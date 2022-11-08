Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
KFDM-TV
Crime Stoppers once again reaching out for help in finding murder suspect
BEAUMONT — Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas is once again reaching out to catch a murder suspect. Beaumont Police tell KFDM/Fox 4 they're looking for Carron Dickenson, Jr., 29. Police have warrants for his arrest on charges of murder and aggravated robbery. Investigators say he took part in a...
KFDM-TV
Teen begins 30 year sentence for murdering a man on a west Beaumont street
BEAUMONT — A teenager is beginning a 30 year sentence for shooting and killing a man in 2019 on a street in west Beaumont. Bryce Bell pleaded guilty in July to the murder of Anthony Wilson. Judge John Stevens sentenced the 18-year-old Wednesday afternoon. Bell was only 15 at...
KFDM-TV
Man accused of leaving the scene after running over motorcyclist who was on the ground
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a driver on a charge of accident involving injury or death. Max Linthicum, 67, is accused of leaving the scene of an accident September 4 after striking a motorcyclist who was already on the ground after losing control at Gulfway and Highway 73.
KFDM-TV
Two men indicted following store robbery in which gunman fired shot at clerk
BEAUMONT — A shot fired at a clerk during a frightening robbery has led to indictments against two suspects. The only thing coming between that clerk and a possible serious injury, or worse, was a piece of bullet proof glass. The grand jury indicted Preston Addison, Jr., 32, and...
Teen sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2019 murder of Beaumont father
BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenager was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder of a Beaumont father. Bryce Bell was 15 when he was arrested in connection with the murder of 37-year-old Anthony Wilson on April 11, 2019. Even though Bryce Bell was a minor when he was charged, Bell was certified as an adult on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Man gets life in prison for 2020 killing of mother of 11 during Baytown home invasion
Margarita Villalon was shot and killed as she tried to set off an alarm during a home invasion. Two years later, her convicted murderer received his punishment.
kogt.com
Man Arrested For Burglary
Wednesday night at approximately 10pm Orange Police were alerted to an alarm going off at the K&C Pawn Shop on 16th Street. Officers arrived and found the glass broken out of the front door. They located a man across the street from the shop and during questioning he revealed that...
KPLC TV
Men accused of assaulting teens who shot at them with Orbeez gun
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Westlake men are accused of assaulting four teens whom they believed had shot at them with an Orbeez gun, authorities said. The incident happened last month, said Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Two of the men are under arrest and...
Silsbee man sentenced to 10 years after attempted robbery outside Beaumont Family Dollar left victim injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old man from Silsbee will spend the next 10 years in prison after an attempted robbery outside of a Family Dollar in Beaumont left a victim injured. Johnny Ray Jones pled guilty to aggravated robbery. If Jones had stood trial and was found guilty, he...
KFDM-TV
BPD: Man admits he intentionally struck Christopher Matthews with truck
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A driver admits accelerating toward a man and intentionally striking him in the parking lot of a west Beaumont apartment complex, a collision that killed Christopher Matthews, according to a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of the suspect on a murder charge, provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News by Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr.
KFDM-TV
Investigators looking into cause of fire at vacant home in Vidor
VIDOR — A fire at a vacant home is the focus of an investigation in Vidor. The fire broke out Thursday night at the vacant home on Tram Road near the Vidor Walmart. A neighbor called in the fire and multiple agencies responded. Our digital producer, Natashia Braneff, was...
KFDM-TV
A man is charged with murder in Hardin County after argument leads to a fatal shooting
HARDIN COUNTY — The victim of this shooting is Joseph Paul Russell III of Silsbee. Deputies administered CPR but were unable to revive Russell. Lindsey Joseph Bertrand III also of Silsbee is charged with murder and being held in Hardin County Jail. Justice of the Peace Charles Brewer set bond at $500,000.
bluebonnetnews.com
Suspect arrested for murder of Cleveland man
A 23-year-old Cleveland man, Christopher Wayne Christy, is facing a Capital Murder charge stemming from the murder of a man whose body was found Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland. Christy was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on FM 945 at Creekwood Drive in San Jacinto County that was conducted by Texas Rangers and Liberty County sheriff’s investigators.
Houston man pleads guilty to trying to use drone to drop contraband into Beaumont prison
Law enforcement officials reportedly found the 44-year-old operating a drone near the prison, with bags that had tobacco, cell phones, vape pens and other items inside.
Murder cold case solved: Man arrested in connection to 2019 prison guard death
Investigators say the prison guard was months away from retirement before she was murdered.
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
IH-10 at Major Drive in Beaumont reopens after fiery wreck involving 18-wheeler
BEAUMONT, Texas — The freeway has reopened after fiery wreck involving an 18-wheeler beneath the Interstate 10 overpass on Major Dr Thursday afternoon in Beaumont forced the closure of the interstate in both directions. Immediately following the wreck a large column of thick black smoke could be seen rising...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Man charged with murder after leading BPD to body of ex-girlfriend in field
BEAUMONT — A man is charged with murder and jailed in Jefferson County after leading Beaumont police to the body of his ex-girlfriend Saturday night in a field off Broussard Road near Tram. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. has set bond at $950,000 for Jose Lopez, 37,...
East Texas News
Evans acquitted of all charges
WOODVILLE – A longtime Tyler County physician was acquitted on several charges last week. Dr. Kerry L. Evans, who was charged on two multiple-count indictments in June of 2019 of continuous sexual abuse of a child as well as indecency with a child charges, was handed the not guilty verdict by a Tyler County jury on Friday, Nov. 4, following a week-long trial.
12newsnow.com
Bridge City man raising awareness after flesh-eating bacteria from Cow Bayou leads to leg amputation
A benefit will be held for the Abney's at The Crawfish Hole in Bridge City on Saturday, November 12 at 9 a.m. There will be food, music, a silent auction and more.
Comments / 0