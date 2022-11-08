ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge 4-year-old with heart defect needs defibrillator to attend school

By Jasmine Dean
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

BREAUX BRIDGE, La ( KLFY )– Aiden Broussard is an adventurous and affectionate 4-year-old who just wants to go to school.

But in his young life, so far, he has faced many challenges.

Aiden has Long QT syndrome (LQTS), a heart condition which causes chaotic and fast heartbeats.

He lives with his grandmother, Sheila Broussard, who says she can’t afford the $1500 upfront cost because she’s on a fixed income.

She says it’s understandable why Aiden needs the defibrillator to attend school.

‘If his heart stops, the school will have to wait for an ambulance, and that can be dangerous.”

After contacting Medicaid, Broussard says she learned that the family would need to buy the machine and then wait to get reimbursed.

“They told me the parents will have to pay for it and then it’s a possibility that they will get reimbursed, well neither his mom or dad can do it and I just don’t have that kind of money,” Broussard said.

KLFY reached out to the state Medicaid office and Head Start for clarification, but our calls were not returned by 5 p.m.

If you would like to help the Broussard family, contribute to their GoFundMe

