Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Woman struck and killed while crossing Boulder Highway in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was struck by a car and killed as she crossed Boulder Highway outside of a crosswalk shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to authorities. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol responded to a collision reported around 12:10 a.m. on Boulder Highway near the Lamb Boulevard/Desert Inn Road intersection, Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police announce arrest in homicide from Jan. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that had marked the department’s first for the year 2021. According to a news release, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, police responded to the area of Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive in reference to a vehicle crash where gunshots had been reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for the public’s help in finding a thief before they strike again. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department just released some surveillance video of the person it believes is hitting valley garages at condos and apartment complexes. Police say the person has managed to get into at least six to seven garages. They say the video comes from Las Vegas Boulevard and Starr Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Man kills ex-wife’s new boyfriend, other man points shotgun at officers in 2 shootings involving Las Vegas police on same night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In two shootings last Friday involving Las Vegas Metropolitan police that left two suspects dead, one pointed a shotgun at officers, and one took his ex-wife’s brother hostage after killing her boyfriend, police said in a media conference Tuesday. First shooting The first police shooting that night started as a stakeout […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

