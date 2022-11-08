ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Ohio Capital Journal

Record-setting number of women elected as governors in midterms

WASHINGTON —  The United States’ ceiling for female governors was shattered this week, with voters in 12 states electing women to the role, breaking the prior record of nine set for the first time back in 2004. While not all of the gubernatorial campaigns have been called as of Thursday afternoon, Arizona and Oregon voters had two […] The post Record-setting number of women elected as governors in midterms appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
TheDailyBeast

War—What Is It Good For? Definitely Not the Climate.

This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference has been roundly criticized for its host, sponsors, and even its plumbing—and rightly so. But if there’s one thing COP27 has adequately highlighted, it’s the solid-as-concrete link between war and climate change.The climate-conflict connection has been discussed mainly through the prism of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its ensuing fallout. On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed world leaders remotely and stressed that “there can be no effective climate policy” without world peace.“Who will care, for example, about the amount of the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere if part of Europe or...

