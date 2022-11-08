Read full article on original website
First Thing: Rift in Trump’s inner circle over 2024 campaign announcement
With the ex-president facing heat for the GOP’s midterm washout, there is conflict over whether he should delay next week’s event. Plus, the latest on Cop27
Record-setting number of women elected as governors in midterms
WASHINGTON — The United States’ ceiling for female governors was shattered this week, with voters in 12 states electing women to the role, breaking the prior record of nine set for the first time back in 2004. While not all of the gubernatorial campaigns have been called as of Thursday afternoon, Arizona and Oregon voters had two […] The post Record-setting number of women elected as governors in midterms appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Australian PM wants to ask China's Xi to lift trade barriers
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he'll ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to lift billions of dollars in trade barriers in the event that the two leaders hold their first bilateral meeting
Cop27: Joe Biden to speak at climate conference – live
The US president will hold a press conference, while the theme of the day is decarbonisation
War—What Is It Good For? Definitely Not the Climate.
This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference has been roundly criticized for its host, sponsors, and even its plumbing—and rightly so. But if there’s one thing COP27 has adequately highlighted, it’s the solid-as-concrete link between war and climate change.The climate-conflict connection has been discussed mainly through the prism of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its ensuing fallout. On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed world leaders remotely and stressed that “there can be no effective climate policy” without world peace.“Who will care, for example, about the amount of the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere if part of Europe or...
Japan minister quits over execution remark, PM delays trip
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has delayed his departure to Southeast Asia's three upcoming summits
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv’s forces close in on Kherson as they reclaim dozens of towns in south
Ukraine predicts it will take a week for Russia to pull out of Kherson city; US to send $400m more in military aid
