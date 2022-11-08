Read full article on original website
Warnock kicks off Georgia Senate runoff with broadsides against Walker, alleging 'disturbing history'
Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock started his Georgia Senate runoff bid by criticizing the "competence" and "character" of his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker.
Georgia middle school student charged for bomb threat at preschool, police say
Georgia police have arrested a 13-year-old student accused of calling in a bomb threat to a local preschool. He was charged with terroristic threats.
Kaylee Jones, who vanished nearly 5 months ago in Georgia, is found safe
Kaylee Jones, a 17-year-old teenager from Carrollton, Georgia, has been found safe by law enforcement after disappearing nearly five months ago, police say.
Georgia man arrested for allegedly stealing $50K from elderly woman, possession of guns and marijuana
Georgia police arrested 28-year-old Dillion Ross Stowers in connection to theft of over $50,000 from an 82-year-old woman.
Falcons lineman flies back to Atlanta for child's birth, returns for kickoff
Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews was expecting his son to be born on Sunday, but his wife went into labor prior to the team's game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.
Panthers get revenge on Falcons as D'Onta Foreman rushes Carolina to victory
The Carolina Panthers got their revenge on the Atlanta Falcons after their heartbreaking loss from two weeks ago, defeating their division rival at home, 25-15, on Thursday night.
