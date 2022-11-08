ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
olneyenterprise.com

Judge Bullock calls out Gov. Abbott for jail budget cuts

Young County Judge John Bullock had strong words for Texas leaders’ recent move to transfer badly needed funds for the state criminal justice system to Operation Lone Star, the border security measure initiated by Gov. Greg Abbott in response to a wave of border crossings by illegal immigrants. Gov....
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'We’re not going to fold': Families of Uvalde victims not backing down on fight for change after election results

UVALDE, Texas — Families of Uvalde shooting victims expressed disappointment and frustration over Tuesday night’s election results, but they’re not backing down from continuing to fight for change and accountability. Uvalde County residents overwhelmingly supported Gov. Greg Abbott who garnered 60% of the vote, defeating Democrat challenger...
UVALDE, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS Central Texas Region honors Trooper Chad Walker

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has dedicated a DPS Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony held Nov. 8 at the Groesbeck Civic Center.
GROESBECK, TX
wfxrtv.com

GOP redistricting ‘weakened’ Hispanic vote in South Texas, groups say

Democrat wins district's only border county by 11,000 votes. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Redistricting by the Republican-led Texas Legislature diluted and “weakened” the Hispanic vote, especially in South Texas where two Latinas faced off to become the first woman ever to represent a border district, a pair of nonpartisan civil rights organizations say.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

‘Red Wave’ Makes Modest Splash in South Texas

The GOP took just one of three Congressional seats ranging from Brownsville to Laredo, and short-lived incumbent Mayra Flores has been sent packing. Out of three key Congressional races, the GOP notched one victory—in the district where they concentrated their gerrymandering energies back in 2021, creating a seat that Trump would have carried by 3 points the year prior. On Tuesday, second-time GOP hopeful Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo by 9 points in the race to represent the McAllen-based Congressional District 15. De La Cruz kept a laserlike focus on border security in her campaign and significantly outraised her opponent. Vallejo, a progressive who was backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, was given short shrift by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the election’s final days. Far South Texas has long been one-party Democratic territory: De La Cruz will now likely be the second Republican to represent Texas’ Rio Grande Valley since Reconstruction.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Election recount explained: What is it? Why does it happen? Who pays?

HOUSTON — Election Day is in the books, but it may be some time before we have an official final ballot count for some races in parts of Texas and in Harris County. Some midterm races across the country were very tight, with just a few hundred votes separating them, meaning there will likely be recounts for some races. So, what does that mean?
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Top Texas Democrat Reacts to GOP Valley Win With Expletive Laced Tirade

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa late Tuesday released the following statement on the election results in the South Texas Congressional races – TX-28, TX-15, and TX-34:   “Tonight, Texas Republicans will tell you that picking up TX-15 shows that they’re gaining ground with Hispanics in South Texas. Let me be clear: that’s complete bullshit..." "...It was in the one district that national Democratic organizations inexplicably decided to all but abandon for the final stretch of the campaign." “There was no red wave in South Texas. There wasn’t even a…
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals

EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy