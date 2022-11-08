ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

FOX 28 Spokane

Black bear wandering the Northwood neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is warning residents of a black bear roaming the Northwood neighborhood. The bear has been in the area for a week but has not caused any trouble. WDFW is setting up a second trap today. If the trap doesn’t work, they will bring in bear dogs tomorrow, Nov. 11.
SPOKANE, WA
wa.gov

WSP Press Release – Update # 14 on August 3 Officer Involved Shooting in Spokane

Spokane, WA – This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team on August 4, 2022. This SIIR team is comprised of local agencies including the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol is the lead agency on this investigation.
SPOKANE, WA
yaktrinews.com

Grant County: Head-on crash with commercial truck kills driver, 33

QUINCY, Wash. — Grant County authorities rushed to the scene of a head-on collision between a commercial truck and an SUV on Wednesday night, where a 33-year-old Spokane man was pronounced dead. According to a social media alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, ambulences, medics, firefighters and deputies...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Cold case arrest made after 40 years

An arrest has been made in a 40-year old cold case murder investigation. The suspect was arrested in California and is expected to be extradited to Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing 87-year-old man located

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KIVI-TV

Kootenai County sees holdup in unofficial election results

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The unofficial results from all Idaho counties, except one, have been submitted. Kootenai County election officials say there is a delay in the full unofficial results. So far, 98.6% of the unofficial results from the county are posted and ready to view, but according to...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Early November snowpack the most since 1997

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

John Nowels elected Spokane County sheriff, besting underdog Wade Nelson

SPOKANE, Wash. - Undersheriff John Nowels was elected Spokane County sheriff over Wade Nelson on Tuesday. Nowels will replace outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, who announced he would not run for re-election in February. Knezovich had held the position since 2006. He endorsed Undersheriff Nowels. During his campaign, Nelson said he...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Two suspects arrested after body was found near Peaceful Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) have arrested two suspects for the body that was found in Peaceful Valley last month. 26-year-old John Birgen and 27-year-old Randy Slone have been arrested for first degree murder and first degree kidnapping. A third suspect is still being searched for.
SPOKANE, WA

