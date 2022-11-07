Read full article on original website
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harlingen (Harlingen, TX)
According to Harlingen Assistant Fire Chief Ruben Balboa, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Harlingen on Monday. The crash happened on Expressway 77/83 near eastbound Exit 173 at Stuart Place Road at night.
Flames engulf car after accident in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-vehicle accident in Harlingen left one car “fully engulfed” Monday night, authorities said. The accident happened on Expressway 77/83 near eastbound Exit 173 at Stuart Place Road in Harlingen. Two people at the scene did not sustain any injuries. One person is being checked by medical officials on the scene, […]
Driver pulls out machete after road rage incident in Brownsville, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after threatening a man and a woman with a machete, police said. Mark Anthony Vasquez, 20, was taken into custody Nov. 8 at the 6700 block of Pino Azul on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Brownsville police. A woman driving a […]
KRGV
Chase starting in Kenedy County ends in Harlingen, driver facing multiple charges
A driver is facing multiple charges after being accused of leading authorities on a cross-county chase that ended in Harlingen. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety says a trooper spotted a black Ford F-150 truck allegedly stolen out of the Houston area and attempted to pull over the driver in Kenedy County.
IDEA student arrested after making threats to students and staff, authorities say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A student at an IDEA school in Edinburg was taken into custody after allegations of making verbal threats to staff and classmates on Friday. A 16-year-old student at IDEA Toros Prep Academy made comments threatening to cause bodily injury to the staff and students attending the school, according to a news […]
First responders conduct disaster drill at McAllen airport
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen International Airport performed a disaster drill simulation exercise Tuesday morning to be prepared in the event of an actual aviation disaster. The exercise was issued to make sure responsible parties could promptly respond to their duties, facilitate a response and short-term recovery to achieve long-term success, a release from […]
Harlingen, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Harlingen, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Edinburg, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Edinburg, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KRGV
Police: Man arrested, four neighbors hospitalized after dispute over palm leaves
A man is in custody and four of his neighbors were hospitalized after police say he opened fire after a dispute over palm leaves, according to the McAllen Police Department. The incident happened Monday night on the 4700 block of Jasmine Avenue. Police say the reporting party called stating that...
Four shot as neighbors’ fight over palm fronds escalates in McAllen, PD says
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating exactly how an alleged fight that started over lawn work escalated into gunfire that injured four people Monday. Initially, palm fronds fanned the flames of anger among neighbors at the 4700 block of Jasmine Avenue on Monday evening, police indicated in a detailed account of the conflict. […]
Brownsville resident paid for construction work that man never started, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a report of theft after a resident paid for construction work nearly a year ago. Rafael Dimas Gonzalez is wanted for the offense of theft, in connection to a Nov. 10, 2021, incident in which “Gonzalez was hired to do construction […]
San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
La Joya bus driver dies after experiencing medical emergency with students on board
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school bus driver with La Joya Independent School District was pronounced dead after experiencing a medical emergency while dropping off students. At 4:45 p.m., a school bus driver was dropping students off to their homes when the driver experienced a medical emergency and crashed into a fence near a […]
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 announces toy drive
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 will hold its annual toy drive that begins on Nov. 8. According to Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal collection of new unwrapped toys will be accepted through Dec. 15. All toys collected will be distributed to children throughout Precinct 3. “Our second annual Christmas Toy Drive allows us […]
Alamo Jr. High student arrested for making terroristic threat
MIDLAND, Texas — An MISD student is facing charges after the district says they made a terroristic threat against another student Monday. According to a press release from the district, an Alamo Junior High student allegedly threatened to get a firearm from their home and shoot a student they had an altercation with.
megadoctornews.com
Hidalgo County Emergency Operations Drops To Level 3
EDINBURG – As the number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths continue to fall, Hidalgo County officials have decided to decrease its emergency operational status to a Level 3, down from a Level 2, the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department announced Friday. A Level 3 status indicates...
riograndeguardian.com
Rivera provides update on City of Elsa’s Pacific Trails project
ELSA, Texas – Daniel Rivera, the executive director of Elsa Economic Development Corporation, has given an update on his city’s eagerly-anticipated Pacific Trails park project. Approximately 28 acres of land is being utilized for the park, which will include a hike and bike trail to connect the community.
Police seek help finding McAllen man wanted for assault
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for assault. Mario Molina, 47, has a warrant for his arrest for the offense of assault, a class “A” misdemeanor, police said Monday. The man is described by police as a 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 175 […]
police1.com
High school science teacher swaps the classroom for Texas SWAT team
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Victoria Watson taught high school science for 10 years before she decided she wanted to make a career change, and her career change has led her to become a member of an "elite team." Watson is the first-ever female member of the Brownsville Police Department's SWAT...
KRGV
Several Valley school districts closed due to Election Day
Students in several school districts in the Rio Grande Valley were given a free day Tuesday due to their campuses being used as an Election Day polling location. Districts such as the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the Mercedes Independent School District made the decision to close on Election Day at the start of the school year.
