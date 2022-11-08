ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man fatally shot on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
Stray bullet injures man in Lower West Side apartment: police

CHICAGO - A man was injured by gunfire on the Lower West Side when a round came through the wall of a bedroom in an apartment late Wednesday. Police say a 24-year-old man was standing in the bedroom of a second floor apartment in the 2100 block of South Wood Street when bullets came through the wall about 11:45 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
CHICAGO, IL
3 shot, 1 fatally outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:47 p.m., police say two men and a woman were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. A 29-year-old man sustained gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
Motorcyclist killed by driver making U-turn on South Side: police

CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was killed by a driver attempting to make a U-turn on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. The incident happened in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove around 2:37 a.m. Thursday. Police said the male driver of a sedan was making a U-turn when his vehicle struck a […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020

CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Man, 48, shot on Rogers Park sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot late Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 48-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the foot and was...
CHICAGO, IL
3 shot, 1 fatally on Chicago's far North Side: police

CHICAGO - Three men were shot, one fatally Wednesday night in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Around 8:50 p.m., police say the male victims were standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Clark Street and West Wallen Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender — possibly more than one.
CHICAGO, IL
Boy, 14, wounded in shooting while collecting signatures outside polling place in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While thousands turned out to the polls to vote in Tuesday's general election, a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a polling place in Brighton Park.Police said, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone shot him in the left leg. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.We spoke with multiple witnesses – none of whom wanted to speak with us on camera because they fear retaliation. We have no idea who shot the boy or why, but we do know the...
CHICAGO, IL
Waukegan police searching for person who shot 7-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Waukegan police are looking for the person who shot a 7-year-old girl.Police said the child was in the car with two adults and two other children, near Washington and Butrick Monday night, when another car pulled up.Police said the drivers started shooting at each other. The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. One driver was arrested. 
WAUKEGAN, IL
