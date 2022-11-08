Read full article on original website
State bringing in dogs, another trap to catch bear in Spokane County neighborhood
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is setting up another trap and bringing in dogs to try to trap a bear that's been spotted in the Northwood neighborhood near Spokane Valley.
FOX 28 Spokane
Black bear wandering the Northwood neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is warning residents of a black bear roaming the Northwood neighborhood. The bear has been in the area for a week but has not caused any trouble. WDFW is setting up a second trap today. If the trap doesn’t work, they will bring in bear dogs tomorrow, Nov. 11.
wa.gov
WSP Press Release – Update # 14 on August 3 Officer Involved Shooting in Spokane
Spokane, WA – This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team on August 4, 2022. This SIIR team is comprised of local agencies including the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol is the lead agency on this investigation.
yaktrinews.com
Grant County: Head-on crash with commercial truck kills driver, 33
QUINCY, Wash. — Grant County authorities rushed to the scene of a head-on collision between a commercial truck and an SUV on Wednesday night, where a 33-year-old Spokane man was pronounced dead. According to a social media alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, ambulences, medics, firefighters and deputies...
KHQ Right Now
The Post Falls Police Department asking for help locating a missing person
POST FALLS, Idaho. - The post falls Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person. Jared Dale Abbott was last seen on Oct. 24 wearing a dark colored windbreaker jacket, jeans and work boots. He is 5'9" and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Jared...
KHQ Right Now
Police searching for possible kidnapper in Coeur d'Alene
Coeur d'Alene police are searching for information on a case where a man attempted to kidnap a group of kids. According to police the man asked three kids if they wanted candy and gestured to his back seat.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley man wanted for fraud investigation
Spokane Valley Police Detectives are hoping you can help them identify this man wanted for a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call crime check at 509-456-2233.
KHQ Right Now
Cold case arrest made after 40 years
An arrest has been made in a 40-year old cold case murder investigation. The suspect was arrested in California and is expected to be extradited to Spokane.
Suspect connected by DNA to Spokane cold case murder from 1982 was named in investigation 40 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash - 40 years after a Spokane man was found murdered in his home, Spokane Police have linked DNA to a suspect now living in Los Angeles. Court documents show the suspect's name came up in the initial investigation.
Tri-City Herald
Wife found man dead in their home 40 years ago, WA cops say. An arrest was just made
A man was found dead in his Washington home in 1982, police said. But no arrests were made until 40 years later. Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was arrested on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles and faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Archie Rutherford, the Spokane Police Department said.
Missing 87-year-old man located
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane County Commissioners authorize $500,000 shelter expansion for Camp Hope residents
The Spokane County Board of Commissioners have approved $500,000 to expand the Trent Resource and Assistance Center to house residents of Camp Hope, the homeless community next to Interstate 90 in Spokane's East Central neighborhood. They said the state's efforts to address the camp, gradually shrinking its footprint, has harmed...
Coeur d’Alene Police: Man tried to entice children into car with candy
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police are looking for a man they say used candy to try and entice children into his car. Three children told police the man was sitting in a parked SUV near Mill Ave and College Way when he asked them if they wanted candy. One of the kids said he gestured to the back seat...
KIVI-TV
Kootenai County sees holdup in unofficial election results
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The unofficial results from all Idaho counties, except one, have been submitted. Kootenai County election officials say there is a delay in the full unofficial results. So far, 98.6% of the unofficial results from the county are posted and ready to view, but according to...
KXLY
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred on eastbound I-90 near Highway 2 is now clear. Traffic is now flowing normally again in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
School bus crash cleared from Pines at Indiana
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash that involved a school bus is now clear from Pines Road at Indiana Avenue. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KHQ Right Now
John Nowels elected Spokane County sheriff, besting underdog Wade Nelson
SPOKANE, Wash. - Undersheriff John Nowels was elected Spokane County sheriff over Wade Nelson on Tuesday. Nowels will replace outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, who announced he would not run for re-election in February. Knezovich had held the position since 2006. He endorsed Undersheriff Nowels. During his campaign, Nelson said he...
FOX 28 Spokane
Two suspects arrested after body was found near Peaceful Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) have arrested two suspects for the body that was found in Peaceful Valley last month. 26-year-old John Birgen and 27-year-old Randy Slone have been arrested for first degree murder and first degree kidnapping. A third suspect is still being searched for.
