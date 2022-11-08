Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, November 11, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Barb Becker in east-central Goshen County. Barb writes: " The sun was muted by the fog. The spent sunflowers seem to be awaiting the sun's warmth to thaw out.". To submit your...
cowboystatedaily.com
What A Way To Go: ‘Krapp Strapp’ No. 1 Way For Wyo Outdoorsmen To Do No. 2, Inventor Says
Keith Lindsey said the inspiration for one of his best-selling products came to him while he was in the woods doing what bears are widely purported to do there. "I was chasing a couple of lost cows in the woods and...
Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway Bridge Is Finally Done
It took a long time and there were lots of difficulties. Yellowstone's Beartooth Highway Bridge is done. It took over three years to complete. Building something at 9,000 feet is hard enough. That altitude brings extra snow and a very short construction season. Materials had to be hauled in from...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s First Wind Turbines Were Novelties, Then Sold For Scrap
New technology demonstrations are often exercises in trial and error, and Wyoming's first demonstration of wind energy four decades ago was mostly error. On Sept. 4, 1982, about 500 residents, according to a 2014 Bureau of Reclamation document, gathered in...
capcity.news
Snowy Range Scenic Byway closes for winter in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The Snowy Range Scenic Byway, a 12-mile stretch of Wyoming Highway 130, is closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Thursday. “Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season,” WYDOT said.
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Turbines Don’t Get Blown Down In Wyoming’s Insane Winds
There's a joke about why it's so windy in Wyoming that postulates Colorado creates a vacuum to draw that wind across the state. In reality, Wyoming's southern neighbor doesn't have much to do with the winds, including this past...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Harvest Time in the Field of Yard Signs
Despite being the Dr. Kevorkian of gardening, I managed to raise a respectable crop of campaign yard signs in my front forty this year. It was a colorful crop, planted by folks of differing political persuasions that all flowered in the early autumn sun.
This Wyoming Spring Even Has Scientist Baffled
This is really cool. And I'm going to go ahead and say, social media does find gems across the state of Wyoming that you may or may not be aware of. I never knew of this spring and now I'm obsessed with learning more about it. A spring in Wyoming...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Confirms Brucellosis in Elk from Bighorn Mountains
Dangerous diseases continue to spread throughout the Bighorn Basin, as brucellosis is found in a Bighorn Mountains elk – the first time the disease has been detected in the region in six years. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has detected brucellosis in Elk Hunt Area 45 in the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunting With Birds Of Prey An Art And Skill, Say Wyoming Falconers
Across the prairies, wetlands and foothills of Wyoming, falconers practice a form of hunting that traces back to times long before rifles and modern archery equipment. "You're tapping into their (raptor's) desire to chase something and catch it. It's instinctual," Gordon...
oilcity.news
Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
cowboystatedaily.com
Chicago Attorney-Turned-Activist Wants Fish & Wildlife Director Fired To Save Wyoming Wolves, Grizzlies
Firing the director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could help save Wyoming wolves and grizzlies, according to a petition filed in U.S. District Court by a Chicago attorney turned environmental activist. USFWS Director Martha Williams isn't fit for her...
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-25, I-90; 60 mph winds in Wyoming ahead of heavy snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 have black ice advisories in effect on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT is advising drivers of the possibility of black ice on I-25 between Glendo and Douglas and on I-90 between Buffalo and the South Dakota state line.
cowboystatedaily.com
The Great Wyoming Debate: Wipers Up or Down in the Storm?
We just had our first snow and for a place with a lot of local plates, I was amazed at how many drivers seem to have forgotten their lifetime of snow driving after a summer off. When the snow came, my...
Welcome To The Cold Wyoming – Updated Forecast
Winter comes slowly creep crawling in. As if it hopes to be quiet enough to not creek the floor boards. SHHHH!. Winter is thinking 'Maybe if I'm slow enough they won't notice.'. But we have been noticing, and this week brings a major drop in temperature. Tuesday brings wind. But,...
A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Transportation Commission awards $62M+ in contracts to Minnesota, Montana companies for three road projects
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three road construction projects during a special meeting on Nov. 4, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday. The contracts are all primarily funded with federal dollars, according to WYDOT. The largest contract of...
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Issues Election Statement
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement in response to be re-elected to another term in office in Tuesday's General Election:. Cheyenne, WY - I am humbled that Wyoming voters have spoken so persuasively. The votes are counted and I am thankful to receive the people of Wyoming’s support. I look forward to continuing to serve as your Governor for the next four years. Jennie and I want to thank all our supporters for their work and volunteer efforts and for everyone getting to the polls and putting your confidence in our shared vision for Wyoming’s future. My hat’s off to Theresa Livingston and Jared Baldes who ran honorable campaigns. It is not easy to stand for election, and I want to complement both of them for the integrity of their campaigns and their work to put their platforms forward. They did so the right way.
capcity.news
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming with up to 60 mph wind gusts possible Thursday; Chain law in effect on Teton Pass
CASPER, Wyo. — A black ice advisory is in effect near Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 in Wyoming on Thursday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 can expect strong winds on Thursday, with gusts of up to 60 mph possible until the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The strongest gusts are expected near Arlington and the I-80 Summit.
cowboystatedaily.com
California Sells $2 Billion Powerball Winner; Wyoming Shut Out Again
The Cowboy State has again been shut out of a major national lottery jackpot, dashing the hopes of thousands of Wyomingites who've been sharing their not-so-serious hopes online that they could skip work Tuesday after a ticket sold in California won a record Powerball prize estimated at $2.04 billion.
