever vote
A cold and rainy day could not keep Patricia Gonzalez away from her local vote center in National City on Tuesday. "It’s the first time I voted, and I feel really proud to have participated," Gonzalez said in Spanish. She said she became a citizen after living in the U.S. for 20 years.
KPBS
SDSU: The First 125 Years
Premieres Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App. For one hundred and twenty five years, San Diego State University has been at the heart of the community. It has provided education for generations of San Diegans and it continues to develop and grow alongside San Diego County.
Comments / 0