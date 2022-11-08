ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

What Amendment One means for Kansas Residents

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Midterms are tomorrow and Kansas voters are keen to decide whether or not they should change the balance of power between the Legislative and Executive branches.

If passed, Constitutional Amendment One would give Kansas lawmakers the authority to overturn regulations or rules that are passed in the state.

Officials say this change could potentially include mandates by the Kansas governor.

“The legislature has sort of gone on record as saying what they see as the pros of this, and that is efficiency,” said Darren Bello, Political Science Professor at PSU. “If they believe that a regulation is not a very good one, instead of having to go to the regular process of passing a bill and having the governor sign it, they can just leapfrog the governor and just simply undo something that has happened.”

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

