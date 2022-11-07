ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Flames engulf car after accident in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-vehicle accident in Harlingen left one car “fully engulfed” Monday night, authorities said. The accident happened on Expressway 77/83 near eastbound Exit 173 at Stuart Place Road in Harlingen. Two people at the scene did not sustain any injuries. One person is being checked by medical officials on the scene, […]
First responders conduct disaster drill at McAllen airport

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen International Airport performed a disaster drill simulation exercise Tuesday morning to be prepared in the event of an actual aviation disaster. The exercise was issued to make sure responsible parties could promptly respond to their duties, facilitate a response and short-term recovery to achieve long-term success, a release from […]
High School Football PRO

Harlingen, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Harlingen, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The McAllen High School football team will have a game with Harlingen South High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
High School Football PRO

Edinburg, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Edinburg, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Weslaco High School football team will have a game with Edinburg High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 announces toy drive

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 will hold its annual toy drive that begins on Nov. 8. According to Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal collection of new unwrapped toys will be accepted through Dec. 15. All toys collected will be distributed to children throughout Precinct 3.   “Our second annual Christmas Toy Drive allows us […]
Alamo Jr. High student arrested for making terroristic threat

MIDLAND, Texas — An MISD student is facing charges after the district says they made a terroristic threat against another student Monday. According to a press release from the district, an Alamo Junior High student allegedly threatened to get a firearm from their home and shoot a student they had an altercation with.
Hidalgo County Emergency Operations Drops To Level 3

EDINBURG – As the number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths continue to fall, Hidalgo County officials have decided to decrease its emergency operational status to a Level 3, down from a Level 2, the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department announced Friday. A Level 3 status indicates...
Rivera provides update on City of Elsa’s Pacific Trails project

ELSA, Texas – Daniel Rivera, the executive director of Elsa Economic Development Corporation, has given an update on his city’s eagerly-anticipated Pacific Trails park project. Approximately 28 acres of land is being utilized for the park, which will include a hike and bike trail to connect the community.
Police seek help finding McAllen man wanted for assault

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for assault. Mario Molina, 47, has a warrant for his arrest for the offense of assault, a class “A” misdemeanor, police said Monday. The man is described by police as a 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 175 […]
Several Valley school districts closed due to Election Day

Students in several school districts in the Rio Grande Valley were given a free day Tuesday due to their campuses being used as an Election Day polling location. Districts such as the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the Mercedes Independent School District made the decision to close on Election Day at the start of the school year.
