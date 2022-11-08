Read full article on original website
KSLA
A Way of Escape Ministries invites the public to Thanksgiving Dinner
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The A Way of Escape Ministries (AWOEM) is holding a Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mitchell Park Community Center. On Nov. 19th, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., the AWOEM will be holding its Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mitchell Park Community Center, located at 1518 Cox Street, Bossier City.
KLTV
Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Bossier Parish Posse
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to the Bossier Parish Posse. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
Buy This $40,000 Home in Kilgore, Texas But It Will Need a Lot of Work
I have never owned a home, always rented. The only knowledge of home prices that I have is second hand. From what I've heard, the housing market is still wonky in East Texas. It does make me scratch my head when I hear of someone wanting to drop an extra $100,000 on a home just because. Again, I don't know anything about the housing market but that scenario just seems weird. Why? Did they want the home that bad? That got me to thinking about cheap homes available in East Texas and I ran across this home in Kilgore, Texas that is cheap but you'll have to put A LOT of work into it.
TABC to charge Tyler bar in connection to death of Tyler Legacy senior
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is pursuing charges against a Tyler bar in connection to a fatal crash on Jan. 14 that claimed the life of a Tyler Legacy High School senior. The TABC said the commission is pursuing administrative charges against Rose City Draft House for the “sale of alcoholic […]
POLICE: Missing Longview woman found, taken to local hospital
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department says a woman who went missing Wednesday has been found. According to the LPD, Nhan Le-Do, 57, was located Thursday and was taken to a local hospital. Her vehicle was found abandoned near the 2600 block of Bill Owens Pkwy. Details concerning...
MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Goudarzi & Young to host turkey giveaways in Longview, Gilmer
LONGVIEW, Texas — Goudarzi & Young has announced they will host two turkey giveaway events this year ahead of Thanksgiving. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Goudarzi & Young offices, located at 3522 Fourth St. in Longview.
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.
Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr., will be speaking on Thursday, November 17th at the Holiday Inn Tyler - Conference Center for the SonRise Prayer Fellowship at 7 AM in Tyler, Texas.
KTBS
Man identified in deadly Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's office confirmed Datwaine J. Broomfield, 32, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Boulevard Street Thursday afternoon. Police said Broomfield was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment. A suspect is in custody, police said. The homicide is the 46th...
KSLA
Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
KTBS
Beloved Shreveport domestic violence advocate has died
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A beloved advocate for domestic violence survivors has died. Project Celebration announced Monday that Petrina Jenkins died Sunday after suffering from prolonged health issues. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport. "She was a pillar in the...
KLTV
$33M Longview police station nears completion
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The days are counting down for one East Texas police department to move into a long awaited state-of-the-art facility. For decades, the Longview police department has operated out of an outgrown, cramped facility. Supply chain issues aside, the new 70,000 square foot, $33 million Longview police...
Shooting Outside Shreveport Campaign Party
More violence rocks the Shreveport community. Police were called to a reported shooting outside the campaign party for Alan Jackson the Shreveport Councilman from District E in southwest Shreveport. The drive by shooting happened at about 8:30 Tuesday night on Baird Road. Police and EMS teams responded to Baird Road...
scttx.com
Mangum Funeral Home Celebrates with New Owner Ribbon Cutting
November 8, 2022 - A new owner ribbon cutting event was held at Mangum Funeral Home and the community celebrated with new owners Traci and Tony Willoughby. Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were on hand for this joyous occasion and Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Deborah Chadwick thanked all in attendance for being there. She commented the business has been in Shelby County for 88 years before introducing the Willougbys and presenting them with their chamber of commerce membership plaque.
Whitehouse man who killed his mother in 2003 executed, gives final statement
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Tracy Beatty, a Whitehouse man sentenced to death for killing his mother in 2003, wept as he said his last words, including “I don’t want to leave you baby” to his new wife and “see you on the other side,” before receiving the lethal injection Wednesday night.
Bossier Police On The Hunt for Walmart Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On November 2nd 2022 around 0900 hours in the morning a black male subject wearing a yellow t-shirt was captured on surveillance stealing property valued at $100.00 from WALMART located at 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City La. Suspect was observed leaving the area driving a light colored sedan.
brproud.com
Shreveport police reveal details about shooting outside Jackson campaign event
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department released new details about a shooting that happened outside of a campaign watch party for Shreveport Councilman Alan Jackson. Police say they responded to the 9700 block of Baird Road at the South Caddo Library for a shooting. Arriving officers found...
KLTV
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his mother and scheduled to be put to death in two days has made an appeal for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
KLTV
Injured Troup football player facing ‘bit of a setback’
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a setback but is not in immediate danger, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The update states, “Friends, Cooper has had a bit...
KSLA
Deadly shooting reported on Boulevard Street; victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon in Shreveport. It happened Nov. 10 around 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Boulevard Street between Gilbert Drive and Highland Avenue. It happened at a quadplex. At least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene.
