ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Officials: Connecticut downgrades state drought level, but Norwalk not out of the woods yet

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hc4jV_0j2Kvvod00

The Connecticut Water Planning Council moved to downgrade the level of drought in the state from two to one, but officials say some areas could still use some more rain.

This comes after parts of the state reached a stage three drought earlier this summer.

The state’s Interagency Drought Workgroup voted for the downgrade at the monthly meeting on Monday, but they say some areas are not out of the woods yet.

“We're not going away, we constantly meet, we constantly track, we're constantly mindful, we're still asking for water conservation,” says Lori Mathieu, of the Workgroup.

Officials say 18 of the state's 34 reservoir systems are still under 90% capacity, including some in the Norwalk area.

The Milne Reservoir supplies Norwalk's First Taxing District. A lot of exposed dirt can still be seen as officials say the reservoir sits at just 56% of normal levels.

"Sometimes when we've had rain, it hasn't been adequate enough to restock the reservoirs, and other times it sort of circled around Norwalk, we didn't get the rain that maybe some other communities did,” says Mayor Harry Rilling.

The mayor declared a water emergency in Norwalk one month ago. He says residents are still being asked to conserve.

"Use a car wash that uses recycled water. Don't power wash surfaces, your driveway, sidewalks," he says.

State and local officials hope an especially wet winter will help replenish reservoirs, starting with Tropical Storm Nicole potentially headed toward Connecticut this weekend.

"We don't want a direct hit obviously, but we certainly would appreciate some of the remnants. The more rain we get over the next couple of weeks, the better off we'll be,” Rilling says.

The Interagency Drought Workgroup is made up of representatives from the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and other state agencies. They will meet again Dec. 8.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
MILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull calls on residents to help prep for Hurricane Nicole remnants Friday

TRUMBULL — The town has asked residents to help prepare for the arrival of what remains of Hurricane Nicole when it reaches Connecticut on Friday. “Working together, we can better prepare for the storm's impacts,” officials said in a statement Wednesday. Connecticut and surrounding states are expected to...
TRUMBULL, CT
i95 ROCK

Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?

The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

New exit numbers planned for Route 8 from Bridgeport to the Valley

SHELTON — Sign replacement and exit renumbering on Route 8 will begin Nov. 22, according to the state Department of Transportation. The existing highway signs have exceeded their useful service life, according to a DOT statement. “The existing signs have less than adequate retro reflectivity, are in poor condition,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Travel impacts increase as Tropical Storm Nicole moves up east coast

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning along the Florida coast. Heavy rain, strong winds, and large waves were expected for millions of people on the east coast over coming days. Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Slifer shared an update on the storm:. Although the...
FLORIDA STATE
i95 ROCK

Knock Knock, Who’s There? No One: An Entire Abandoned Connecticut Neighborhood

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. We found a YouTube video of a guy who discovered an entire neighborhood abandoned somewhere in Connecticut. He doesn't reveal where this place is and I don't blame him, because for one thing he is trespassing, and for another, no one wants anyone to get hurt, plus he had the exclusive. Our hero is YouTuber, Imaginary Friends Adventure Club and he found a pretty interesting, and somewhat creepy abandoned neighborhood.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management

Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Remnants of Nicole May Impact Connecticut Later This Week

This year's hurricane season continues with Nicole making its way toward Florida. Later this week, we'll have to watch the remnants here in southern New England. Friday and Saturday's rain chances will be due to what's leftover of now Tropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds and rain are expected here in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

40+ Places For Great Holiday Pies in Connecticut (2022 Edition)

It might be hard to believe with such an unseasonably warm start to November, but Thanksgiving is right around the corner! And that can only mean one thing: it’s pie time. Once again this year, there are dozens of restaurants, markets, farms, and other businesses across the state offering a variety of pies to preorder and have ready to add to your holiday table. Whether you are keeping things simple with a traditional pumpkin or apple pie to compliment your turkey dinner, or you want to mix things up with unique flavors and ingredients, there are desserts on this list for just about every palate. Happy Thanksgiving!
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: There’s A New Chief In Town

#Bridgeport CT– After a long involved process, the mayor chose Captain Roderick Porter as the new chief of the Bridgeport Police Department. Porter said he plans of engaging the community and giving them the police services they deserve. The appointment is for five years. DoingItLocal is run by Steve...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

News 12

119K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy