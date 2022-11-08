Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Stray bullet injures man in Lower West Side apartment: police
CHICAGO - A man was injured by gunfire on the Lower West Side when a round came through the wall of a bedroom in an apartment late Wednesday. Police say a 24-year-old man was standing in the bedroom of a second floor apartment in the 2100 block of South Wood Street when bullets came through the wall about 11:45 p.m.
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
fox32chicago.com
3 shot, 1 fatally outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:47 p.m., police say two men and a woman were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. A 29-year-old man sustained gunshot...
COPA video shows cops chasing gunman, one officer opening fire
Chicago's police oversight agency released video Wednesday that shows officers pursuing a gunman who shot an off-duty cop on the city's Northwest Side in September. WARNING: graphic language.
Motorcyclist killed by driver making U-turn on South Side: police
CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was killed by a driver attempting to make a U-turn on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. The incident happened in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove around 2:37 a.m. Thursday. Police said the male driver of a sedan was making a U-turn when his vehicle struck a […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020
CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 48, shot on Rogers Park sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot late Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 48-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the foot and was...
fox32chicago.com
3 shot, 1 fatally on Chicago's far North Side: police
CHICAGO - Three men were shot, one fatally Wednesday night in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Around 8:50 p.m., police say the male victims were standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Clark Street and West Wallen Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender — possibly more than one.
Community on edge after Chicago police issue alert after string of armed robberies, carjacking
Chicago police are warning Humboldt Park residents after a series of armed robberies and a carjacking.
Boy, 14, wounded in shooting while collecting signatures outside polling place in Brighton Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While thousands turned out to the polls to vote in Tuesday's general election, a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a polling place in Brighton Park.Police said, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone shot him in the left leg. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.We spoke with multiple witnesses – none of whom wanted to speak with us on camera because they fear retaliation. We have no idea who shot the boy or why, but we do know the...
cwbchicago.com
3 in custody after carjackings are reported in the Loop and West Town on Tuesday evening
Three people are in custody after a man was carjacked at gunpoint in the Loop on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police. Another hijacking that occurred near Goose Island around the same time remains unsolved. The first carjacking was reported at 6:27 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Division....
NBC Chicago
Man Confesses to Gruesome Killing After Dismembered Body Parts Found in Chicago; Police Still Searching for Some Remains
Gruesome details surrounding the killing and dismemberment of a Chicago man were revealed in court Tuesday as a 56-year-old man confessed to the murder of his longtime acquaintance. Austin resident Judson Taylor is being held without bail days after waiving his Miranda rights and vividly confessing to the killing and...
New video shows Chicago cops chasing, opening fire on gunman who shot off-duty officer
CHICAGO — Newly released video shows a Chicago police officer firing at an SUV with heavily tinted windows that was wanted in the shooting of an off-duty officer in Irving Park in September. Every Woman Should Have It In Her Jewelry CollectionOak&Luna|. The officer and his partner had stopped...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man cut off electronic monitoring band then tried to kill 2 people in Iowa, authorities say
Tavon Baylock went viral in 2019 with a Facebook Live video that showed him playing with guns in a car and threatening to shoot a Chicago police officer who pulled up next to him in traffic. He eventually received a four-year sentence. Not long after that case was resolved, a...
Car, school bus collide on South Side, sending 4 to hospital: Chicago police
The bus hit a nearby fence after the crash, CPD said.
Waukegan police searching for person who shot 7-year-old girl
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Waukegan police are looking for the person who shot a 7-year-old girl.Police said the child was in the car with two adults and two other children, near Washington and Butrick Monday night, when another car pulled up.Police said the drivers started shooting at each other. The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. One driver was arrested.
Drive-by shooting: Man shot, critically hurt on West Garfield Park sidewalk, Chicago police say
A man was shot and critically hurt in a West Side drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old girl shot inside parked vehicle in Englewood, police say
A teen girl was shot inside a parked vehicle on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Chicago man fired gunshot at victim's vehicle after potential road rage incident in Cook County: ISP
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of firing shots at a victim after a potential road rage incident on an area expressway in May. Robert L. Bluntson, 54, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. At about 10:35 p.m. on May 29, Illinois State Police...
