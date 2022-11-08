Read full article on original website
North Las Vegas police investigate two homicides that left two dead
North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating two different homicides that occurred on Wednesday night and Thursday morning respectively.
2 killed in separate homicides in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police said two people died in two separate homicides in the city within the past 24 hours.
‘This isn’t the end, we’re going to find you,’ Family of Las Vegas motorcyclist killed in unsolved hit-and-run speak out
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hit-and-run in the north valley that left a well-known motorcyclist dead remains unsolved over three weeks later. The crash happened on Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. along the westbound Durango Drive exit of the 215 in Centennial Hills. At the time, Nevada State Police (NSP) said Tony Tomas, 27, died […]
Woman struck and killed while crossing Boulder Highway in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was struck by a car and killed as she crossed Boulder Highway outside of a crosswalk shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to authorities. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol responded to a collision reported around 12:10 a.m. on Boulder Highway near the Lamb Boulevard/Desert Inn Road intersection, Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.
Las Vegas police: Man, 18, arrested for deadly shooting during argument over money
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old young man was arrested earlier this week for an October shooting that resulted from a money dispute, Las Vegas police said. Yobani Fierro was arrested on several charges, including murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and assault […]
21-year-old pedestrian dead in fatal collision on Nellis Boulevard, near Winterwood Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 21-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and Winterwood Boulevard with his father on Tuesday evening. According to Las Vegas Metro police, at approximately 8:03 p.m., evidence at the scene and witness statements...
Henderson police announce arrest in homicide from Jan. 1, 2021
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that had marked the department’s first for the year 2021. According to a news release, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, police responded to the area of Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive in reference to a vehicle crash where gunshots had been reported.
Suspected DUI driver accused of killing 2 bicyclists had suspended registration, no insurance, report says
The car Marco Benitez, 27, was driving had a suspended registration and was not insured, the report said. He is facing 16 counts for a series of crashes that involved 10 vehicles and two bicycles on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:37 p.m. The crash ended at the intersection of Flamingo and Maryland Parkway.
Las Vegas driver accused of killing a man, critically injuring his father
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reports a father and his 21-year-old son were hit while crossing the road on Tuesday night
Man robs Resorts World casino on Las Vegas Strip, leaves in taxi, sources say
A man took a taxi to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, robbed the casino and then left in the cab with an undisclosed amount of money, sources confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators on Thursday.
Two juveniles hospitalized after shooting in North Las Vegas
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department two juveniles were taken to UMC trauma with gunshot wounds.
Las Vegas police: Ex-McDonald’s employee fired for fighting customer returned to shoot other employee in head
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who was fired from a restaurant for fighting a customer is accused of carrying out a “targeted” plan to return and shoot an employee in the head. Victor Villanueva, 28, was arrested on a charge of attempted murder for the October shooting. On Oct. 28 just before […]
Arrest made in fatal northwest valley stabbing
Las Vegas Metro Police have arrested a man and charged him with the stabbing death of another man outside a northwest valley business last month. Christopher Freitas faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for the public’s help in finding a thief before they strike again. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department just released some surveillance video of the person it believes is hitting valley garages at condos and apartment complexes. Police say the person has managed to get into at least six to seven garages. They say the video comes from Las Vegas Boulevard and Starr Avenue.
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Saturday. The crash happened near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. According to the Police, one vehicle, two bicyclists, and 9 more vehicles were involved in the collision. The officials stated that one of the bicyclists...
1 Person Killed, Another Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a fatal crash was reported in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured in the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the hit and run collision occurred at East Flamingo Road and South Maryland Parkway. A Ford Explorer Sport...
Las Vegas McDonald's Employee Shoots Co-Worker in Head After Being Fired for Fighting Costumer
A Las Vegas man who was fired from a McDonald’s for fighting with a customer now faces attempted murder charges after returning to the restaurant and shooting a former co-worker in the head. According to Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV, Victor Villanueva, 28, of Las Vegas was arrested Saturday on a...
Man kills ex-wife’s new boyfriend, other man points shotgun at officers in 2 shootings involving Las Vegas police on same night
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In two shootings last Friday involving Las Vegas Metropolitan police that left two suspects dead, one pointed a shotgun at officers, and one took his ex-wife’s brother hostage after killing her boyfriend, police said in a media conference Tuesday. First shooting The first police shooting that night started as a stakeout […]
Clark High School put on lockdown after reports of shots fired nearby
Police officers gathered at Clark High School on Wednesday morning amid reports that the school was placed on hard lockdown.
Teenager hit by car after getting off CCSD bus, sources
A teenager getting off a CCSD bus was hit by a car in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to 8 News Now Investigator sources.
