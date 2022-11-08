ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Angels add three coaches to Phil Nevin’s staff

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2MiP_0j2KtV8H00

The Los Angeles Angels hired three new coaches for the staff of manager Phil Nevin, including new hitting coach Marcus Thames.

Phil Plantier was hired as an assistant hitting coach, while Bill Hezel was brought aboard as an assistant pitching coach. Nevin, who was named interim manager after Joe Maddon was fired in June, was retained last month on a one-year deal.

Thames will replace Jeremy Reed, who was let go as the team’s hitting coach last month. Assistant hitting coach John Mallee also was fired.

The club also intends to keep former major league coaches Dom Chiti (bullpen) and Mike Gallego (third base), although both will be reassigned.

The Angels have yet to announce a replacement for Gallego.

Thames, 45, played 10 seasons in the major leagues with six of those for the Detroit Tigers. He was a career .246 hitter with 115 home runs and 301 RBIs in 640 major league games.

Plantier, 53, played eight seasons with five different teams, including four seasons with his hometown San Diego Padres. Neither Thames nor Plantier played in the major leagues with the Angels.

Thames arrives after serving as the Miami Marlins’ hitting coach in 2022. He was also on the New York Yankees coaching staff with Nevin. Plantier was the Padres’ hitting coach from 2012-14.

Hezel arrives from the baseball training facility Driveline, based in Seattle.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Angels GM Indicates He Can Sign Another Star This Offseason

The Los Angeles Angels had a forgettable 2022 season. After starting the season hot, they quickly collapsed and fell out of postseason contention. That ultimately resulted in a 73-89 finish. Even after signing Ryan Tepera, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Noah Syndergaard to bolster the pitching staff, the Angels could...
True Blue LA

2022 Dodgers in review: James Outman

James Outman had an extremely unique 2022 season with his debut season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Outman was added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster last November. He started the year in Double-A Tulsa. On June 29, Outman was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. On July 31, Outman made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Farhan Zaidi: Giants in contact with free agent shortstops; plan to qualify Carlos Rodon

The Giants are widely expected to be one of the league’s most active teams this offseason, with the front office reloading after an underwhelming 2022 season. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters (including John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle) Wednesday evening and confirmed the team could play near the top of the market.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Arizona Fall League Update: Peralta, Hackenberg, Castillo stand out

Earlier this offseason, the White Sox sent seven players to take part in the Arizona Fall League, which allows six teams made up of prospects from all 30 clubs to compete with one another and showcase their skills to their respective teams. The White Sox players play for the Glendale...
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy