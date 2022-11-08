CHICAGO (CBS) -- While thousands turned out to the polls to vote in Tuesday's general election, a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a polling place in Brighton Park.Police said, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone shot him in the left leg. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.We spoke with multiple witnesses – none of whom wanted to speak with us on camera because they fear retaliation. We have no idea who shot the boy or why, but we do know the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO