Click2Houston.com
“The fight goes on”: Families of Uvalde shooting victims hoped for change that didn’t come
UVALDE — Veronica and Jerry Mata, whose daughter Tess was one of the 19 students killed in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, arrived at a bustling local bar and grill for an Election Day watch party Tuesday evening feeling nervously excited. They were there to support their...
KHOU
Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas Governor
" I wanted to send a message but, instead, the state of Texas sent me a message: my daughter’s murder wasn’t enough. Just know, you f**ked with the wrong mom. It doesn’t end tonight. I’ll fight until I have nothing left to give. Lexi’s legacy will be change." Kimberley Mata-Rubio, mother of Lexi.
olneyenterprise.com
Judge Bullock calls out Gov. Abbott for jail budget cuts
Young County Judge John Bullock had strong words for Texas leaders’ recent move to transfer badly needed funds for the state criminal justice system to Operation Lone Star, the border security measure initiated by Gov. Greg Abbott in response to a wave of border crossings by illegal immigrants. Gov....
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslims and openly gay Black men to Legislature
The election of two Democrats to the Texas House will triple the number of openly gay Black lawmakers in the Legislature.
'We’re not going to fold': Families of Uvalde victims not backing down on fight for change after election results
UVALDE, Texas — Families of Uvalde shooting victims expressed disappointment and frustration over Tuesday night’s election results, but they’re not backing down from continuing to fight for change and accountability. Uvalde County residents overwhelmingly supported Gov. Greg Abbott who garnered 60% of the vote, defeating Democrat challenger...
KWTX
Texas DPS Central Texas Region honors Trooper Chad Walker
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has dedicated a DPS Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony held Nov. 8 at the Groesbeck Civic Center.
wfxrtv.com
GOP redistricting ‘weakened’ Hispanic vote in South Texas, groups say
Democrat wins district's only border county by 11,000 votes. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Redistricting by the Republican-led Texas Legislature diluted and “weakened” the Hispanic vote, especially in South Texas where two Latinas faced off to become the first woman ever to represent a border district, a pair of nonpartisan civil rights organizations say.
‘Red Wave’ Makes Modest Splash in South Texas
The GOP took just one of three Congressional seats ranging from Brownsville to Laredo, and short-lived incumbent Mayra Flores has been sent packing. Out of three key Congressional races, the GOP notched one victory—in the district where they concentrated their gerrymandering energies back in 2021, creating a seat that Trump would have carried by 3 points the year prior. On Tuesday, second-time GOP hopeful Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo by 9 points in the race to represent the McAllen-based Congressional District 15. De La Cruz kept a laserlike focus on border security in her campaign and significantly outraised her opponent. Vallejo, a progressive who was backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, was given short shrift by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the election’s final days. Far South Texas has long been one-party Democratic territory: De La Cruz will now likely be the second Republican to represent Texas’ Rio Grande Valley since Reconstruction.
KXAN
GOP makes history in South Texas congressional race, despite other losses
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (Nexstar) — While a “red wave” in South Texas wasn’t as big as the GOP was hoping for, Congresswoman-elect Monica De La Cruz still made history becoming the first Republican to represent Texas’ 15th Congressional District. After running for the same...
KHOU
Election recount explained: What is it? Why does it happen? Who pays?
HOUSTON — Election Day is in the books, but it may be some time before we have an official final ballot count for some races in parts of Texas and in Harris County. Some midterm races across the country were very tight, with just a few hundred votes separating them, meaning there will likely be recounts for some races. So, what does that mean?
Texas leaders, Uvalde families react to midterm election results
One Texas leader called it a 'tough night.'
News Channel 25
South Texas, Abbott vs. O’Rourke, and Harris County: Here are the biggest things to watch for tonight
Texas Republicans are looking to capitalize on a favorable national environment Tuesday in a host of elections for offices from governor to chief executive of the country’s third-most-populous county. While the GOP focuses on the border and economy under President Joe Biden, Democrats are hoping to prove polls and...
Top Texas Democrat Reacts to GOP Valley Win With Expletive Laced Tirade
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa late Tuesday released the following statement on the election results in the South Texas Congressional races – TX-28, TX-15, and TX-34: “Tonight, Texas Republicans will tell you that picking up TX-15 shows that they’re gaining ground with Hispanics in South Texas. Let me be clear: that’s complete bullshit..." "...It was in the one district that national Democratic organizations inexplicably decided to all but abandon for the final stretch of the campaign." “There was no red wave in South Texas. There wasn’t even a…
KHOU
Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals
EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
50% of Bexar County's registered voters 'didn't show up' at Texas midterms
Voter registration was high but people didn't show up.
KSAT 12
What happened and who won in the midterm elections in Texas, San Antonio area
Tuesday’s midterm election results amounted to few surprises in Texas and Bexar County. Republicans won all statewide races while Democrats performed relatively well in Bexar County. The state saw a drop in turnout — as did Bexar County — compared to the 2018 midterm. Less than 550,000...
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
LIVE COVERAGE: Gov. Greg Abbott wins re-election bid over Beto O'Rourke
HOUSTON — Election Day is here! There are several important local and state races on the ballot, along with nationwide battles to determine which party will control Congress. The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. ELECTION RESULTS: Here. Stream live election coverage on KHOU.com...
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas Governor
Beto O'Rourke at the Houston Willing Workers Church on November 6Screenshot from Twitter. Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke campaigned all across the state holding rallies to encourage voters to support him on election day. O’Rourke is challenging Governor Greg Abbott as election day is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
